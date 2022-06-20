Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 20, 2022 / 10:03 AM

Extreme heat raises risk of death from heart disease

By HealthDay News
Extreme heat raises risk of death from heart disease
Research shows that when temperatures reach extremes of an average daily temperature of 109 degrees Fahrenheit, the number of deaths from heart disease may double or triple. Photo by geralt/Pixabaylink

The record-breaking heat that's scorching much of the United States this week poses significant heart dangers, and you need to take steps to protect yourself, the American Heart Association (AHA) says.

That's especially true for older adults and people with high blood pressure, obesity or a history of heart disease or stroke.

Advertisement

Heat and dehydration force the heart to work harder to cool itself by pumping more blood and shifting it from major organs to underneath the skin.

Research shows that when temperatures reach extremes of an average daily temperature of 109 degrees Fahrenheit (as it has this week in the Southwest), the number of deaths from heart disease may double or triple, and that the more temperatures fluctuate during the summer, the more severe strokes may become.

RELATED Paris may break all-time June record as heat wave bakes Western Europe

"While heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable, more than 600 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have heart disease or have had a stroke or you're older than 50 or overweight, it's extremely important to take special precautions in the heat to protect your health," said AHA President Dr. Donald Lloyd-Jones.

Advertisement

"Some medications like angiotensin receptor blockers [ARBs], angiotensin-converting enzyme [ACE] inhibitors, beta blockers, calcium channel blockers and diuretics, which affect blood pressure responses or deplete the body of sodium, can exaggerate the body's response to heat and cause you to feel ill in extreme heat," said Lloyd-Jones, a professor of heart research, preventive medicine, medicine and pediatrics at Northwestern University in Chicago.

"But don't stop taking your medicines. Learn how to keep cool and talk to your doctor about any concerns," he said in an AHA news release.

RELATED Starvation tied to climate change likely killed hundreds of penguins in New Zealand

Even if you're not taking heart medications, you should take precautions in the heat.

"Staying hydrated is key. It is easy to get dehydrated even if you don't think you're thirsty," Lloyd-Jones said. "Drink water before, during and after going outside in hot weather. Don't wait until you feel thirsty. And the best way to know if you are getting enough fluid is to monitor your urine output and make sure the urine color is pale, not dark or concentrated."

The AHA provided the following hot weather safety tips:

  • Don't go outdoors in the early afternoon (about noon to 3 p.m.) when the sun is usually at its strongest.
  • Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing in breathable fabrics such as cotton, or a fabric that repels sweat. Wear a hat and sunglasses. Apply a water-resistant sunscreen with at least SPF 15 before going out, and reapply it every two hours.
  • Drink a few cups of water before, during and after going outside or exercising. Avoid caffeinated or alcoholic drinks.
  • Take regular breaks. Stop for a few minutes in a shady or cool place and hydrate.
  • Continue to take all medications as prescribed.
Advertisement

More information

For more on heat wave safety, see the American Red Cross.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Death Valley exceeds 120 F, breaking daily high records

Latest Headlines

MIT-led team unveils tool to map mutations, better identify what drives cancer
Health News // 9 minutes ago
MIT-led team unveils tool to map mutations, better identify what drives cancer
June 20 (UPI) -- A research team led by Massachusetts Institute of Technology has unveiled a new computer model to better identify mutations in cancer cells' DNA that drive the growth of tumors -- as a way to help target drug therapies.
Medicare's free wellness visits cut risk of amputation for patients with diabetes
Health News // 16 minutes ago
Medicare's free wellness visits cut risk of amputation for patients with diabetes
Annual wellness visits covered by Medicare reduce diabetes patients' risk of amputation by more than one-third, a new study finds.
Patients fare better with general anesthesia for hip fracture surgery, study shows
Health News // 31 minutes ago
Patients fare better with general anesthesia for hip fracture surgery, study shows
Patients who have spinal anesthesia while doctors repair a broken hip have more pain and need more prescription painkillers afterward than those given general anesthesia, a new study finds.
COVID-19 kids' vaccines available in Florida, but Gov. Desantis won't create state program
Health News // 2 days ago
COVID-19 kids' vaccines available in Florida, but Gov. Desantis won't create state program
June 17 (UPI) -- While Florida won't have a government-run program dispensing COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5, doctors and hospitals can order the shots and administer them for patients who want them.
Alzheimer's drug crenezumab has disappointing results in clinical trial
Health News // 2 days ago
Alzheimer's drug crenezumab has disappointing results in clinical trial
An experimental Alzheimer's drug called crenezumab did not prevent or slow mental decline in patients with a genetic mutation that greatly raises the risk of developing the disease, the results of a clinical trial.
Learning Latin dance steps may improve memory
Health News // 2 days ago
Learning Latin dance steps may improve memory
Latin dance classes may be a great workout and social outlet, but new research suggests that learning the intricate steps of the salsa, samba and merengue may also improve your memory.
Study confirms COVID-19 more dangerous for kids than flu
Health News // 2 days ago
Study confirms COVID-19 more dangerous for kids than flu
COVID-19 poses far more danger to kids than seasonal flu, a new study confirms.
Faster access to medical records could improve dental care
Health News // 2 days ago
Faster access to medical records could improve dental care
Rapid access to a patient's medical records could help dentists provide better care, but that rarely happens, a new study finds.
Grief after death of spouse can lead to major health problems, death
Health News // 2 days ago
Grief after death of spouse can lead to major health problems, death
A new study says losing a spouse can lead to major health problems and even death, and the paper may help explain why that happens.
FDA expands authorization of COVID-19 vaccines to kids as young as 6 months
Health News // 2 days ago
FDA expands authorization of COVID-19 vaccines to kids as young as 6 months
June 17 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Friday expanded the emergency use authorization of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to include children as young as 6 months.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Grief after death of spouse can lead to major health problems, death
Grief after death of spouse can lead to major health problems, death
COVID-19 kids' vaccines available in Florida, but Gov. Desantis won't create state program
COVID-19 kids' vaccines available in Florida, but Gov. Desantis won't create state program
Men's gut health improves by drinking lager beer, study suggests
Men's gut health improves by drinking lager beer, study suggests
Study: Boomers have more medical woes than parents had at same age
Study: Boomers have more medical woes than parents had at same age
Alzheimer's drug crenezumab has disappointing results in clinical trial
Alzheimer's drug crenezumab has disappointing results in clinical trial
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement