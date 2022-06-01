Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 1, 2022 / 9:33 AM

Liver continually renews itself and is never older than 3 years

By HealthDay News
Liver continually renews itself and is never older than 3 years
The liver is constantly renewing itself and replaces its cells equally well in young and old people, a recent study found. Photo by artinthehead/Pixabay

No matter how old you are, your liver is always roughly less than three years old, according to a new study.

That's because the liver is constantly renewing itself and replaces its cells equally well in young and old people, the German study explained.

Advertisement

The liver clears toxins from our bodies, putting it at risk of regular injury. To overcome this problem, it has a unique ability to regenerate itself after damage. But it was unclear if the liver's capacity to renew itself diminished with age.

"Some studies pointed to the possibility that liver cells are long-lived while others showed a constant turnover. It was clear to us that if we want to know what happens in humans, we need to find a way to directly assess the age of human liver cells," said researcher Dr. Olaf Bergmann of the Center for Regenerative Therapies Dresden, in Germany.

RELATED More liver transplants were from donors who overdosed during pandemic

For the study, Bergmann and his team used a technique called retrospective radiocarbon birth dating to determine the age of livers in a number of people who died between the ages of 20 and 84. In all of them, liver cells were more or less the same age, according to findings published online Tuesday in the journal Cell Systems.

Advertisement

"No matter if you are 20 or 84, your liver stays on average just under three years old," Bergmann said.

Not all liver cells are that young, however. A fraction of cells can live up to 10 years before renewing themselves. These cells carry more DNA than typical liver cells and could be protective, the researchers said.

RELATED Irregular periods associated with higher risk for liver disease

"Most of our cells have two sets of chromosomes, but some cells accumulate more DNA as they age. In the end, such cells can carry four, eight, or even more sets of chromosomes," Bergmann said in a news release from the Technical Institute Dresden.

When his team compared typical liver cells with those richer in DNA, they found fundamental differences in renewal.

"Typical cells renew approximately once a year, while the cells richer in DNA can reside in the liver for up to a decade," Bergmann said.

RELATED History of cancer doesn't increase risk for severe COVID-19

"As this fraction gradually increases with age, this could be a protective mechanism that safeguards us from accumulating harmful mutations," he added. "We need to find out if there are similar mechanisms in chronic liver disease, which in some cases can turn into cancer."

More information

The American Liver Foundation outlines 25 ways to love your liver.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Corticosteroids often fail to help people with severe asthma
Health News // 15 minutes ago
Corticosteroids often fail to help people with severe asthma
Corticosteroids are used as an emergency treatment during asthma attacks to decrease airway swelling and irritation. While effective in people with moderate asthma, they often fail to help those with severe asthma.
Cyberattack risk with pacemakers, insulin pumps low, but may grow
Health News // 6 hours ago
Cyberattack risk with pacemakers, insulin pumps low, but may grow
NEW YORK, June 1 (UPI) -- The millions of people in the United States fitted with pacemakers and insulin pumps need to remember that the devices that keep them healthy use software, meaning they are susceptible to hacking.
Elderly with unhappy relationships can become vulnerable to scammers
Health News // 7 hours ago
Elderly with unhappy relationships can become vulnerable to scammers
Older adults who are lonely or unhappy with their relationships may be more vulnerable to scammers, new research suggests.
People with Type 2 diabetes scored lower on cognitive tests in recent study
Health News // 19 hours ago
People with Type 2 diabetes scored lower on cognitive tests in recent study
Type 2 diabetes is linked to memory and thinking problems, and a new study suggests it's because the disease makes the brain age faster.
Many parents fail to adhere to safe infant sleep practices after nighttime waking
Health News // 19 hours ago
Many parents fail to adhere to safe infant sleep practices after nighttime waking
Most parents know that placing newborns on their backs to sleep can slash the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), but a new study suggests that many may forget that rule when baby wakes at night.
Air pollution may increase risk for severe COVID-19
Health News // 21 hours ago
Air pollution may increase risk for severe COVID-19
How the COVID-19 virus affects someone may be exacerbated by the air they breathe.
Drinking coffee associated with lower risk of death
Health News // 21 hours ago
Drinking coffee associated with lower risk of death
A new study shows that coffee's potential health benefits persist, even if you add a bit of sugar to your java.
Many young sarcoma patients continue using opioids after treatment
Health News // 22 hours ago
Many young sarcoma patients continue using opioids after treatment
A new study found that nearly a quarter of young people prescribed opioids for the pain of sarcoma continue to take opioids after their cancer treatment is done.
CBD doesn't appear to affect driving, study suggests
Health News // 22 hours ago
CBD doesn't appear to affect driving, study suggests
Though it is a cannabis component, very high doses of CBD don't appear to affect driving, a small Australian study reports.
British health officials urge those with monkeypox to abstain from sex
Health News // 23 hours ago
British health officials urge those with monkeypox to abstain from sex
May 31 (UPI) -- British public health officials recommend that people who test positive for monkeypox should abstain from sex.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Drinking coffee associated with lower risk of death
Drinking coffee associated with lower risk of death
Study: Inappropriate antibiotic use in kids increases healthcare costs
Study: Inappropriate antibiotic use in kids increases healthcare costs
British health officials urge those with monkeypox to abstain from sex
British health officials urge those with monkeypox to abstain from sex
Cyberattack risk with pacemakers, insulin pumps low, but may grow
Cyberattack risk with pacemakers, insulin pumps low, but may grow
People with Type 2 diabetes scored lower on cognitive tests in recent study
People with Type 2 diabetes scored lower on cognitive tests in recent study
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement