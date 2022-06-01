Trending
Health News
June 1, 2022 / 10:56 AM

Telehealth is an adequate substitute for frailty exams for older cancer patients

By HealthDay News
A new study assessing telehealth-based exams found them to be a good substitute for frailty assessments, which are recommended for seniors undergoing systemic therapy, such as chemotherapy. Photo by Tumisu/Pixabay

Frailty exams are recommended for older adults who have blood cancer, and new research shows they can be done virtually, not just in person.

While the screenings are typically conducted at a clinic or doctor's office, that became a challenge during the pandemic because people with blood cancers are at high risk of infection.

A new study assessing telehealth-based exams as a possibility found them to be a good substitute.

"Doing our 42-item assessment in the clinic required a lot of person-to-person contact," explained study author Dr. Clark DuMontier, of Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

RELATED Telehealth may benefit patients with psychiatric conditions

"We decided to adapt our in-person evaluation to a virtual format to prevent unnecessary viral exposure, but we still wanted to maintain our objective performance measures of cognition and walking speed. Our assessment is, to our knowledge, the first in blood cancers to evaluate both patient-reported and objective items together via telehealth," DuMontier added in a news release from the American Society of Hematology.

Frailty assessments are recommended for seniors undergoing systemic therapy, such as chemotherapy. They incorporate objective performance measures, as well as questions like "Do you need help getting out of bed in the morning?"

The study included 185 blood cancer patients aged 73 and older between November 2020 and March 2022 who had virtual assessments. The research team compared their frailty classifications with a group of 876 patients who were 75 and older who completed the exam in person.

RELATED Telemedicine may be as good as in-person visits for managing chronic illnesses

The investigators then evaluated the virtual assessment's feasibility and safety based on how many participants successfully completed the evaluation. They monitored the patients for injuries.

About 81% of the participants who did the virtual testing completed the test successfully and had no falls or safety events during the study time. They were also found to have a slightly less frail status compared to the in-person group. This could just be from variation in different patients and not a difference in the assessment, the study authors said.

The study included both positives and limitations. On the plus side, immunocompromised patients could avoid in-person contact. The researchers also could monitor patient progress in the home, where measurements may be more accurate.

RELATED Hospitals impose a 'facility fee' -- for a video visit

A limitation is that about 46% of the patients did not have a caregiver or videoconferencing technology, both of which would be needed to perform the gait assessment.

In the future, the team would like to expand access to technology, including monitoring devices, so that more patients can take advantage of telehealth resources.

"One challenge we encounter in hematology is that patients often come in to see us when they are at their best. So, when we see them in the clinic, they might look great, but that also might be the only day they got out of bed that week," DuMontier said. "Being able to do these exams virtually allows us to assess patients in real time and potentially get more accurate scores. Using this assessment, we can measure frailty where it matters most, in their homes."

The findings were published recently in Blood Advances.

More information

The American Cancer Society has more on all cancers, including leukemia.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Slower walking speed associated with higher risk of dementia
Health News // 25 minutes ago
Slower walking speed associated with higher risk of dementia
If you're a senior and walking to the mailbox takes longer than it used to, new research suggests you might want to ask your doctor to check your thinking skills.
3 grams a day of omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce blood pressure, study says
Health News // 30 minutes ago
3 grams a day of omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce blood pressure, study says
June 1 (UPI) -- About 3 grams per day of omega-3 fatty acids appears to be the optimal dose to help lower blood pressure, according to a study published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Hearts Association.
Corticosteroids often fail to help people with severe asthma
Health News // 1 hour ago
Corticosteroids often fail to help people with severe asthma
Corticosteroids are used as an emergency treatment during asthma attacks to decrease airway swelling and irritation. While effective in people with moderate asthma, they often fail to help those with severe asthma.
Liver continually renews itself and is never older than 3 years
Health News // 2 hours ago
Liver continually renews itself and is never older than 3 years
No matter how old you are, your liver is always roughly less than three years old, according to a new study.
Pacemakers, insulin pumps can be hacked, experts say
Health News // 7 hours ago
Pacemakers, insulin pumps can be hacked, experts say
NEW YORK, June 1 (UPI) -- The millions of people in the United States fitted with pacemakers and insulin pumps need to remember that the devices that keep them healthy use software, meaning they are susceptible to hacking.
Elderly with unhappy relationships can become vulnerable to scammers
Health News // 8 hours ago
Elderly with unhappy relationships can become vulnerable to scammers
Older adults who are lonely or unhappy with their relationships may be more vulnerable to scammers, new research suggests.
People with Type 2 diabetes scored lower on cognitive tests in recent study
Health News // 20 hours ago
People with Type 2 diabetes scored lower on cognitive tests in recent study
Type 2 diabetes is linked to memory and thinking problems, and a new study suggests it's because the disease makes the brain age faster.
Many parents fail to adhere to safe infant sleep practices after nighttime waking
Health News // 21 hours ago
Many parents fail to adhere to safe infant sleep practices after nighttime waking
Most parents know that placing newborns on their backs to sleep can slash the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), but a new study suggests that many may forget that rule when baby wakes at night.
Air pollution may increase risk for severe COVID-19
Health News // 22 hours ago
Air pollution may increase risk for severe COVID-19
How the COVID-19 virus affects someone may be exacerbated by the air they breathe.
Drinking coffee associated with lower risk of death
Health News // 23 hours ago
Drinking coffee associated with lower risk of death
A new study shows that coffee's potential health benefits persist, even if you add a bit of sugar to your java.
