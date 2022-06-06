Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 6, 2022 / 12:47 PM

Placebo pill may ease persistent fatigue in cancer patients, study suggests

By Alan Mozes, HealthDay News
Placebo pill may ease persistent fatigue in cancer patients, study suggests
Between 60% and 90% of cancer patients end up waylaid by persistent fatigue. Photo by geralt/Pixabay

Patients with advanced cancer often suffer crippling fatigue, but there has been little in the way of relief for them as they battle their disease.

Now, a new investigation may have landed on a surprising solution -- a dummy pill that contains no medication of any kind.

Advertisement

"Cancer-related fatigue is the most frequent and debilitating symptom experienced by advanced cancer patients," explained study author Dr. Sriram Yennu.

In fact, between 60% and 90% of patients end up waylaid by persistent fatigue, noted Yennu, a professor of palliative, rehabilitation and integrative medicine at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

RELATED Antiviral drug Paxlovid may benefit patients with long COVID

Encouraging patients to engage in physical activity is the usual go-to treatment. But many patients simply aren't strong enough to manage it, he added. And those who do typically experience only a "very modest benefit."

So Yennu and his colleagues decided to test the effects of a dummy medication, or placebo.

Advertisement

The concept is rooted in the so-called placebo effect. It's a real-world dynamic that the U.S. Center for Complementary and Integrative Health defines as a "beneficial health outcome resulting from a person's anticipation that an intervention will help," even absent any active medication.

RELATED Study: Women, those 80-plus more likely to report COVID-19 booster side effects

Indeed, in an earlier investigation Yennu's team found that when patients were simply offered a placebo, more than half (56%) did experience significant fatigue relief.

This time around, however, they decided to go a couple of steps further.

A total of 90 participating patients were told in advance that the twice-daily "fatigue pill" they were being offered contained no actual medicine. In other words, no patient embarked on a dummy pill regimen without explicitly knowing that was the case.

RELATED Inflammatory bowel disease in kids raises lifetime cancer risk, study finds

Half were told to take the pills, and the other half were given no treatment of any kind for one week, meaning neither an actual medication nor a dummy pill.

The result: After the first week, those who had been randomly assigned to openly receive a dummy pill experienced significant fatigue relief, considerably more than those enrolled in the one-week long, treatment-free group.

From this point, patients from both groups were given the dummy pills. The team then checked back with all participants a month after the study launch.

Advertisement

The finding: Significant fatigue relief was seen across the board, with no difference between those who had taken dummy pills for a full month and those who had taken it for three weeks.

Yennu said more research will be necessary before deciding to routinely include placebo treatment as standard care for cancer patients.

But at the same time, he pointed out that placebos might actually offer benefits for other ailments.

Yennu noted that the dummy pill benefits seen in the context of fatigue are "consistent with prior published studies using 'open-label placebo' for treatment of chronic pain, episodic migraine attacks, allergic rhinitis, major depression, menopausal hot flashes, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, irritable bowel syndrome, and in cancer survivors with cancer-related fatigue."

Yennu and his colleagues presented their findings at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting, in Chicago. Research presented at meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Corinne Leach, a senior principal scientist in behavioral research with the American Cancer Society, described the finding as "interesting," and acknowledged that the amount of relief seen in the study "was statistically and meaningfully significant."

But Leach, who wasn't part of the study, also cautioned that the finding "warrants further investigation with a larger sample," to specifically compare the amount of fatigue relief gained via dummy pills with the amount of relief gained from standard treatments, such as physical activity and/or psychological interventions.

Advertisement

More information

There's more on cancer-associated fatigue and weakness at the American Cancer Society.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Diabetes drug shows promise for treating obesity
Health News // 40 minutes ago
Diabetes drug shows promise for treating obesity
A newly approved drug for Type 2 diabetes may be a game-changer for treating obesity, too.
Small N.Y. cancer trial attains 100% remission rate
Health News // 1 hour ago
Small N.Y. cancer trial attains 100% remission rate
June 6 (UPI) -- A medical trial for a treatment of a specific type of cancer, received an unprecedented 100% success rate, with all participating patients in remission, according to newly published research.
Patients with diabetes may be up to 4 times more likely to develop long COVID
Health News // 3 hours ago
Patients with diabetes may be up to 4 times more likely to develop long COVID
Diabetes increases the odds that a COVID-19 infection will be severe, and folks with diabetes may be up to four times more likely to develop long-lasting symptoms, new research suggests.
Study finds link between inflammatory bowel disease and depression
Health News // 3 hours ago
Study finds link between inflammatory bowel disease and depression
New research points to a compelling interplay between inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and depression.
Setting expiration periods for filling opioid prescriptions may reduce misuse
Health News // 4 hours ago
Setting expiration periods for filling opioid prescriptions may reduce misuse
New research finds that placing time limits on prescriptions for highly addictive narcotic painkillers may reduce the risk of misuse.
Mental resilience may help Holocaust survivors ward off delirium after surgery
Health News // 4 hours ago
Mental resilience may help Holocaust survivors ward off delirium after surgery
Holocaust survivors have a lower risk of delirium after surgery than others their age, and a new study suggests it may owe to mental resilience developed in response to their horrific experiences.
Melatonin poisoning skyrockets among U.S. children
Health News // 2 days ago
Melatonin poisoning skyrockets among U.S. children
It's a startling statistic: A new study finds the number of kids accidentally poisoned by the over-the-counter sleep aid melatonin has soared by 530% over the past decade.
Officials warn of bedrail risks after 3 elderly people die
Health News // 2 days ago
Officials warn of bedrail risks after 3 elderly people die
At least three elderly Americans suffocated after getting trapped in Mobility Transfer Systems adult portable bedrails, and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says people should stop using them.
COVID-19 shots for youngest children in U.S. could start June 21
Health News // 3 days ago
COVID-19 shots for youngest children in U.S. could start June 21
June 3 (UPI) -- American children age five and younger could receive COVID-19 vaccine shots as soon as June 21, the White House said this week.
Antibodies from COVID-19 can circulate in blood for 500 days
Health News // 3 days ago
Antibodies from COVID-19 can circulate in blood for 500 days
Adults who get COVID-19 could have antibodies circulating in their blood for nearly 500 days after infection, new research suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Officials warn of bedrail risks after 3 elderly people die
Officials warn of bedrail risks after 3 elderly people die
3 grams a day of omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce blood pressure, study says
3 grams a day of omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce blood pressure, study says
Melatonin poisoning skyrockets among U.S. children
Melatonin poisoning skyrockets among U.S. children
Antibodies from COVID-19 can circulate in blood for 500 days
Antibodies from COVID-19 can circulate in blood for 500 days
Diabetes drug shows promise for treating obesity
Diabetes drug shows promise for treating obesity
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement