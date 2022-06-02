Trending
June 2, 2022 / 4:21 PM

Graphic labels cause smokers to hide cigarette packs, study finds

By Danielle Haynes
The study participants randomly received cigarette packs with either graphic warning labels, blank labels or traditional labels. Image courtesy of the Australian government

June 2 (UPI) -- The use of graphic images and warnings on cigarette labels led smokers to hide the packs but not change their smoke habits, a health study published Thursday revealed.

The study conducted by scientists at the University of California San Diego found that smokers with cigarette packs featuring graphic labels hid the packs 38% more often than those without graphic warnings. The same smokers stopped hiding the packs when they returned to using cigarettes without graphic labels.

"In a randomized clinical trial, we demonstrated that smokers in the U.S. who received cigarettes in packs with graphic warning labels were less willing to display the packs in public," said lead author John Pierce, professor at the UC San Diego's Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science.

"It has been hypothesized that this behavior could reduce perceptions by teens that it is socially acceptable to smoke, perhaps explaining why mandated graphic warning label packs are associated with reductions in teen smoking."

The study, which also involved scientists from UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center, California State University San Marcos and San Diego County Public Health Services, involved specialty cigarette packs used by the Australian government. The packs displayed graphic images of a diseased foot, a newborn with a breathing tube or the effects of throat cancer.

The 357 U.S. participants agreed to purchase their preferred brand of cigarettes through the study and randomly received either the cigarettes with the graphic labels, with blank labels or the standard labels. In total, the participants received 19,000 packs of cigarettes over the course of the study.

Throughout the study, researchers asked the participants via test message whether they'd put their cigarette pack out of view of others over the previous 4 hours. Those who received the blank or standard cigarette packs didn't change their behaviors, but those who received the graphic label increased the amount they hid their packs.

The participants returned to their baseline pack hiding levels when they stopped receiving the graphic labels. Smoking frequency didn't change.

"Prior to the study, we found that many smokers in the U.S. were discreet and reported hiding their usual pack in public settings," said senior author David Strong, professor at the Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health.

"The packs with graphic warning labels had their main effect on those who were least likely to hide their packs prior to the study. We found no evidence that graphic warning-labeled packs changed smoking behavior over the year-long study."

The study was published Thursday in the journal JAMA.

