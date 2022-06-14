Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 14, 2022 / 2:00 AM

Symptoms of vaping-related lung damage can linger for at least a year

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Symptoms of vaping-related lung damage can linger for at least a year
File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Many who suffer vaping-related lung damage will have long-term health problems lasting at least a year, a new study reports.

A substantial proportion of patients continue to be wracked with breathing difficulty, brain fog and mood disorders a year after their initial diagnosis with EVALI (E-Cigarette or Vaping Use-Associated Lung Injury), according to researchers at Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City.

Advertisement

"I think people are becoming aware that a severe lung illness can have other total body consequences, be it EVALI or COVID," said lead researcher Dr. Denitza Blagev, a pulmonary and critical care physician.

"We have known that about critical illness in general. If you're in the intensive care unit, you can have total body consequences as a result, even after you get over your critical illness. And we are finding that for EVALI as well," Blagev added.

RELATED Study ties menthol cigarettes to heavier smoking among teens

Despite these aftereffects, about three out of five EVALI patients continued to vape or smoke despite their lung injury and the associated health impacts, Blagev and her colleagues found.

Advertisement

"Even in this population of patients, it was only 38% of patients who were able to quit all vaping and smoking after their diagnosis," she said.

For the study, the researchers tracked 73 EVALI patients treated at Intermountain Healthcare or University of Utah Health between mid-July 2020 and mid-August 2021.

RELATED Vaping increases annual healthcare costs by $2,000 per person in U.S.

Most of the patients were men (average age 31). Not all had severe illness: three in five cases did not require admission to an intensive care unit.

Twelve months after their diagnosis, many EVALI patients said they still had lingering health problems that sometimes affected their quality of life:

  • 48% had respiratory limitations
  • 59% had anxiety and/or depression
  • 62% of patients had post-traumatic stress
  • 44% reported difficulty concentrating, remembering or making decisions due to a physical, mental or emotional condition
  • 24% reported significant shortness of breath

"The chemicals used in e-cigarettes can cause long-term damage to the lungs when breathed in, chemicals like formaldehyde," said Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, director of the Tobacco Treatment Clinic at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, in Baltimore. "I'm not surprised that a patient who develops EVALI is going to have long-term consequences, not in the slightest."

RELATED Marijuana vaping rises sharply among U.S. teens

Think of your lungs like your skin, he suggested.

"If I cut you with a knife, you have a permanent scar," Galiatsatos said. "That's what these patients are having. They have these scar-like phenomena in their lungs."

Advertisement

Many EVALI patients also were struggling with what Blagev calls "financial toxicity." About 13% reported they were unable to work, and 54% reported they were still paying off healthcare bills a year later.

But a year after their EVALI diagnosis, about 35% said they were still vaping or using e-cigarettes; 20% were smoking; and 54% using marijuana, the researchers found.

This speaks to the addictive power of nicotine, Galiatsatos said, and the need to steer these patients into effective tobacco-cessation programs.

"Young people clearly aren't getting the proper management for nicotine addiction" during their treatment for EVALI, he said. "If they're relapsing, it means someone is not effectively caring for them."

A good deal of the lung damage caused by EVALI is permanent scarring, so patients have to learn to live with it, Galiatsatos said.

"I try to tell the patient you can accommodate it," he said. "It'll take some endurance training, some medications, and infection control. Any time you get a new infection, your lungs will be prone to scarring."

About 6% of EVALI patients caught COVID-19 during that year of follow-up, further endangering their lungs, but Blagev said it's hard to say from these data how EVALI influences the risk of developing COVID.

Advertisement

"If you had EVALI, you might be more likely to wear masks and be more worried about getting COVID than the average 20- or 30-year-old," Blagev said.

The findings were recently published in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society.

More information

The American Lung Association has more about EVALI.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

FDA grants approval to Eli Lilly for alopecia drug
Health News // 6 hours ago
FDA grants approval to Eli Lilly for alopecia drug
June 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted approval to Olumiant, an alopecia treatment developed by Eli Lilly that produced hair regrowth in trials.
Binge drinking can have lasting consequences even for moderate drinkers
Health News // 10 hours ago
Binge drinking can have lasting consequences even for moderate drinkers
New study suggests that even moderate drinkers who indulge in binge drinking can suffer lasting consequences.
ALS drug Albrioza approved in Canada while remaining under review in U.S.
Health News // 11 hours ago
ALS drug Albrioza approved in Canada while remaining under review in U.S.
An experimental drug for the neurological disorder ALS was approved in Canada on Monday, but an ongoing evaluation of the treatment by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has raised questions about its effectiveness.
Study: 'Forever chemicals' linked to increased risk for high blood pressure
Health News // 12 hours ago
Study: 'Forever chemicals' linked to increased risk for high blood pressure
June 13 (UPI) -- Middle-aged women with the highest blood concentrations of "forever chemicals" had an increased risk of developing high blood pressure, researchers said in a new study.
Human brain temperature is hotter, more variable than previously thought
Health News // 15 hours ago
Human brain temperature is hotter, more variable than previously thought
New research gives new meaning to the term "hotheaded" -- your normal brain temperature is higher and varies much more than previously thought.
Drinking coffee after taking liquid thyroid medication is OK
Health News // 15 hours ago
Drinking coffee after taking liquid thyroid medication is OK
It's OK to drink coffee soon after taking a liquid thyroid medication, a new study finds.
Texas, Florida are hot spots for diabetes complications, study shows
Health News // 15 hours ago
Texas, Florida are hot spots for diabetes complications, study shows
Texas and Florida are big U.S. centers for Americans dealing with short- and long-term diabetes complications, a new study shows.
Teens ate less junk food during the pandemic, study shows
Health News // 16 hours ago
Teens ate less junk food during the pandemic, study shows
New research has uncovered one positive effect of the pandemic: For the first time in 30 years, teens' consumption of junk food fell following school closures, social restrictions and more parents working from home.
Poor blood sugar control risky for breast cancer survivors with diabetes
Health News // 16 hours ago
Poor blood sugar control risky for breast cancer survivors with diabetes
Breast cancer is tough to beat, but if you also have diabetes and poor blood sugar control your long-term risk of death rises, researchers report.
Adults who share beds with a partner have more restful sleep, study says
Health News // 3 days ago
Adults who share beds with a partner have more restful sleep, study says
A new study suggests that adults who share their beds with a partner have less severe insomnia, less fatigue and more sleep time.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Binge drinking can have lasting consequences even for moderate drinkers
Binge drinking can have lasting consequences even for moderate drinkers
Study: 'Forever chemicals' linked to increased risk for high blood pressure
Study: 'Forever chemicals' linked to increased risk for high blood pressure
FDA grants approval to Eli Lilly for alopecia drug
FDA grants approval to Eli Lilly for alopecia drug
Study: Malnutrition could spark form of diabetes, impacting millions around world
Study: Malnutrition could spark form of diabetes, impacting millions around world
Adults who share beds with a partner have more restful sleep, study says
Adults who share beds with a partner have more restful sleep, study says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement