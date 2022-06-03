Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 3, 2022 / 10:29 AM

Antibodies from COVID-19 can circulate in blood for 500 days

By HealthDay News
Antibodies from COVID-19 can circulate in blood for 500 days
The level of antibodies in those previously infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 increases for the first 100 days post-infection and then gradually declines over the next 500 days and beyond, a new study found. Image by Felipe Esquivel Reed/Wikimedia Commons

Adults who get COVID-19 could have antibodies circulating in their blood for nearly 500 days after infection, new research suggests.

"We now have a good estimate of how long antibodies last after a COVID-19 infection," said study author Michael Swartz, an associate professor and vice chair of biostatistics at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. "Our research shows that the level of antibodies in those previously infected increases for the first 100 days post-infection and then gradually declines over the next 500 days and beyond."

Advertisement

For the new study, Swartz and his team analyzed data from more than 57,000 volunteers older than 20 enrolled in the Texas CARES survey. It was launched in October 2020 to track COVID-19 antibody status over time.

Most of the volunteers self-reported a COVID-19 infection before October 2020. The researchers examined blood samples collected from participants between Oct. 1, 2020, and Sept. 17, 2021.

RELATED Unvaccinated children susceptible to Omicron even after prior COVID-19

While individual results varied based on age, weight, smoking or vaping, and severity of infection, all of the volunteers had a similar decrease in antibodies, according to the report published recently in The Journal of Infectious Diseases.

Advertisement

Even though antibodies can last for nearly 1.5 years after COVID-19 infection, Swartz emphasized that vaccination provides the best protection against infection, reinfection and hospitalization.

"We know that the rates of reinfection or hospitalization after being vaccinated are a lot lower than not being vaccinated, especially against other variants like we saw with Delta and Omicron," he said in a university news release. "So, if you haven't been vaccinated, now is the time to do it."

RELATED Study: Adults at higher weights see faster declines in COVID-19 antibodies after shots

Previous research from Texas CARES showed that children had circulating antibodies for at least seven months after a COVID-19 infection.

More information

For more about COVID-19 antibodies, visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

RELATED CDC: Nearly 60% of people in U.S. have evidence of prior COVID-19

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

COVID-19 shots for youngest children in U.S. could start June 21
Health News // 42 minutes ago
COVID-19 shots for youngest children in U.S. could start June 21
June 3 (UPI) -- American children age five and younger could receive COVID-19 vaccine shots as soon as June 21, the White House said this week.
Being tall may increase risk for health problems
Health News // 1 hour ago
Being tall may increase risk for health problems
If you're taller than average, your genes may affect your risk for a variety of diseases, a new study suggests.
Woman gets 3-D printed ear transplant made of her own cells
Health News // 9 hours ago
Woman gets 3-D printed ear transplant made of her own cells
A 3-D printed ear made with the patient's own cells has been transplanted onto a 20-year-old woman, the company that made the ear says.
Graphic labels cause smokers to hide cigarette packs, study finds
Health News // 18 hours ago
Graphic labels cause smokers to hide cigarette packs, study finds
June 2 (UPI) -- The use of graphic images and warnings on cigarette labels led smokers to hide the packs but not change their smoke habits, a health study published Thursday revealed.
Booster doses more important than vaccine type for protecting against COVID-19
Health News // 23 hours ago
Booster doses more important than vaccine type for protecting against COVID-19
The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses received -- not the combinations -- is the key to strengthening your immune system to protect against different variants of the coronavirus, including Omicron, a new study suggests.
Increasing depression during pregnancy raises risk for behavioral problems in children
Health News // 23 hours ago
Increasing depression during pregnancy raises risk for behavioral problems in children
Children whose mothers had rising levels of depression during pregnancy appear to have an increased risk of behavioral problems, researchers say.
Hispanic, Black patients more likely to die after stroke
Health News // 1 day ago
Hispanic, Black patients more likely to die after stroke
Racial disparities in health outcomes persist in the United States, with Black and Hispanic Americans more likely to die within a month after a bleeding stroke than White Americans, a new study shows.
Unvaccinated children susceptible to Omicron even after prior COVID-19
Health News // 1 day ago
Unvaccinated children susceptible to Omicron even after prior COVID-19
Children who have had COVID-19 aren't protected against the Omicron variant, but vaccination does cut their chances of infection, a new study shows.
Pfizer requests FDA approval for COVID-19 vaccine for youngest children
Health News // 1 day ago
Pfizer requests FDA approval for COVID-19 vaccine for youngest children
Pfizer Inc. said it has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve the emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children under the age of 5.
Many men think they're healthier than they are, skip annual checkups
Health News // 1 day ago
Many men think they're healthier than they are, skip annual checkups
A new survey finds many American men believe they're healthier than other men and don't bother with annual checkups, even though a yearly exam can catch health problems in the early stages.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 grams a day of omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce blood pressure, study says
3 grams a day of omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce blood pressure, study says
Booster doses more important than vaccine type for protecting against COVID-19
Booster doses more important than vaccine type for protecting against COVID-19
Freezing eggs may be the best option for women who want to delay childbirth
Freezing eggs may be the best option for women who want to delay childbirth
Graphic labels cause smokers to hide cigarette packs, study finds
Graphic labels cause smokers to hide cigarette packs, study finds
Woman gets 3-D printed ear transplant made of her own cells
Woman gets 3-D printed ear transplant made of her own cells
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement