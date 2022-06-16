Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 16, 2022 / 9:55 AM

Flu shots decline in states with low COVID-19 vaccination rates

By HealthDay News
Flu shots decline in states with low COVID-19 vaccination rates
Flu shot rates in the second flu season of the pandemic (2021-2022) -- when COVID-19 vaccines were widely available -- fell from about 44% to around 39% in states with below-average rates of COVID-19 vaccination. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

Adult flu shots have slumped in states with low COVID-19 vaccination rates, suggesting that COVID-19 vaccination behavior may have spilled over to flu-vaccine behavior, new research indicates.

University of California, Los Angeles researchers point to declining trust in public health agencies caused by controversy over COVID-19 vaccines as a possible reason for the falloff in flu vaccination.

Advertisement

"It is alarming that controversy surrounding COVID-19 vaccination may be undermining separate public health efforts that save thousands of lives each year," said study lead author Dr. Richard Leuchter. He's a resident physician at UCLA Health and the David Geffen School of Medicine.

The analysis of U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data through January 2022 showed that adult flu vaccination rates remained relatively stable in all states during the first flu season of the pandemic (2020-2021), before widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines.

RELATED Study: Adults at higher weights see faster declines in COVID-19 antibodies after shots

But flu shot rates in the second flu season of the pandemic (2021-2022) -- when COVID-19 vaccines were widely available -- fell from about 44% to around 39% in states with below-average rates of COVID-19 vaccination.

In contrast, flu shot rates in states with the highest rates of COVID-19 vaccination rose from 49% to nearly 53%, according to the study. The findings were published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine as a letter to the editor.

Advertisement

Rates of full COVID-19 vaccination varied from 50% in Alabama to 81% in Rhode Island through January 2022. Flu vaccination rates through January of the 2021-2022 flu season also varied, ranging from 31% in Mississippi to 59% in Connecticut.

RELATED Financial incentive boosts COVID-19 vaccination rate at company, study finds

A state's average COVID-19 vaccination rate could explain 60% of the variation in its flu vaccination rate, which "is compelling evidence that the vaccination behaviors for flu and COVID-19 vaccines are inextricably linked," Leuchter said in a university news release.

The findings may indicate that low uptake of COVID-19 vaccination has spilled over into flu vaccination, the researchers suggested.

"Many Americans who never before declined a routine, potentially life-saving vaccine have started to do so. This supports what I have seen in my clinical practice and suggests that information and policies specific to COVID-19 vaccines may be eroding more general faith in medicine and our government's role in public health," Leuchter said.

RELATED Adults vaccinated against flu at lower risk for heart complications, study finds

Something called "belief generalization" may be a factor, he noted.

"Much as someone's decision to wear or forgo a mask in public during the early pandemic was linked with their more general beliefs through the idea of 'belief signaling,' we propose that 'belief generalization' may account for COVID-19 vaccine-specific opinions being generalized to other vaccines," Leuchter said. "People who feel compelled to oppose or support COVID-19 vaccines may feel that they should in turn oppose or support other vaccines."

Advertisement

The findings are cause for alarm, and warrant immediate research into the causes, according to the study authors.

More information

Learn more about flu shots at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Treating precancerous growths cuts risk of anal cancer in people in HIV
Health News // 14 minutes ago
Treating precancerous growths cuts risk of anal cancer in people in HIV
Treating precancerous anal growths in people with HIV slashes their risk of anal cancer by more than half, according to a new study.
Drinking, pot use among U.S. youth declined during pandemic
Health News // 1 hour ago
Drinking, pot use among U.S. youth declined during pandemic
Pot use, drinking, smoking and vaping all fell among U.S. youth during the pandemic, likely because they had to spend more time at home and less time with their friends, researchers say.
Menopause called natural process that shouldn't be 'medicalized'
Health News // 16 hours ago
Menopause called natural process that shouldn't be 'medicalized'
June 15 (UPI) -- Menopause is a natural part of aging, and women will become empowered to approach it with greater confidence if positives such as freedom from menstruation, pregnancy and contraception are emphasized.
Cost of brand-name epilepsy drugs nearly triples in 8 years, study says
Health News // 18 hours ago
Cost of brand-name epilepsy drugs nearly triples in 8 years, study says
June 15 (UPI) -- A new study reports steadily rising costs for brand-name antiseizure medications, partly spurred by increased prescriptions for the drug lacosamide.
TikTok rife with confusing, incorrect diet information
Health News // 22 hours ago
TikTok rife with confusing, incorrect diet information
A new study warns that the social media giant TikTok is filled with confusing and wrong information about the heart-healthy, plant-based approach to eating dubbed the Mediterranean diet.
Optimism associated with longer lifespan in women
Health News // 22 hours ago
Optimism associated with longer lifespan in women
Researchers at Harvard studied the impact of optimism on women's lifespans, finding that optimism was associated with greater longevity, such as living past age 90.
Men's gut health improves by drinking lager beer, study suggests
Health News // 23 hours ago
Men's gut health improves by drinking lager beer, study suggests
June 15 (UPI) -- Men trying to put a more positive spin on the term "beer belly" might find a new study encouraging. It indicates that moderate daily consumption of lager beer actually could improve their gut health.
Patients with advanced cancer may benefit from telemedicine
Health News // 1 day ago
Patients with advanced cancer may benefit from telemedicine
As a bill that would expand Medicare coverage for telehealth services makes its way through the U.S. Senate, a new study of people with advanced cancer suggests the practice could improve the lives of patients.
Cancer clinical trials resume after pandemic slowdown
Health News // 1 day ago
Cancer clinical trials resume after pandemic slowdown
Cancer clinical trials in the United States appear to be rebounding after a significant slowdown during the pandemic, researchers say.
Women who drink sugary sodas at higher risk for liver cancer, study suggests
Health News // 1 day ago
Women who drink sugary sodas at higher risk for liver cancer, study suggests
Sodas and other sugar-sweetened drinks may raise a woman's odds of developing liver cancer, new research suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Men's gut health improves by drinking lager beer, study suggests
Men's gut health improves by drinking lager beer, study suggests
Most Americans overestimate how healthy their food choices are
Most Americans overestimate how healthy their food choices are
Menopause called natural process that shouldn't be 'medicalized'
Menopause called natural process that shouldn't be 'medicalized'
Taste genes may influence food preferences
Taste genes may influence food preferences
Cost of brand-name epilepsy drugs nearly triples in 8 years, study says
Cost of brand-name epilepsy drugs nearly triples in 8 years, study says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement