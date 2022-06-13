Advertisement
Health News
June 13, 2022 / 10:34 AM

Drinking coffee after taking liquid thyroid medication is OK

By HealthDay News
Drinking coffee after taking liquid thyroid medication is OK
New research shows that absorption of liquid levothyroxine is not affected by consuming coffee shortly after taking the medication. Photo by stokpic/Pixabay

It's OK to drink coffee soon after taking a liquid thyroid medication, a new study finds.

Current product labels and treatment guidelines recommend patients take thyroid hormone replacement therapy on an empty stomach, but this new research shows that absorption of liquid levothyroxine is not affected by consuming coffee shortly after taking the medication.

Advertisement

"The results demonstrate that the absorption of levothyroxine sodium oral solution was not affected by the consumption of coffee, potentially offering patients and providers more dosing flexibility," said Kris Washington, medical director of New Jersey-based Vertice Pharma, which makes the drug.

For the study, 40 adults were given a single 600 microgram dose of liquid levothyroxine two times: a few minutes before drinking 8 ounces of black, unsweetened coffee; and under fasting conditions.

RELATED Patients with hypothyroidism at higher risk for longer hospital stays

Blood samples were collected to measure volunteers' thyroid levels for 48 hours after dose. There were 40 days between the two situations.

The findings confirm that drug absorption is the same whether patients fast or drink coffee, according to findings presented Saturday at a meeting in Atlanta of The Endocrine Society. Research presented at meetings is typically considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Advertisement

The researchers said the results are potentially good news for patients who have been instructed to take levothyroxine 30 to 60 minutes before coffee to avoid a drug interaction.

RELATED Study finds wide variation in costs of thyroid cancer care

"The lifestyle adjustment required to adhere to these recommendations is often burdensome to the patient and may lead to difficulty in achieving ideal thyroid hormone levels, resulting in both patient and provider frustration," Washington said in a society news release.

More information

For more about thyroid diseases, go to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

RELATED COVID-19 may trigger longer term thyroid issues, study finds

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Texas, Florida are hot spots for diabetes complications, study shows
Health News // 36 minutes ago
Texas, Florida are hot spots for diabetes complications, study shows
Texas and Florida are big U.S. centers for Americans dealing with short- and long-term diabetes complications, a new study shows.
Teens ate less junk food during the pandemic, study shows
Health News // 1 hour ago
Teens ate less junk food during the pandemic, study shows
New research has uncovered one positive effect of the pandemic: For the first time in 30 years, teens' consumption of junk food fell following school closures, social restrictions and more parents working from home.
Poor blood sugar control risky for breast cancer survivors with diabetes
Health News // 1 hour ago
Poor blood sugar control risky for breast cancer survivors with diabetes
Breast cancer is tough to beat, but if you also have diabetes and poor blood sugar control your long-term risk of death rises, researchers report.
FDA: Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine effective in children under 5
Health News // 9 hours ago
FDA: Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine effective in children under 5
June 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Sunday said that the Pfizer-BioNTech three-dose COVID-19 vaccine appears effective in preventing illness in children under five years of age.
Adults who share beds with a partner have more restful sleep, study says
Health News // 2 days ago
Adults who share beds with a partner have more restful sleep, study says
A new study suggests that adults who share their beds with a partner have less severe insomnia, less fatigue and more sleep time.
Changes in the brain may signal anorexia, researchers say
Health News // 2 days ago
Changes in the brain may signal anorexia, researchers say
People with anorexia nervosa show significant shrinkage in three important areas of the brain, new research reveals.
Brittle bones another smoking hazard for men, study finds
Health News // 2 days ago
Brittle bones another smoking hazard for men, study finds
Along with cancer and respiratory diseases, men who smoke have a significantly increased risk of osteoporosis, fractures and early death, a new study finds.
Odds of fatal COVID-19 triple for unvaccinated with heart failure
Health News // 3 days ago
Odds of fatal COVID-19 triple for unvaccinated with heart failure
Heart failure patients who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 have a three times higher risk of death if they get the disease than those who are fully vaccinated and have received one booster, new research shows.
Study: Malnutrition could spark form of diabetes, impacting millions around world
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: Malnutrition could spark form of diabetes, impacting millions around world
A form of diabetes caused by malnutrition is significantly different from type 1 or type 2 diabetes and should be considered a distinct form of the disease, a new study says.
Eating fish may increase risk of melanoma, study shows
Health News // 3 days ago
Eating fish may increase risk of melanoma, study shows
You've added fish to your diet to eat healthy, but now a new study delivers some bad news: Fish lovers may have a slightly increased risk of melanoma.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Adults who share beds with a partner have more restful sleep, study says
Adults who share beds with a partner have more restful sleep, study says
Eating fish may increase risk of melanoma, study shows
Eating fish may increase risk of melanoma, study shows
More teens in mental crisis boarded in hospital ERs during pandemic
More teens in mental crisis boarded in hospital ERs during pandemic
FDA: Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine effective in children under 5
FDA: Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine effective in children under 5
Injectable hydrogel may ease back pain from worn spinal discs
Injectable hydrogel may ease back pain from worn spinal discs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement