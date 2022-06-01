3 grams a day of omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce blood pressure, study says

A new study published Wednesday in the journal of the American Heart Association reported that eating 3 grams daily of omega-3 fatty acids found in fish helps reduce blood pressure. Photo by agilemktg1/Flickr

June 1 (UPI) -- About 3 grams per day of omega-3 fatty acids appears to be the optimal dose to help lower blood pressure, according to a study published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Hearts Association. Omega-3 fatty acids are found in salmon, tuna, sardines, trout, herring and oysters among other varieties of fish, as well as supplements. Advertisement

"According to our research, the average adult may have a modest blood pressure reduction from consuming about 3 grams a day of these fatty acids," said study author Xinzhi Li said.

He is an assistant professor and program director of the School of Pharmacy at Macau University of Science and Technology in Macau, China.

For the new study, researchers examined the relationship between blood pressure and omega-3 fatty acids DHA and EPA in people 18 years old and older.

The study found people who consumed between 2 and 3 grams per day had reduced blood pressure by an average of 2 mm Hg.

For people with existing hypertension, the study found that blood pressure decreased an average of 4.5 mm Hg.

To get 3 grams of omega-3 fatty acids it would take about 4 to 5 ounces of Atlantic salmon. For heart health, the American Heart Association recommends at least two 3 ounce servings a week of fish, particularly fatty fish including salmon, whitefish, bluefin tuna, herring and sardines.