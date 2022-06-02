Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 2, 2022 / 2:00 AM

Playing drums may improve socialization, focus in teens with autism

By Alan Mozes, HealthDay News
Playing drums may improve socialization, focus in teens with autism
For teens with an autism spectrum disorder, learning to drum appeared to reduce hyperactive behavior and improve teens' ability to focus and pay attention. Photo by Pexels/Pixabay

The percussive skill needed to bang out rhythms on a drum may help improve socializing, inhibition control and focus among teens with autism, new research suggests.

The finding follows work with 36 teens with an autism spectrum disorder.

Advertisement

Half were randomly chosen to receive two months' worth of drum training, based on a standard electronic drum kit program.

Designed so that it could track each teen's motor performance and timing accuracy, the program "consisted of learning to perform a series of repetitive rhythm patterns," explained lead author Marie-Stephanie Cahart.

RELATED Various mental illnesses share genetic similarities, study shows

The upshot: Learning to drum appeared to reduce hyperactive behavior and improve teens' ability to focus and pay attention, she said. The activity also seemed to enhance communication "between brain regions responsible for inhibitory control, action-outcome monitoring, and self-regulation."

Cahart is a doctoral candidate at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience at King's College London in the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

She noted that autism is a lifelong neurodevelopmental condition marked by deficits in social communication and interaction, as well as a range of repetitive interests, activities and behaviors.

RELATED Gastrointestinal problems associated with stress in kids with autism

Those deficits often show up as a lack of inhibition, impulsiveness, attention problems, and hyperactive behavior, Cahart said. But drumming requires "motor planning and timing accuracy" as well as focused attention and inhibition control, she said. Other small studies have also investigated drumming as an autism intervention.

To see if it could be of help, researchers tested a drumming program among three dozen teens (average age 18). None had drummed before.

Those assigned to drum training were given two 45-minute sessions a week for eight weeks. The other group received no drum training.

RELATED Telling kids they have autism when they are younger may be best

All underwent brain scans and neuro-psychological testing both before and after the study. Severity of autism symptoms was also assessed for all.

By the study's end, caregivers and drum tutors reported that participants who received drum training had better ability to make eye contact, verbalize their needs and regulate their emotions, Cahart said. As a result, participants' self-esteem was better and there were fewer angry outbursts, according to the caregivers and tutors.

Plus, young people in the drumming group "reported that they really enjoyed learning to drum," Cahart said.

Advertisement

"It is now clear that drumming activities are particularly relevant in the context of autism spectrum disorders," Cahart said, suggesting that the activity - even if it's not yet considered an autism "treatment," per se - would likely confer benefits to patients with "a wide range of ability levels and autism symptoms."

Why? Cahart pointed to the emphasis that drumming places on timing, hand-eye coordination and the need to continuously monitor and correct mistakes - all of which enhance the attention, inhibition and thinking skills that are keys to "social outcomes and physical and mental health well-being."

Plus, "percussion activities are also enjoyable and accessible to everyone, regardless of ethnicity, age range and musical background," she added.

"Most importantly, [they] offer a non-verbal means of self-expression, thus making them particularly suitable in the context of autism spectrum disorders," Cahart said.

Donna Murray, vice president and head of clinical programs at Autism Speaks, said she is not aware of drumming being specifically deployed as an autism intervention.

At the same time, she suggested that the potential benefit be viewed in the overall context of music therapy, which "is a common supplemental therapy" for people with autism.

Music therapies designed "to address motor coordination, synchronization and even tapping to enhance verbal communication have been successful in improving outcomes, in a number of conditions," Murray added.

Advertisement

In this instance, she noted, the findings suggest that drumming may have a positive impact in several areas of concern for people with autism, including attention and focus, inhibition and motor control, and better timing.

But while the findings "look promising," Murray said the study's small size means it's too soon to draw broad conclusions or make clinical recommendations.

"More research is needed to determine type of drumming intervention, how much, and for whom it may be beneficial," she said.

The findings were published online Tuesday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

More information

Learn more about autism and music therapy at American Music Therapy Association.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Many men think they're healthier than they are, skip annual checkups
Health News // 6 minutes ago
Many men think they're healthier than they are, skip annual checkups
A new survey finds many American men believe they're healthier than other men and don't bother with annual checkups, even though a yearly exam can catch health problems in the early stages.
Freezing eggs may be the best option for women who want to delay childbirth
Health News // 13 hours ago
Freezing eggs may be the best option for women who want to delay childbirth
Freezing eggs while younger is a largely successful option for many women who are fertile in their younger years but want to delay pregnancy for a while.
Gene mutation could neutralize risk of Alzheimer's, lead to treatment
Health News // 14 hours ago
Gene mutation could neutralize risk of Alzheimer's, lead to treatment
The APOE4 gene is the most powerful genetic factor driving a person's risk for developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease.
Slower walking speed associated with higher risk of dementia
Health News // 15 hours ago
Slower walking speed associated with higher risk of dementia
If you're a senior and walking to the mailbox takes longer than it used to, new research suggests you might want to ask your doctor to check your thinking skills.
3 grams a day of omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce blood pressure, study says
Health News // 15 hours ago
3 grams a day of omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce blood pressure, study says
June 1 (UPI) -- About 3 grams per day of omega-3 fatty acids appears to be the optimal dose to help lower blood pressure, according to a study published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Hearts Association.
Telehealth is an adequate substitute for frailty exams for older cancer patients
Health News // 16 hours ago
Telehealth is an adequate substitute for frailty exams for older cancer patients
Frailty exams are recommended for older adults who have blood cancer, and new research shows they can be done virtually, not just in person.
Corticosteroids often fail to help people with severe asthma
Health News // 16 hours ago
Corticosteroids often fail to help people with severe asthma
Corticosteroids are used as an emergency treatment during asthma attacks to decrease airway swelling and irritation. While effective in people with moderate asthma, they often fail to help those with severe asthma.
Liver continually renews itself and is never older than 3 years
Health News // 17 hours ago
Liver continually renews itself and is never older than 3 years
No matter how old you are, your liver is always roughly less than three years old, according to a new study.
Pacemakers, insulin pumps can be hacked, experts say
Health News // 23 hours ago
Pacemakers, insulin pumps can be hacked, experts say
NEW YORK, June 1 (UPI) -- The millions of people in the United States fitted with pacemakers and insulin pumps need to remember that the devices that keep them healthy use software, meaning they are susceptible to hacking.
Elderly with unhappy relationships can become vulnerable to scammers
Health News // 1 day ago
Elderly with unhappy relationships can become vulnerable to scammers
Older adults who are lonely or unhappy with their relationships may be more vulnerable to scammers, new research suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Drinking coffee associated with lower risk of death
Drinking coffee associated with lower risk of death
Pacemakers, insulin pumps can be hacked, experts say
Pacemakers, insulin pumps can be hacked, experts say
3 grams a day of omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce blood pressure, study says
3 grams a day of omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce blood pressure, study says
Slower walking speed associated with higher risk of dementia
Slower walking speed associated with higher risk of dementia
Liver continually renews itself and is never older than 3 years
Liver continually renews itself and is never older than 3 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement