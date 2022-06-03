Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 3, 2022 / 2:40 PM

Officials warn of bedrail risks after 3 elderly people die

By HealthDay News
Officials warn of bedrail risks after 3 elderly people die
The warning applies to 10 models of bedrails made and sold by Mobility Transfer Systems Inc. from 1992 to 2021, and by Metal Tubing USA Inc. in 2021 and 2022. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

At least three elderly Americans suffocated after getting trapped in Mobility Transfer Systems adult portable bedrails, and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says anyone who has the rails should stop using them immediately.

The warning applies to 10 models of bedrails made and sold by Mobility Transfer Systems Inc. from 1992 to 2021, and by Metal Tubing USA Inc. in 2021 and 2022.

Advertisement

Neither company has agreed to recall the 285,000 bedrails they've sold or to offer consumers a safety solution, according to CPSC. It added that it is weighing future possible action.

The agency said patients can become trapped between the bedrail and mattress, or within portions of the bedrail itself, leading to asphyxia. At least three people have died after becoming entrapped in one model of the bedrails.

RELATED Pacemakers, insulin pumps can be hacked, experts say

They include a 78-year-old woman in a Michigan assisted living facility in 2006; an 85-year-old man in an Oklahoma nursing home in 2007, and a 90-year-old disabled woman in California in 2013.

The bedrails were sold at Walmart.com, Amazon.com, MTSMedicalSupply.com, VitalityMedical.com, Alimed.com, and other online retailers for between about $30 and $170. The bedrails are also offered for sale on secondhand sites, such as eBay.

Advertisement

Anyone with the bedrails should immediately stop using them, then disassemble and dispose of them, CPSC advised.

RELATED Snacks containing Jif peanut butter recalled amid salmonella outbreak

The warning applies to the following products:

• Freedom Grip (model 501) • Freedom Grip Plus (model 502) • Freedom Grip Travel (model 505) • Reversible Slant Rail (model 600) • Transfer Handle (model 2025) • Easy Adjustable (model 2500) • 30-inch Security Bed Rail, single-sided (model 5075) • 30-inch Security Bed Rail - Extra Tall, single-sided (model 5075T) • 30-inch Security Bed Rail, double-sided (model 5085) • 30-inch Security Bed Rail - Extra Tall, double-sided (model 5085T).

The name "Mobility Transfer Systems" and the model number are on a label located on the grip handle of the bedrails, which are made of white or chrome metal tubing. Look here for photos of the models in question.

RELATED Some Skittles, Starburst, Life Savers gummy candies recalled

While meant to be safety devices, bedrails and bed handles that have killed hundreds of mostly elderly Americans are still being sold, according to CBS News.

In March, two manufacturers announced separate recalls for 377,000 adult portable bedrails linked to the deaths of four elderly people in the United States.

That month, the CPSC agreed to start looking at developing regulations to target the risks posed by the rails, which "have trapped and strangled older adults at alarming rates," Rich Trumka Jr., a CPSC commissioner, said in a statement.

Advertisement

He noted that there were at least 129 bedrail-associated deaths between the time that more than 60 public health groups petitioned the CPSC to take such action and when the CPSC granted the request, CBS News reported.

More information

There's more on bedrail safety at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Melatonin poisoning skyrockets among U.S. children
Health News // 45 minutes ago
Melatonin poisoning skyrockets among U.S. children
It's a startling statistic: A new study finds the number of kids accidentally poisoned by the over-the-counter sleep aid melatonin has soared by 530% over the past decade.
COVID-19 shots for youngest children in U.S. could start June 21
Health News // 5 hours ago
COVID-19 shots for youngest children in U.S. could start June 21
June 3 (UPI) -- American children age five and younger could receive COVID-19 vaccine shots as soon as June 21, the White House said this week.
Antibodies from COVID-19 can circulate in blood for 500 days
Health News // 5 hours ago
Antibodies from COVID-19 can circulate in blood for 500 days
Adults who get COVID-19 could have antibodies circulating in their blood for nearly 500 days after infection, new research suggests.
Being tall may increase risk for health problems
Health News // 6 hours ago
Being tall may increase risk for health problems
If you're taller than average, your genes may affect your risk for a variety of diseases, a new study suggests.
Woman gets 3-D printed ear transplant made of her own cells
Health News // 13 hours ago
Woman gets 3-D printed ear transplant made of her own cells
A 3-D printed ear made with the patient's own cells has been transplanted onto a 20-year-old woman, the company that made the ear says.
Graphic labels cause smokers to hide cigarette packs, study finds
Health News // 23 hours ago
Graphic labels cause smokers to hide cigarette packs, study finds
June 2 (UPI) -- The use of graphic images and warnings on cigarette labels led smokers to hide the packs but not change their smoke habits, a health study published Thursday revealed.
Booster doses more important than vaccine type for protecting against COVID-19
Health News // 1 day ago
Booster doses more important than vaccine type for protecting against COVID-19
The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses received -- not the combinations -- is the key to strengthening your immune system to protect against different variants of the coronavirus, including Omicron, a new study suggests.
Increasing depression during pregnancy raises risk for behavioral problems in children
Health News // 1 day ago
Increasing depression during pregnancy raises risk for behavioral problems in children
Children whose mothers had rising levels of depression during pregnancy appear to have an increased risk of behavioral problems, researchers say.
Hispanic, Black patients more likely to die after stroke
Health News // 1 day ago
Hispanic, Black patients more likely to die after stroke
Racial disparities in health outcomes persist in the United States, with Black and Hispanic Americans more likely to die within a month after a bleeding stroke than White Americans, a new study shows.
Unvaccinated children susceptible to Omicron even after prior COVID-19
Health News // 1 day ago
Unvaccinated children susceptible to Omicron even after prior COVID-19
Children who have had COVID-19 aren't protected against the Omicron variant, but vaccination does cut their chances of infection, a new study shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 grams a day of omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce blood pressure, study says
3 grams a day of omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce blood pressure, study says
Booster doses more important than vaccine type for protecting against COVID-19
Booster doses more important than vaccine type for protecting against COVID-19
Slower walking speed associated with higher risk of dementia
Slower walking speed associated with higher risk of dementia
Freezing eggs may be the best option for women who want to delay childbirth
Freezing eggs may be the best option for women who want to delay childbirth
Graphic labels cause smokers to hide cigarette packs, study finds
Graphic labels cause smokers to hide cigarette packs, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement