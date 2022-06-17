Gov. DeSantis changes course, allows Florida to order COVID-19 kids vaccines

June 17 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has reversed his decision not to order COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5, according to a White House statement. The reversal comes as the FDA Friday officially authorized Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines for kids under 5.
"We believe it is critical to allow parents everywhere to have the choice to get their kids vaccinated and have a conversation with their pediatrician or healthcare provider," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.