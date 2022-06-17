Gov. DeSantis changes course, allows Florida to order COVID-19 kids vaccines

According to the White House, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday reverses course, deciding to allow COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5 to be ordered in Florida. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has reversed his decision not to order COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5, according to a White House statement. The reversal comes as the FDA Friday officially authorized Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines for kids under 5. "We believe it is critical to allow parents everywhere to have the choice to get their kids vaccinated and have a conversation with their pediatrician or healthcare provider," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. Advertisement

"Today is a day of huge relief for parents and families across America. Following a rigorous scientific review, the Food and Drug Administration has authorized the first COVID-19 vaccines for kids under the age of 5," Biden said in a White House statement. "As early as next week, pending recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), parents will finally be able to get their youngest kids the protection of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine."

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, R-S.C. had sent DeSantis a letter earlier Friday demanding he reverse or explain his decision refusing to order COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5.

Clyburn wrote, "Your decision to reject these vaccines could deny Florida parents the ability to make their own decisions on what is best for the health of their children -- and could deny some Florida children the ability to live long and healthy lives."

In direct contradiction to guidance from the federal CDC, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo recommended against the COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5 in March.