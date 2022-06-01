Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 1, 2022 / 11:24 AM

Slower walking speed associated with higher risk of dementia

By HealthDay News
Slower walking speed associated with higher risk of dementia
A recent study found that seniors who walk about 5% slower or more each year and also had memory declines were the most likely to develop dementia. Photo by MabelAmber/Pixabay

If you're a senior and walking to the mailbox takes longer than it used to, new research suggests you might want to ask your doctor to check your thinking skills.

The study included nearly 17,000 adults over 65 and found those who walk about 5% slower or more each year and also had memory declines were the most likely to develop dementia.

Advertisement

The findings were published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

"These results highlight the importance of gait in dementia risk assessment," corresponding study author Taya Collyer, a research fellow at Peninsula Clinical School at Monash University in Victoria, Australia, told CNN.

RELATED People with Type 2 diabetes scored lower on cognitive tests in recent study

The findings echo those of a 2020 study of nearly 9,000 U.S. adults that found an association between slowed walking speed and memory decline and future risk of dementia.

Research suggests the link between walking speed and decreasing mental function may be due to shrinking in the right hippocampus, a part of the brain that handles learning, memories and the ability to find your way around, CNN reported.

At the same time, previous studies have also found that aerobic exercise such as brisk walking, running, swimming, cycling and dancing can enlarge the hippocampus and improve some areas of memory.

Advertisement

And just because someone has what's called mild cognitive impairment (MCI) doesn't mean they'll go on to develop dementia. Only 10% to 20% of those 65 and older with MCI develop dementia within a year, according to the U.S. National Institute on Aging, which also states that in "many cases, the symptoms of MCI may stay the same or even improve."

More information

Visit the National Institute of Aging for more on dementia.

RELATED Traumatic brain injury linked to greater risk for dementia

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Eliminating air pollution would save 50,000 lives annually, study estimates

Latest Headlines

3 grams a day of omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce blood pressure, study says
Health News // 32 minutes ago
3 grams a day of omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce blood pressure, study says
June 1 (UPI) -- About 3 grams per day of omega-3 fatty acids appears to be the optimal dose to help lower blood pressure, according to a study published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Hearts Association.
Telehealth is an adequate substitute for frailty exams for older cancer patients
Health News // 56 minutes ago
Telehealth is an adequate substitute for frailty exams for older cancer patients
Frailty exams are recommended for older adults who have blood cancer, and new research shows they can be done virtually, not just in person.
Corticosteroids often fail to help people with severe asthma
Health News // 1 hour ago
Corticosteroids often fail to help people with severe asthma
Corticosteroids are used as an emergency treatment during asthma attacks to decrease airway swelling and irritation. While effective in people with moderate asthma, they often fail to help those with severe asthma.
Liver continually renews itself and is never older than 3 years
Health News // 2 hours ago
Liver continually renews itself and is never older than 3 years
No matter how old you are, your liver is always roughly less than three years old, according to a new study.
Pacemakers, insulin pumps can be hacked, experts say
Health News // 7 hours ago
Pacemakers, insulin pumps can be hacked, experts say
NEW YORK, June 1 (UPI) -- The millions of people in the United States fitted with pacemakers and insulin pumps need to remember that the devices that keep them healthy use software, meaning they are susceptible to hacking.
Elderly with unhappy relationships can become vulnerable to scammers
Health News // 8 hours ago
Elderly with unhappy relationships can become vulnerable to scammers
Older adults who are lonely or unhappy with their relationships may be more vulnerable to scammers, new research suggests.
People with Type 2 diabetes scored lower on cognitive tests in recent study
Health News // 20 hours ago
People with Type 2 diabetes scored lower on cognitive tests in recent study
Type 2 diabetes is linked to memory and thinking problems, and a new study suggests it's because the disease makes the brain age faster.
Many parents fail to adhere to safe infant sleep practices after nighttime waking
Health News // 21 hours ago
Many parents fail to adhere to safe infant sleep practices after nighttime waking
Most parents know that placing newborns on their backs to sleep can slash the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), but a new study suggests that many may forget that rule when baby wakes at night.
Air pollution may increase risk for severe COVID-19
Health News // 22 hours ago
Air pollution may increase risk for severe COVID-19
How the COVID-19 virus affects someone may be exacerbated by the air they breathe.
Drinking coffee associated with lower risk of death
Health News // 23 hours ago
Drinking coffee associated with lower risk of death
A new study shows that coffee's potential health benefits persist, even if you add a bit of sugar to your java.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Drinking coffee associated with lower risk of death
Drinking coffee associated with lower risk of death
Study: Inappropriate antibiotic use in kids increases healthcare costs
Study: Inappropriate antibiotic use in kids increases healthcare costs
Pacemakers, insulin pumps can be hacked, experts say
Pacemakers, insulin pumps can be hacked, experts say
British health officials urge those with monkeypox to abstain from sex
British health officials urge those with monkeypox to abstain from sex
People with Type 2 diabetes scored lower on cognitive tests in recent study
People with Type 2 diabetes scored lower on cognitive tests in recent study
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement