Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 13, 2022 / 1:21 PM

Study: 'Forever chemicals' linked to increased risk for high blood pressure

By Sommer Brokaw
Study: 'Forever chemicals' linked to increased risk for high blood pressure
Pond with fountain and sunshine reflecting on the water. Photo courtesy of the American Heart Association.

June 13 (UPI) -- Middle-aged women with the highest blood concentrations of common synthetic chemicals called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also called "forever chemicals," had increased risk of developing high blood pressure, a new study found.

The study by researchers at the University of Michigan School of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was published Monday in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal.

Advertisement

"PFAS are known as 'forever chemicals' because they never degrade in the environment and contaminate drinking water, soil, air, food and numerous products we consume or encounter routinely," the study's lead author Ning Ding, Ph.D. M.P.H., a post doctoral fellow in the department of epidemiology at the university, said in a statement. "One study estimated that two of the most common 'forever chemicals' are found in most household drinking water and are consumed by more than two-thirds of Americans."

Advertisement

Thousands of different "forever chemicals" are used daily in household items, such as shampoo, dental floss, cosmetics, non-stick cookware, food packaging, and stain-resistant coatings for carpeting, upholstery and clothing, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The PFAS also enter the food supply through fish caught in PFAS-contaminated water and dairy products from cows exposed to PFAS- through fertilizers on farms.

RELATED Human brain temperature is hotter, more variable than previously thought

Previous research has shown that some PFAS have been linked to detrimental health effects even at low levels in the blood, including cardiovascular risk, impaired blood vessel function, oxidative stress and heightened cholesterol, a statement from the American Heart Association noted. But this was the first study to examine the effect of PFAS levels on blood pressure control among middle-aged women.

"Women seem to be particularly vulnerable when exposed to these chemicals," Ding added. "Our study is the first to examine the association between 'forever chemicals' and hypertension in middle-aged women. Exposure may be an underappreciated risk factor for women's cardiovascular disease risk."

Researchers analyzed a diverse group of more than 1,000 women, ages 45-56, who initially had normal blood pressure with follow-up visits annually from 1999-2017.

RELATED Drinking coffee after taking liquid thyroid medication is OK

"It is important to note that we examined individual PFAS as well as several PFAS together, and we found that the combined exposure to multiple PFAS had a stronger effect on blood pressure," said study senior author Sung Kyun Park, Sc.D., M.P.H., a university associate professor. "Some states are beginning to ban the use of PFAS in food packaging and cosmetic and personal care products. Our findings make it clear that strategies to limit the widespread use of PFAS in products need to be developed. Switching to alternative options may help reduce the incidence of high blood pressure risk in midlife women."

Advertisement

The women with the highest blood concentrations of all seven PFAS had a 71% increased risk of developing blood pressure, and women with higher concentrations of specific PFAS than others were also more likely to develop high blood pressure, the study found.

Women with higher levels of perfluorooctanoic sulfonic acid (PFOS), perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), and 2-(N-ethyl-perfluorooctanoic sulfonamido) acetic acid (a PFOS precursor), had 42%, 47% and 42% higher risks, respectively.

RELATED Texas, Florida are hot spots for diabetes complications, study shows

"We have known for some time that PFAS disrupt metabolism in the body, yet, we didn't expect the strength of the association we found," Park added. "We hope that these findings alert clinicians about the importance of PFAS and that they need to understand and recognize PFAS as an important potential risk factor for blood pressure control."

RELATED Teens ate less junk food during the pandemic, study shows

RELATED Poor blood sugar control risky for breast cancer survivors with diabetes

Latest Headlines

Human brain temperature is hotter, more variable than previously thought
Health News // 2 hours ago
Human brain temperature is hotter, more variable than previously thought
New research gives new meaning to the term "hotheaded" -- your normal brain temperature is higher and varies much more than previously thought.
Drinking coffee after taking liquid thyroid medication is OK
Health News // 3 hours ago
Drinking coffee after taking liquid thyroid medication is OK
It's OK to drink coffee soon after taking a liquid thyroid medication, a new study finds.
Texas, Florida are hot spots for diabetes complications, study shows
Health News // 3 hours ago
Texas, Florida are hot spots for diabetes complications, study shows
Texas and Florida are big U.S. centers for Americans dealing with short- and long-term diabetes complications, a new study shows.
Teens ate less junk food during the pandemic, study shows
Health News // 4 hours ago
Teens ate less junk food during the pandemic, study shows
New research has uncovered one positive effect of the pandemic: For the first time in 30 years, teens' consumption of junk food fell following school closures, social restrictions and more parents working from home.
Poor blood sugar control risky for breast cancer survivors with diabetes
Health News // 4 hours ago
Poor blood sugar control risky for breast cancer survivors with diabetes
Breast cancer is tough to beat, but if you also have diabetes and poor blood sugar control your long-term risk of death rises, researchers report.
Adults who share beds with a partner have more restful sleep, study says
Health News // 2 days ago
Adults who share beds with a partner have more restful sleep, study says
A new study suggests that adults who share their beds with a partner have less severe insomnia, less fatigue and more sleep time.
Changes in the brain may signal anorexia, researchers say
Health News // 3 days ago
Changes in the brain may signal anorexia, researchers say
People with anorexia nervosa show significant shrinkage in three important areas of the brain, new research reveals.
Brittle bones another smoking hazard for men, study finds
Health News // 3 days ago
Brittle bones another smoking hazard for men, study finds
Along with cancer and respiratory diseases, men who smoke have a significantly increased risk of osteoporosis, fractures and early death, a new study finds.
Odds of fatal COVID-19 triple for unvaccinated with heart failure
Health News // 3 days ago
Odds of fatal COVID-19 triple for unvaccinated with heart failure
Heart failure patients who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 have a three times higher risk of death if they get the disease than those who are fully vaccinated and have received one booster, new research shows.
Study: Malnutrition could spark form of diabetes, impacting millions around world
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: Malnutrition could spark form of diabetes, impacting millions around world
A form of diabetes caused by malnutrition is significantly different from type 1 or type 2 diabetes and should be considered a distinct form of the disease, a new study says.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Adults who share beds with a partner have more restful sleep, study says
Adults who share beds with a partner have more restful sleep, study says
Eating fish may increase risk of melanoma, study shows
Eating fish may increase risk of melanoma, study shows
Gene testing helps identify women with breast cancer who can skip radiation
Gene testing helps identify women with breast cancer who can skip radiation
FDA: Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine effective in children under 5
FDA: Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine effective in children under 5
Injectable hydrogel may ease back pain from worn spinal discs
Injectable hydrogel may ease back pain from worn spinal discs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement