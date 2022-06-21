Watch Live
House Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump's efforts to intervene in 2020 election in Georgia, Arizona
Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 21, 2022 / 11:43 AM

Pets help owners stay active, manage stress

By HealthDay News
Pets help owners stay active, manage stress
A new American Heart Association (AHA) survey of 1,000 pet owners found 95% relying on their animal companions for stress relief. Photo by Helena Sushitskaya/Pixabay

While chronic stress is a key risk factor for heart disease and stroke, most cat and dog owners say pets help them chill out and stay active.

A new American Heart Association (AHA) survey of 1,000 pet owners found 95% relying on their animal companions for stress relief. About 7 in 10 said they'd rather spend time with their pet than watch television, and nearly half (47%) said their pets helped them be more active.

Advertisement

"Many pet owners have found emotional support from their pets, and science backs up the physical and mental health benefits to pet companionship," said Dr. Glenn Levine, chief of cardiology at Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston and lead author of the AHA's scientific statement on pet ownership and heart disease risk.

"Chronic or constant stress is a key risk factor of heart disease and stroke, and studies show having a pet can improve mood, reduce stress and encourage healthy lifestyle habits like physical activity," Levine said in an association news release.

RELATED Expert warns of rare case of COVID-19 transmission from cat to human

Having a pet may also improve other key health markers, such as blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar, the AHA said.

In the new survey, about 69% of pet owners said they take better care of their pets than themselves. About 70% of those who are employed said they would be happier and more productive if their pet could join them on the job, either on site or while working remotely. Owners under 40 were more likely to say they'd find value in working with their pets.

Advertisement

Respondents said their pets help them lower stress by snuggling (68%); making their owners laugh (67%), and relieving loneliness (61%).

RELATED Nearly half of Americans share their bed with a pet

To celebrate the bond between pets and people, the heart association is bringing back their campaign Best Friend Fridays.

Each Friday in June, July and August, people are encouraged to share photos on social media, showing how their pets help them reduce stress and practice healthy habits. Use the hashtag #BestFriendFridays.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tips for staying healthy around pets.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Having a dog in childhood may reduce risk for Crohn's disease

Latest Headlines

Most vitamins, minerals won't prevent heart disease, stroke or cancer, panel warns
Health News // 2 hours ago
Most vitamins, minerals won't prevent heart disease, stroke or cancer, panel warns
June 21 (UPI) -- In a move that could upend the multi-billion-dollar U.S. vitamin industry, an authoritative panel of experts said most vitamins, minerals and multivitamin supplements won't prevent heart disease, stroke or cancer.
Kawasaki disease declines during pandemic, offering clues for prevention
Health News // 1 hour ago
Kawasaki disease declines during pandemic, offering clues for prevention
A decline in cases of a rare heart disease in children during the COVID-19 pandemic may provide clues about its cause and how to prevent it, researchers say.
Women are more likely than men to develop long COVID
Health News // 2 hours ago
Women are more likely than men to develop long COVID
Women are far more likely than men to suffer from long COVID, according to a broad new research review.
Study: Medicare could save billions by buying generic drugs 'at Mark Cuban prices'
Health News // 19 hours ago
Study: Medicare could save billions by buying generic drugs 'at Mark Cuban prices'
June 20 (UPI) -- Medicare could have saved $3.6 billion in 2020 by buying generic prescription drugs at the same prices offered by billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban's direct-to-consumer online pharmacy, a new study says.
Ageism is everywhere and can affect physical, mental health
Health News // 11 hours ago
Ageism is everywhere and can affect physical, mental health
Nearly all older adults have experienced some form of ageism in their day-to-day lives, a new study shows.
Artificial intelligence may diagnose dementia as accurately as clinicians
Health News // 21 hours ago
Artificial intelligence may diagnose dementia as accurately as clinicians
June 20 (UPI) -- A new study suggests that artificial intelligence may be as accurate as clinicians in taking the first step in getting timely medical care to seniors with suspected cognitive impairment: dementia diagnosis.
MIT-led team unveils tool to map mutations, better identify what drives cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
MIT-led team unveils tool to map mutations, better identify what drives cancer
June 20 (UPI) -- A research team led by Massachusetts Institute of Technology has unveiled a new computer model to better identify mutations in cancer cells' DNA that drive the growth of tumors -- as a way to help target drug therapies.
U.S. death rate from alcoholic cirrhosis has tripled since 1999
Health News // 23 hours ago
U.S. death rate from alcoholic cirrhosis has tripled since 1999
Americans may have a collective drinking problem, made worse by the obesity epidemic, new research suggests. The new study found that deaths from alcoholic cirrhosis have more than tripled in 20 years.
Unregulated products to treat skin tags, moles may cause harm
Health News // 1 day ago
Unregulated products to treat skin tags, moles may cause harm
Dermatologists and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration both warn about the dangers of using unregulated products for do-it-yourself removal of moles, skin tags and another type of growth known as seborrheic keratoses.
Tongue, lip piercings may damage teeth, gums
Health News // 1 day ago
Tongue, lip piercings may damage teeth, gums
Getting your tongue or lips pierced? Don't be surprised when your dentist is unhappy about it. These piercings can do damage to your teeth and gums, a new study warns.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Medicare could save billions by buying generic drugs 'at Mark Cuban prices'
Study: Medicare could save billions by buying generic drugs 'at Mark Cuban prices'
Alzheimer's drug crenezumab has disappointing results in clinical trial
Alzheimer's drug crenezumab has disappointing results in clinical trial
Ageism is everywhere and can affect physical, mental health
Ageism is everywhere and can affect physical, mental health
Patients fare better with general anesthesia for hip fracture surgery, study shows
Patients fare better with general anesthesia for hip fracture surgery, study shows
Artificial intelligence may diagnose dementia as accurately as clinicians
Artificial intelligence may diagnose dementia as accurately as clinicians
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement