Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 20, 2022 / 5:49 PM / Updated at 10:19 AM

Study: Medicare could save billions by buying generic drugs 'at Mark Cuban prices'

By Judy Packer-Tursman
Study: Medicare could save billions by buying generic drugs 'at Mark Cuban prices'
A study says Medicare could have saved billions of dollars by buying generic prescription drugs at the same prices offered by Mark Cuban's online pharmacy. Photo courtesy of wp paarz/Flickr https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/legalcode

June 20 (UPI) -- Medicare may be overpaying for some generic drugs to the tune of $3.6 billion.

That's the amount the program "conservatively" could have saved in 2020 by purchasing generic prescription drugs at the same prices offered by billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban's direct-to-consumer online pharmacy, a new study says.

Advertisement

The brief research report was published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

In January 2022, the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. launched an online pharmacy, selling 100-plus generic prescription drugs at the cost of ingredients and manufacturing plus 15% margin, a $3 pharmacy dispensing fee and a $5 shipping fee.

RELATED Dallas Mavs owners Mark Cuban launches online pharmacy

Researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School compared the price of 89 generic drugs sold by Cuban's online pharmacy to the price paid by Medicare in 2020 to estimate potential savings if Medicare Part D plans had paid Cuban's prices.

They estimated potential Medicare savings as the difference in unit price between Cuban's company and Medicare, multiplied by the number of units dispensed to Medicare enrollees in 2020.

Their finding of potential savings of $3.6 billion represents 37% of total spending for 77 generic drugs if they had been purchased in the maximum quantity supplied by Cuban's pharmacy, a news release said.

Advertisement

By contrast, the researchers found Medicare could have saved $1.7 billion, or 18% of total spending, on 42 drugs if the program had purchased drugs in the minimum quantity available from the online company.

The study was limited to the generic drugs sold by Cuban's pharmacy, representing 25% of the roughly $38 billion in Medicare Part D generic drug spending in 2020. Researchers said they did not account for Medicare beneficiaries' out-of-pocket costs.

Cuban's online direct-to-consumer pharmacy "does not accept insurance, so be prepared to pay out of pocket," Dr. Hussain Lalani, the report's lead author, told UPI.

RELATED Lower-cost formulations of prescription drugs could cut costs by 40%, study finds

"If you are insured, what you pay will not count towards your health insurance deductible or out-of-pocket maximum," said Lalani, a clinical research fellow at Brigham and Women's.

Lalani added that for inexpensive generic medicines in the analysis, "distributing the drug can be more expensive that producing it. About 50% of the spending on 77 drugs via [Cuban's company] would have been spent on distribution, including online pharmacy fees and shipping."

According to the news release, the lower drug prices from a direct-to-consumer model highlight the inefficiencies in the current generic pharmaceutical distribution and reimbursement system composed of wholesalers, middlemen called pharmacy benefit managers, pharmacies and insurers.

Advertisement

By one estimate, researchers said, this supply chain retains 64 cents of every dollar spent on generic drugs.

Policy reforms "that improve price transparency, increase competition for high-cost generic drugs, prevent annual price increases, and limit pharmacy and distribution costs could increase affordability of essential generic medicines for all Americans," they said.

Read More

Generic drug maker says it will sell insulin for no more than $30 per vial

Latest Headlines

Most vitamins, minerals won't prevent heart disease, stroke or cancer, panel warns
Health News // 41 minutes ago
Most vitamins, minerals won't prevent heart disease, stroke or cancer, panel warns
June 21 (UPI) -- In a move that could upend the multi-billion-dollar U.S. vitamin industry, an authoritative panel of experts said most vitamins, minerals and multivitamin supplements won't prevent heart disease, stroke or cancer.
Kawasaki disease declines during pandemic, offering clues for prevention
Health News // 30 minutes ago
Kawasaki disease declines during pandemic, offering clues for prevention
A decline in cases of a rare heart disease in children during the COVID-19 pandemic may provide clues about its cause and how to prevent it, researchers say.
Women are more likely than men to develop long COVID
Health News // 55 minutes ago
Women are more likely than men to develop long COVID
Women are far more likely than men to suffer from long COVID, according to a broad new research review.
Ageism is everywhere and can affect physical, mental health
Health News // 9 hours ago
Ageism is everywhere and can affect physical, mental health
Nearly all older adults have experienced some form of ageism in their day-to-day lives, a new study shows.
Artificial intelligence may diagnose dementia as accurately as clinicians
Health News // 19 hours ago
Artificial intelligence may diagnose dementia as accurately as clinicians
June 20 (UPI) -- A new study suggests that artificial intelligence may be as accurate as clinicians in taking the first step in getting timely medical care to seniors with suspected cognitive impairment: dementia diagnosis.
MIT-led team unveils tool to map mutations, better identify what drives cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
MIT-led team unveils tool to map mutations, better identify what drives cancer
June 20 (UPI) -- A research team led by Massachusetts Institute of Technology has unveiled a new computer model to better identify mutations in cancer cells' DNA that drive the growth of tumors -- as a way to help target drug therapies.
U.S. death rate from alcoholic cirrhosis has tripled since 1999
Health News // 22 hours ago
U.S. death rate from alcoholic cirrhosis has tripled since 1999
Americans may have a collective drinking problem, made worse by the obesity epidemic, new research suggests. The new study found that deaths from alcoholic cirrhosis have more than tripled in 20 years.
Unregulated products to treat skin tags, moles may cause harm
Health News // 23 hours ago
Unregulated products to treat skin tags, moles may cause harm
Dermatologists and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration both warn about the dangers of using unregulated products for do-it-yourself removal of moles, skin tags and another type of growth known as seborrheic keratoses.
Tongue, lip piercings may damage teeth, gums
Health News // 23 hours ago
Tongue, lip piercings may damage teeth, gums
Getting your tongue or lips pierced? Don't be surprised when your dentist is unhappy about it. These piercings can do damage to your teeth and gums, a new study warns.
Medicare's free wellness visits cut risk of amputation for patients with diabetes
Health News // 1 day ago
Medicare's free wellness visits cut risk of amputation for patients with diabetes
Annual wellness visits covered by Medicare reduce diabetes patients' risk of amputation by more than one-third, a new study finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alzheimer's drug crenezumab has disappointing results in clinical trial
Alzheimer's drug crenezumab has disappointing results in clinical trial
Ageism is everywhere and can affect physical, mental health
Ageism is everywhere and can affect physical, mental health
Patients fare better with general anesthesia for hip fracture surgery, study shows
Patients fare better with general anesthesia for hip fracture surgery, study shows
Artificial intelligence may diagnose dementia as accurately as clinicians
Artificial intelligence may diagnose dementia as accurately as clinicians
U.S. death rate from alcoholic cirrhosis has tripled since 1999
U.S. death rate from alcoholic cirrhosis has tripled since 1999
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement