Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 2, 2022 / 12:07 PM

Booster doses more important than vaccine type for protecting against COVID-19

By HealthDay News
Booster doses more important than vaccine type for protecting against COVID-19
A recent study found that any three-dose regimen of the same vaccine type or a combination of different vaccine types led to greater immunity in all age groups than two doses of the same vaccine. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses received -- not the combinations -- is the key to strengthening your immune system to protect against different variants of the coronavirus, including Omicron, a new study suggests.

A team from the Chinese University of Hong Kong also determined that a third shot -- a booster dose -- is needed to prevent infection by the Omicron variant.

Advertisement

The effectiveness of individual COVID-19 vaccines has been proven, but the protection afforded by vaccine combinations is less clear, especially for at-risk groups.

Also, concerns about waning vaccine immunity and new variants makes it important to understand which vaccine combinations are most effective, the researchers explained.

RELATED Unvaccinated children susceptible to Omicron even after prior COVID-19

For the study, the investigators analyzed 53 studies that included more than 100 million people. In all, they received 24 combinations of COVID-19 vaccine regimens using seven different mRNA and adenoviral vector vaccines.

The team found that three doses of any mRNA vaccine seem most effective (96%) against non-severe COVID-19 infections and most effective (95%) in reducing COVID-19-related hospital admission. Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are mRNA vaccines.

Using an mRNA booster after two doses of adenovirus vector vaccines was 88% effective. Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shot is a vector vaccine.

Advertisement

Any three-dose regimen of the same vaccine type or a combination of different vaccine types led to greater immunity in all age groups than two doses of the same vaccine, Peter Pak-Hang Cheung and colleagues concluded. Cheung is with the chemical pathology department at Li Ka Shing Institute of Health Sciences.

A third mRNA booster dose as part of a regimen of the same or different vaccine types provided much better protection for immunocompromised patients than two doses, according to the study.

The findings were published Tuesday in the BMJ.

RELATED Repeat infections with COVID-19 may become the norm, experts say

It's not clear whether three vaccine doses protect against death from COVID-19, the study authors noted in a journal news release.

Due to limited information in the studies, the researchers weren't able to assess the ideal time interval for a prime boost or boosting regimens.

But they said the study does show that three doses of the same or different types of vaccines work comparably well in preventing infections, even against different variants, and the findings should help guide public health decisions about COVID-19 vaccination.

More information

For more on COVID-19 vaccines, go to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Read More

Pfizer requests FDA approval for COVID-19 vaccine for youngest children

Latest Headlines

Increasing depression during pregnancy raises risk for behavioral problems in children
Health News // 31 minutes ago
Increasing depression during pregnancy raises risk for behavioral problems in children
Children whose mothers had rising levels of depression during pregnancy appear to have an increased risk of behavioral problems, researchers say.
Hispanic, Black patients more likely to die after stroke
Health News // 1 hour ago
Hispanic, Black patients more likely to die after stroke
Racial disparities in health outcomes persist in the United States, with Black and Hispanic Americans more likely to die within a month after a bleeding stroke than White Americans, a new study shows.
Unvaccinated children susceptible to Omicron even after prior COVID-19
Health News // 1 hour ago
Unvaccinated children susceptible to Omicron even after prior COVID-19
Children who have had COVID-19 aren't protected against the Omicron variant, but vaccination does cut their chances of infection, a new study shows.
Pfizer requests FDA approval for COVID-19 vaccine for youngest children
Health News // 2 hours ago
Pfizer requests FDA approval for COVID-19 vaccine for youngest children
Pfizer Inc. said it has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve the emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children under the age of 5.
Many men think they're healthier than they are, skip annual checkups
Health News // 9 hours ago
Many men think they're healthier than they are, skip annual checkups
A new survey finds many American men believe they're healthier than other men and don't bother with annual checkups, even though a yearly exam can catch health problems in the early stages.
Playing drums may improve socialization, focus in teens with autism
Health News // 10 hours ago
Playing drums may improve socialization, focus in teens with autism
The percussive skill needed to bang out rhythms on a drum may help improve socializing, inhibition control and focus among teens with autism, new research suggests.
Freezing eggs may be the best option for women who want to delay childbirth
Health News // 22 hours ago
Freezing eggs may be the best option for women who want to delay childbirth
Freezing eggs while younger is a largely successful option for many women who are fertile in their younger years but want to delay pregnancy for a while.
Gene mutation could neutralize risk of Alzheimer's, lead to treatment
Health News // 23 hours ago
Gene mutation could neutralize risk of Alzheimer's, lead to treatment
The APOE4 gene is the most powerful genetic factor driving a person's risk for developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease.
Slower walking speed associated with higher risk of dementia
Health News // 1 day ago
Slower walking speed associated with higher risk of dementia
If you're a senior and walking to the mailbox takes longer than it used to, new research suggests you might want to ask your doctor to check your thinking skills.
3 grams a day of omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce blood pressure, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
3 grams a day of omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce blood pressure, study says
June 1 (UPI) -- About 3 grams per day of omega-3 fatty acids appears to be the optimal dose to help lower blood pressure, according to a study published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Hearts Association.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Drinking coffee associated with lower risk of death
Drinking coffee associated with lower risk of death
Slower walking speed associated with higher risk of dementia
Slower walking speed associated with higher risk of dementia
3 grams a day of omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce blood pressure, study says
3 grams a day of omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce blood pressure, study says
Pacemakers, insulin pumps can be hacked, experts say
Pacemakers, insulin pumps can be hacked, experts say
Gene mutation could neutralize risk of Alzheimer's, lead to treatment
Gene mutation could neutralize risk of Alzheimer's, lead to treatment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement