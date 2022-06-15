Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 15, 2022 / 4:33 PM

Cost of brand-name epilepsy drugs nearly triples in 8 years, study says

By Judy Packer-Tursman
Cost of brand-name epilepsy drugs nearly triples in 8 years, study says
A new study reported steadily rising costs for antiseizure medications among Medicare enrollees. Photo by geralt/Pixabay

June 15 (UPI) -- Amid the challenges already faced by people with epilepsy, a new study reports another: steadily rising costs for brand-name anti-seizure medications, partly spurred by increased prescriptions for the drug lacosamide.

"​Doctors and patients need to be aware of just how much more expensive brand-name medications can be compared with generic equivalents," Dr. Samuel Waller Terman, the study's lead investigator, told UPI.

Advertisement

Terman is a neurologist and assistant professor at the University of Michigan.

Researchers found the cost of a one-year's pill supply of brand-name epilepsy drugs skyrocketed by 277% from 2010 to 2018 -- from roughly $2,800 a year between 2008 and 2010 to about $10,700 a year by 2018.

RELATED Epilepsy drug shows promise for treating sleep apnea

By contrast, the cost of a one-year's pill supply of generic drugs for epilepsy decreased by 42% over the same period, says the study published in Wednesday's online edition of Neurology, the journal of the American Neurology Association.

Advertisement

According to the study, brand-name drugs represented 79% of epilepsy drug costs, even though they comprised only 14% of prescriptions.

"Even if the patient doesn't see a high cost of a brand-name medication [because it is] covered by insurance, high brand-name costs still contribute to high U.S. healthcare expenditures," Terman said.

RELATED Blood levels of antiseizure medications drop during pregnancy

"We need to be mindful of when deciding what medications are worth the cost when frequently just-as-effective generic substitutes exist," Terman said.

In contrast to a century ago when very few treatment options for epilepsy existed, Terman said, "Nowadays, we have more than 30 prescription antiseizure medications on the market as the research pipeline into drug discovery only continues, which only intensifies questions about which is the right drug for a given patient."

"Unfortunately some other work has shown that most newer drugs haven't necessarily shown improved seizure reduction compared with older drugs," Terman said.

RELATED Study: Medical marijuana may help ease severe epilepsy in kids

"But as far as I am aware, most of the time we feel that brand and generic medications for epilepsy work about equally well."

Choosing the right medication for a given patient often has complexities, Terman said..

"Most of the time, we believe that generic and brand name medications are equally effective," he said. "Occasionally, I will have patients who believe 'dispense as written' brand-only medications work better for them, but more often I counsel patients that it is typically hard to tell the difference."

Advertisement

Nationwide, about 3 million adults and 470,000 children have epilepsy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Terman and his colleagues used Medicare Part D data to analyze trends in antiseizure medication costs and filled prescriptions for 77,000 to 133,000 Medicare beneficiaries with epilepsy per year in his study.

Researchers said their dataset consisted of a 20% random Medicare sample, so total Medicare costs for brand-name anti-seizure medications for beneficiaries with epilepsy alone likely rose to roughly $1.3 billion in 2018 from about $360 million 2010. That's out of annual Part D expenditures that total roughly $180 billion a year.

While the study is limited to Medicare beneficiaries, Terman pointed to other research findings that pharmaceuticals may be the costliest component of neurologic care in the United States. So, he said, "my impression that our study illustrates broader trends in healthcare."

"It is no secret that across other medications, brand-name alternatives can be considerably more expensive than generics, and epilepsy drugs appear no different," Terman said.

"What I did not know before doing this study was just how much more expensive brand-name medications have become over time, compared with generic medications actually becoming cheaper," he said.

Terman attributed much of the increasing drug cost in the study to clinicians' increased prescribing of Vimpat (lacosamide). The anti-eplieptic drug was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2008, and then given the agency's green light for expanded use in November 2020.

Advertisement

"In our manuscript. we cite some literature suggesting [Vimpat's] cost-effectiveness, but keep in mind those reports were from European countries where drug costs can be much lower than in the U.S., so the cost-effectiveness may not be as good in the U.S.," he said.

"Though a major caveat is that particular medication just went generic in the U.S. as its patent has just recently expired."

"Regardless, other newer brand-only medications have come online recently, where this remains an ongoing issue balancing cost versus benefit," Terman said. "Every patient will inevitably respond differently to different drugs, and finding the right one for a given patient remains somewhat of a trial-and-error process."

Generic drugs usually are used whenever possible for people with epilepsy, Dr. Michael Privitera, past president of the American Epilepsy Society, told UPI.

"The FDA has stated for decades that any generic product it approves for epilepsy is equivalent to the brand," said Privitera, director of the Epilepsy Center at the University of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute.

Privitera said he and his colleagues "performed a series of rigorous studies on generic lamotrigine products and found no clinically important differences. These generic equivalence studies and the work of others "provided important additional evidence to that of FDA that generic substitution of anti-seizure medications is safe."

Advertisement

So, Privitera said, the main approach to lower prices is to use generic drugs whenever possible.

But he cautioned there are many people with epilepsy whose seizures are only controlled by a particular anti-seizure medication. So, if that medication is not available as a generic, there are not many options.

Another cost-saving approach is to evaluate on a regular basis whether the anti-seizure drug combinations a particular patient is on are necessary.

"Reducing the number of anti-seizure drugs, when possible, may lead to reduced side effect burden and decreased cost," he said.

Latest Headlines

TikTok rife with confusing, incorrect diet information
Health News // 5 hours ago
TikTok rife with confusing, incorrect diet information
A new study warns that the social media giant TikTok is filled with confusing and wrong information about the heart-healthy, plant-based approach to eating dubbed the Mediterranean diet.
Optimism associated with longer lifespan in women
Health News // 5 hours ago
Optimism associated with longer lifespan in women
Researchers at Harvard studied the impact of optimism on women's lifespans, finding that optimism was associated with greater longevity, such as living past age 90.
Men's gut health improves by drinking lager beer, study suggests
Health News // 6 hours ago
Men's gut health improves by drinking lager beer, study suggests
June 15 (UPI) -- Men trying to put a more positive spin on the term "beer belly" might find a new study encouraging. It indicates that moderate daily consumption of lager beer actually could improve their gut health.
Patients with advanced cancer may benefit from telemedicine
Health News // 7 hours ago
Patients with advanced cancer may benefit from telemedicine
As a bill that would expand Medicare coverage for telehealth services makes its way through the U.S. Senate, a new study of people with advanced cancer suggests the practice could improve the lives of patients.
Cancer clinical trials resume after pandemic slowdown
Health News // 7 hours ago
Cancer clinical trials resume after pandemic slowdown
Cancer clinical trials in the United States appear to be rebounding after a significant slowdown during the pandemic, researchers say.
Women who drink sugary sodas at higher risk for liver cancer, study suggests
Health News // 14 hours ago
Women who drink sugary sodas at higher risk for liver cancer, study suggests
Sodas and other sugar-sweetened drinks may raise a woman's odds of developing liver cancer, new research suggests.
Most Americans overestimate how healthy their food choices are
Health News // 15 hours ago
Most Americans overestimate how healthy their food choices are
Many people think they make healthy food choices, but they may be viewing their diet through rose-colored glasses.
Expert warns of rare case of COVID-19 transmission from cat to human
Health News // 1 day ago
Expert warns of rare case of COVID-19 transmission from cat to human
The first reported case of a cat giving COVID-19 to a person shouldn't alarm pet owners, but a Canadian expert says it's a reminder to take precautions.
Study: Highest risk women with densest breasts benefit most from 3D imaging
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Highest risk women with densest breasts benefit most from 3D imaging
June 14 (UPI) -- A 3D imaging technique for breast cancer screening may reduce the likelihood of an advanced cancer diagnosis and prevent deaths for those at higher-than-average risk and with the densest breasts, a new study says.
Taste genes may influence food preferences
Health News // 1 day ago
Taste genes may influence food preferences
People who have never outgrown an aversion to broccoli, or an addiction to potato chips, can place part of the blame on their genes, preliminary research suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Men's gut health improves by drinking lager beer, study suggests
Men's gut health improves by drinking lager beer, study suggests
Study: Highest risk women with densest breasts benefit most from 3D imaging
Study: Highest risk women with densest breasts benefit most from 3D imaging
After Paxlovid treatment, COVID-19 symptoms rarely rebound, study says
After Paxlovid treatment, COVID-19 symptoms rarely rebound, study says
New drug fezolinetant shows promise for reducing hot flashes during menopause
New drug fezolinetant shows promise for reducing hot flashes during menopause
Taste genes may influence food preferences
Taste genes may influence food preferences
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement