June 21, 2022 / 11:11 AM

Kawasaki disease declines during pandemic, offering clues for prevention

By HealthDay News
Kawasaki disease cases in the United States fell by 28% in 2020 and remained low during the pandemic's peak period. Photo by orzalaga/Pixabay

A decline in cases of a rare heart disease in children during the COVID-19 pandemic may provide clues about its cause and how to prevent it, researchers say.

Kawasaki disease (KD) affects fewer than 6,000 kids in the United States each year, but is the most common acquired heart disease in children. Symptoms include fever, rash, bloodshot eyes and redness of the mouth, throat, hands and feet.

Untreated children are at increased risk for heart attack, heart failure or sudden death.

"Kawasaki disease may be caused by a virus, a pollutant, a microbial aerosol or all of the above," said study senior author Dr. Jane Burns, director of the Kawasaki Disease Research Center at University of California, San Diego. "The fact that the pandemic affected each age group differently supports the idea that there are multiple triggers of KD, and different children develop the disease after exposure to different ones."

RELATED Study: Heart complication after COVID-19 vaccination rare in teens, young adults

In a new study, Burns and her colleagues found that KD cases in the United States fell by 28% in 2020 and remained low during the pandemic's peak period. The drop in KD cases corresponded with school closures, mask mandates, lower air pollution levels and reduced spread of respiratory viruses.

Cases rebounded in the spring of 2021 as mask mandates were lifted and in-person schooling resumed, according to the report published online recently in JAMA Network Open.

Exactly how kids get Kawasaki disease -- which is not contagious -- is unclear. The fact that KD cases fell when COVID-19 prevention measures were in place suggests that whatever causes KD enters the body through the upper respiratory tract, the researchers said.

RELATED Study: Heart function returns quickly in children with COVID-19-related MIS-C

If confirmed, the finding could have a significant impact on KD research and prevention, they added.

"The pandemic provided an incredible natural experiment that we were poised to take advantage of," Burns said in a university news release.

The researchers found that male and Asian children have higher rates of KD, and these two groups had especially large drops in cases when COVID-19 prevention measures were in place.

RELATED Death toll from acute hepatitis in children in U.S. reaches 6, CDC reports

Children aged 1 to 5 had a significant decrease in KD cases, the study found. There was no change in rates among infants -- probably because they were not affected by COVID-19 prevention measures such as mask wearing.

More information

There's more on Kawasaki disease at the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Most vitamins, minerals won't prevent heart disease, stroke or cancer, panel warns
Health News // 33 minutes ago
Most vitamins, minerals won't prevent heart disease, stroke or cancer, panel warns
June 21 (UPI) -- In a move that could upend the multi-billion-dollar U.S. vitamin industry, an authoritative panel of experts said most vitamins, minerals and multivitamin supplements won't prevent heart disease, stroke or cancer.
Women are more likely than men to develop long COVID
Health News // 47 minutes ago
Women are more likely than men to develop long COVID
Women are far more likely than men to suffer from long COVID, according to a broad new research review.
Study: Medicare could save billions by buying generic drugs 'at Mark Cuban prices'
Health News // 17 hours ago
Study: Medicare could save billions by buying generic drugs 'at Mark Cuban prices'
June 20 (UPI) -- Medicare could have saved $3.6 billion in 2020 by buying generic prescription drugs at the same prices offered by billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban's direct-to-consumer online pharmacy, a new study says.
Ageism is everywhere and can affect physical, mental health
Health News // 9 hours ago
Ageism is everywhere and can affect physical, mental health
Nearly all older adults have experienced some form of ageism in their day-to-day lives, a new study shows.
Artificial intelligence may diagnose dementia as accurately as clinicians
Health News // 19 hours ago
Artificial intelligence may diagnose dementia as accurately as clinicians
June 20 (UPI) -- A new study suggests that artificial intelligence may be as accurate as clinicians in taking the first step in getting timely medical care to seniors with suspected cognitive impairment: dementia diagnosis.
MIT-led team unveils tool to map mutations, better identify what drives cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
MIT-led team unveils tool to map mutations, better identify what drives cancer
June 20 (UPI) -- A research team led by Massachusetts Institute of Technology has unveiled a new computer model to better identify mutations in cancer cells' DNA that drive the growth of tumors -- as a way to help target drug therapies.
U.S. death rate from alcoholic cirrhosis has tripled since 1999
Health News // 22 hours ago
U.S. death rate from alcoholic cirrhosis has tripled since 1999
Americans may have a collective drinking problem, made worse by the obesity epidemic, new research suggests. The new study found that deaths from alcoholic cirrhosis have more than tripled in 20 years.
Unregulated products to treat skin tags, moles may cause harm
Health News // 23 hours ago
Unregulated products to treat skin tags, moles may cause harm
Dermatologists and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration both warn about the dangers of using unregulated products for do-it-yourself removal of moles, skin tags and another type of growth known as seborrheic keratoses.
Tongue, lip piercings may damage teeth, gums
Health News // 23 hours ago
Tongue, lip piercings may damage teeth, gums
Getting your tongue or lips pierced? Don't be surprised when your dentist is unhappy about it. These piercings can do damage to your teeth and gums, a new study warns.
Medicare's free wellness visits cut risk of amputation for patients with diabetes
Health News // 1 day ago
Medicare's free wellness visits cut risk of amputation for patients with diabetes
Annual wellness visits covered by Medicare reduce diabetes patients' risk of amputation by more than one-third, a new study finds.
