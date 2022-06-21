Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 21, 2022 / 2:00 AM

Ageism is everywhere and can affect physical, mental health

By Denise Mann, HealthDay News
Ageism is everywhere and can affect physical, mental health
Nearly all older adults have experienced some form of ageism in their day-to-day lives, a new study shows. Photo by Sabine van Erp/Pixabay

In a cancel culture where there's zero tolerance for prejudice, at least one form of discrimination appears to be alive and well.

Ageism involves prejudice based on people's advancing age. It can be as overt as not hiring someone because they are older, or as subtle as giving a loved one a meant-to-be funny "you're over the hill" birthday card.

Advertisement

And it turns out that nearly all older adults have experienced some form of ageism in their day-to-day lives, a new study shows.

"Ageism may be the most common form of discrimination and the most socially condoned form," said study author Julie Ober Allen, an assistant professor of health promotion at the University of Oklahoma.

RELATED Alzheimer's drug crenezumab has disappointing results in clinical trial

"Awareness of how harmful racism, sexism, homophobia and other '-isms' can be has increased in the last 60 years, but ageism still gets overlooked and ignored," she added.

Advertisement

Allen led the study as a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Michigan's Institute for Social Research.

For the study, she and her colleagues examined poll results from more than 2,000 people between 50 and 80 years of age about their everyday experiences. The participants received a score based on their answers to 10 questions about their own experiences and beliefs about aging.

RELATED Learning Latin dance steps may improve memory

The higher the score, the more likely folks were to be in poor physical or mental health, have chronic health conditions, and/or show signs of depression.

Fully 65% of respondents said they regularly see, hear or read jokes about older people, and 45% said they had more personal experiences, where others assumed they had trouble with technology, vision, hearing or their memory because of their age.

Some questions looked at internalized forms of ageism. Many people agreed that having health problems is part of getting older and that feeling lonely, depressed, sad or worried are part of it as well.

RELATED Study: Boomers have more medical woes than parents had at same age

"Some older adults may laugh it off like it's no big deal, but they may internalize it, and these internalized ageism beliefs and stereotypes may be the most harmful," Allen said. When internalized, ageism can affect mental and physical health, she added.

Advertisement

"Like other -isms, ageism is a source of stress, and people have a stress response, so we expect the physical reactions will be the same," Allen said.

Stress is known to increase heart rate, blood pressure, interfere with sleep, and dampen the immune system's ability to fight off viruses, among other negative consequences.

It's time to flip the script, Allen said.

"We need to recognize older adults as individuals, not stereotypes, and we should think about aging as another life stage as opposed to one marked by decline and demise," she said.

The findings were published recently in JAMA Network Open.

Dr. Catherine Sarkisian, a geriatrician and professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, reviewed the findings. She said the study calls attention to a persistent problem.

"The amount of ageism that is still tolerated is horrible," she said.

Older adults are the one group people are still allowed to make fun of, and this is not OK, Sarkisian said. An older adult may internalize this prejudice and discrimination and that can affect his or her quality of life, she said.

But, Sarkisian added, age is strongly linked to more health conditions.

"Despite best efforts, people are going to develop health conditions with advancing age, and we don't want people to feel like they failed at aging if they do," she said.

Advertisement

Many older people lead full and active lives despite their health conditions, Sarkisian said.

An entire beauty industry is focused on anti-aging, and this is a form of ageism, too, she added.

"We should be able to accept our wrinkles without trying to look like a younger person," Sarkisian said.

More information

The nonprofit Ageism.org has more about the consequences of ageism.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: Medicare could save billions by buying generic drugs 'at Mark Cuban prices'
Health News // 8 hours ago
Study: Medicare could save billions by buying generic drugs 'at Mark Cuban prices'
June 20 (UPI) -- Medicare could have saved $3.6 billion in 2020 by buying generic prescription drugs at the same prices offered by billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban's direct-to-consumer online pharmacy, a new study says.
Artificial intelligence may diagnose dementia as accurately as clinicians
Health News // 10 hours ago
Artificial intelligence may diagnose dementia as accurately as clinicians
June 20 (UPI) -- A new study suggests that artificial intelligence may be as accurate as clinicians in taking the first step in getting timely medical care to seniors with suspected cognitive impairment: dementia diagnosis.
MIT-led team unveils tool to map mutations, better identify what drives cancer
Health News // 15 hours ago
MIT-led team unveils tool to map mutations, better identify what drives cancer
June 20 (UPI) -- A research team led by Massachusetts Institute of Technology has unveiled a new computer model to better identify mutations in cancer cells' DNA that drive the growth of tumors -- as a way to help target drug therapies.
U.S. death rate from alcoholic cirrhosis has tripled since 1999
Health News // 12 hours ago
U.S. death rate from alcoholic cirrhosis has tripled since 1999
Americans may have a collective drinking problem, made worse by the obesity epidemic, new research suggests. The new study found that deaths from alcoholic cirrhosis have more than tripled in 20 years.
Unregulated products to treat skin tags, moles may cause harm
Health News // 14 hours ago
Unregulated products to treat skin tags, moles may cause harm
Dermatologists and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration both warn about the dangers of using unregulated products for do-it-yourself removal of moles, skin tags and another type of growth known as seborrheic keratoses.
Tongue, lip piercings may damage teeth, gums
Health News // 14 hours ago
Tongue, lip piercings may damage teeth, gums
Getting your tongue or lips pierced? Don't be surprised when your dentist is unhappy about it. These piercings can do damage to your teeth and gums, a new study warns.
Medicare's free wellness visits cut risk of amputation for patients with diabetes
Health News // 15 hours ago
Medicare's free wellness visits cut risk of amputation for patients with diabetes
Annual wellness visits covered by Medicare reduce diabetes patients' risk of amputation by more than one-third, a new study finds.
Patients fare better with general anesthesia for hip fracture surgery, study shows
Health News // 15 hours ago
Patients fare better with general anesthesia for hip fracture surgery, study shows
Patients who have spinal anesthesia while doctors repair a broken hip have more pain and need more prescription painkillers afterward than those given general anesthesia, a new study finds.
Extreme heat raises risk of death from heart disease
Health News // 16 hours ago
Extreme heat raises risk of death from heart disease
The record-breaking heat that's scorching much of the United States this week poses significant heart dangers, and you need to take steps to protect yourself, the American Heart Association (AHA) says.
COVID-19 kids' vaccines available in Florida, but Gov. Desantis won't create state program
Health News // 3 days ago
COVID-19 kids' vaccines available in Florida, but Gov. Desantis won't create state program
June 17 (UPI) -- While Florida won't have a government-run program dispensing COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5, doctors and hospitals can order the shots and administer them for patients who want them.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Medicare could save billions by buying generic drugs 'at Mark Cuban prices'
Study: Medicare could save billions by buying generic drugs 'at Mark Cuban prices'
Alzheimer's drug crenezumab has disappointing results in clinical trial
Alzheimer's drug crenezumab has disappointing results in clinical trial
Grief after death of spouse can lead to major health problems, death
Grief after death of spouse can lead to major health problems, death
COVID-19 kids' vaccines available in Florida, but Gov. Desantis won't create state program
COVID-19 kids' vaccines available in Florida, but Gov. Desantis won't create state program
Artificial intelligence may diagnose dementia as accurately as clinicians
Artificial intelligence may diagnose dementia as accurately as clinicians
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement