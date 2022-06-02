Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 2, 2022 / 9:24 AM

Pfizer requests FDA approval for COVID-19 vaccine for youngest children

By HealthDay News
Pfizer requests FDA approval for COVID-19 vaccine for youngest children
Pfizer has provided the FDA with data from a phase 2/3 trial that included almost 1,700 children who received a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine when Omicron was the dominant variant. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Pfizer Inc. said it has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve the emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children under the age of 5.

The company said in a statement Wednesday that it has provided the agency with data from a phase 2/3 trial that included almost 1,700 children who received a third dose of the vaccine when Omicron was the dominant variant.

Advertisement

The trial found that the vaccine triggered a strong immune response and is safe. A month after the third dose, antibody levels in the children were similar to those seen in 16- to 25-year-olds after two doses, according to the company.

At mid-trial, the vaccine was 80.3% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19. The findings were released May 23, but they have not yet been peer-reviewed or published in a medical journal.

RELATED COVID-19 may recur after treatment with antiviral drug Paxlovid

The children in the trial received three 3-microgram doses, with the first two doses given three weeks apart, and the third dose given at least two months after the second dose.

The doses for children ages 6 months to 5 years are smaller than those in older groups. Children ages 5-12 receive two doses of a 10-microgram vaccine, and people 12 and older are given two doses of a 30-microgram vaccine. Both groups are eligible for booster doses, CNN reported.

Advertisement

Vaccine developers have been careful to adjust the dose for younger children to get "a good effect with a minimum of side effects," explained Dr. William Schaffner, a professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

RELATED Poll: COVID-19 risk low on U.S. parent's summer camp safety checklist

"We're thinking of this as a three-dose vaccine, and the preliminary data acquired during the Omicron era say it's actually 80% effective," Schaffner told CNN. "We will want to look at that very carefully, but so far, that's good news."

Children younger than 5 are the only age group in the United States not eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

In late April, Moderna provided the FDA with trial data on the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 6 months to 5 years.

RELATED Pfizer says 3 shots of COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 about 80% effective

An FDA panel of vaccine experts is set to meet on June 15 to discuss both Moderna and Pfizer's requests for the emergency use of COVID vaccines among these younger children.

More information

Visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more on COVID vaccines for children.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Unvaccinated children susceptible to Omicron even after prior COVID-19
Health News // 29 minutes ago
Unvaccinated children susceptible to Omicron even after prior COVID-19
Children who have had COVID-19 aren't protected against the Omicron variant, but vaccination does cut their chances of infection, a new study shows.
Many men think they're healthier than they are, skip annual checkups
Health News // 7 hours ago
Many men think they're healthier than they are, skip annual checkups
A new survey finds many American men believe they're healthier than other men and don't bother with annual checkups, even though a yearly exam can catch health problems in the early stages.
Playing drums may improve socialization, focus in teens with autism
Health News // 8 hours ago
Playing drums may improve socialization, focus in teens with autism
The percussive skill needed to bang out rhythms on a drum may help improve socializing, inhibition control and focus among teens with autism, new research suggests.
Freezing eggs may be the best option for women who want to delay childbirth
Health News // 21 hours ago
Freezing eggs may be the best option for women who want to delay childbirth
Freezing eggs while younger is a largely successful option for many women who are fertile in their younger years but want to delay pregnancy for a while.
Gene mutation could neutralize risk of Alzheimer's, lead to treatment
Health News // 22 hours ago
Gene mutation could neutralize risk of Alzheimer's, lead to treatment
The APOE4 gene is the most powerful genetic factor driving a person's risk for developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease.
Slower walking speed associated with higher risk of dementia
Health News // 23 hours ago
Slower walking speed associated with higher risk of dementia
If you're a senior and walking to the mailbox takes longer than it used to, new research suggests you might want to ask your doctor to check your thinking skills.
3 grams a day of omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce blood pressure, study says
Health News // 23 hours ago
3 grams a day of omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce blood pressure, study says
June 1 (UPI) -- About 3 grams per day of omega-3 fatty acids appears to be the optimal dose to help lower blood pressure, according to a study published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Hearts Association.
Telehealth is an adequate substitute for frailty exams for older cancer patients
Health News // 23 hours ago
Telehealth is an adequate substitute for frailty exams for older cancer patients
Frailty exams are recommended for older adults who have blood cancer, and new research shows they can be done virtually, not just in person.
Corticosteroids often fail to help people with severe asthma
Health News // 1 day ago
Corticosteroids often fail to help people with severe asthma
Corticosteroids are used as an emergency treatment during asthma attacks to decrease airway swelling and irritation. While effective in people with moderate asthma, they often fail to help those with severe asthma.
Liver continually renews itself and is never older than 3 years
Health News // 1 day ago
Liver continually renews itself and is never older than 3 years
No matter how old you are, your liver is always roughly less than three years old, according to a new study.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Drinking coffee associated with lower risk of death
Drinking coffee associated with lower risk of death
Slower walking speed associated with higher risk of dementia
Slower walking speed associated with higher risk of dementia
3 grams a day of omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce blood pressure, study says
3 grams a day of omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce blood pressure, study says
Pacemakers, insulin pumps can be hacked, experts say
Pacemakers, insulin pumps can be hacked, experts say
Liver continually renews itself and is never older than 3 years
Liver continually renews itself and is never older than 3 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement