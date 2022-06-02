Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 2, 2022 / 11:01 AM

Hispanic, Black patients more likely to die after stroke

By HealthDay News
Hispanic, Black patients more likely to die after stroke
Hispanics who had subarachnoid hemorrhage strokes had a 30% increased risk of death within a month, compared with a 20% increased risk among White patients. Photo by Mitrey/Pixabay

Racial disparities in health outcomes persist in the United States, with Black and Hispanic Americans more likely to die within a month after a bleeding stroke than White Americans, a new study shows.

"We've known that there are disparities in death from stroke among racial and ethnic groups in the U.S. due to higher stroke rates, higher burden of risk factors for stroke, socioeconomic inequality and structural racism, but we have needed more information breaking these differences down by type of stroke," said study co-author Dr. Hugo Aparicio, of Boston University School of Medicine.

Advertisement

For the study, the researchers analyzed U.S. Veterans Health Administration data on nearly 38,000 patients hospitalized for stroke over a 10-year period. Men accounted for 98% of the patients.

Nearly nine in 10 (89%) of the strokes were caused by a blood clot (ischemic stroke). Nine percent were intracerebral hemorrhage strokes and 2% were subarachnoid hemorrhage strokes, both caused by bleeding in the brain.

RELATED Black patients with atrial fibrillation less likely to get blood thinners

After adjusting for factors that could affect the risk of death after stroke -- such as smoking, diabetes and heart disease -- the researchers concluded that Hispanics who had subarachnoid hemorrhage strokes had a 30% increased risk of death within a month, compared with a 20% increased risk among White patients.

Advertisement

Black patients who had intracerebral hemorrhage strokes had a 30% increased risk of death within a month, compared with a 27% increased risk among White patients, according to the study.

The report was published online Wednesday in the journal Neurology.

RELATED Men are more likely to return to work after severe stroke than women

"These results will help us to better understand the nature of this health inequity," Aparicio explained in a journal news release.

"Differences in mortality by race or ethnicity varied substantially when considering specific types of stroke, especially the different types of hemorrhagic stroke," Aparicio said.

When all types of stroke are considered together as one disease, it may mask underlying racial or ethnic disparities, he added. "Given these differences in stroke mortality by race and ethnicity, it is clear that more research is also needed in Native American, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian and Asian American groups," he said.

RELATED Study finds online program helps stroke survivors recover

Because nearly all of the study participants were male veterans, the findings may not apply to women or the general population, the researchers noted.

More information

The American Stroke Association has more on types of stroke and treatment.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Booster doses more important than vaccine type for protecting against COVID-19
Health News // 12 minutes ago
Booster doses more important than vaccine type for protecting against COVID-19
The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses received -- not the combinations -- is the key to strengthening your immune system to protect against different variants of the coronavirus, including Omicron, a new study suggests.
Increasing depression during pregnancy raises risk for behavioral problems in children
Health News // 33 minutes ago
Increasing depression during pregnancy raises risk for behavioral problems in children
Children whose mothers had rising levels of depression during pregnancy appear to have an increased risk of behavioral problems, researchers say.
Unvaccinated children susceptible to Omicron even after prior COVID-19
Health News // 1 hour ago
Unvaccinated children susceptible to Omicron even after prior COVID-19
Children who have had COVID-19 aren't protected against the Omicron variant, but vaccination does cut their chances of infection, a new study shows.
Pfizer requests FDA approval for COVID-19 vaccine for youngest children
Health News // 2 hours ago
Pfizer requests FDA approval for COVID-19 vaccine for youngest children
Pfizer Inc. said it has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve the emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children under the age of 5.
Many men think they're healthier than they are, skip annual checkups
Health News // 9 hours ago
Many men think they're healthier than they are, skip annual checkups
A new survey finds many American men believe they're healthier than other men and don't bother with annual checkups, even though a yearly exam can catch health problems in the early stages.
Playing drums may improve socialization, focus in teens with autism
Health News // 10 hours ago
Playing drums may improve socialization, focus in teens with autism
The percussive skill needed to bang out rhythms on a drum may help improve socializing, inhibition control and focus among teens with autism, new research suggests.
Freezing eggs may be the best option for women who want to delay childbirth
Health News // 22 hours ago
Freezing eggs may be the best option for women who want to delay childbirth
Freezing eggs while younger is a largely successful option for many women who are fertile in their younger years but want to delay pregnancy for a while.
Gene mutation could neutralize risk of Alzheimer's, lead to treatment
Health News // 23 hours ago
Gene mutation could neutralize risk of Alzheimer's, lead to treatment
The APOE4 gene is the most powerful genetic factor driving a person's risk for developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease.
Slower walking speed associated with higher risk of dementia
Health News // 1 day ago
Slower walking speed associated with higher risk of dementia
If you're a senior and walking to the mailbox takes longer than it used to, new research suggests you might want to ask your doctor to check your thinking skills.
3 grams a day of omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce blood pressure, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
3 grams a day of omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce blood pressure, study says
June 1 (UPI) -- About 3 grams per day of omega-3 fatty acids appears to be the optimal dose to help lower blood pressure, according to a study published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Hearts Association.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Drinking coffee associated with lower risk of death
Drinking coffee associated with lower risk of death
Slower walking speed associated with higher risk of dementia
Slower walking speed associated with higher risk of dementia
3 grams a day of omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce blood pressure, study says
3 grams a day of omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce blood pressure, study says
Pacemakers, insulin pumps can be hacked, experts say
Pacemakers, insulin pumps can be hacked, experts say
Gene mutation could neutralize risk of Alzheimer's, lead to treatment
Gene mutation could neutralize risk of Alzheimer's, lead to treatment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement