May 31, 2022 / 10:44 AM

British health officials urge those with monkeypox to abstain from sex

By Rich Klein
British health officials urge those with monkeypox to abstain from sex
British health officials recommend that people who test positive for monkeypox abstain from sex. Photo courtesy of World Health Organization

May 31 (UPI) -- British public health officials recommend that people who test positive for monkeypox should abstain from sex.

The United Kingdom Health Security Agency, which as of Monday confirmed 190 total cases since the outbreak, also recommended that condoms be used for eight weeks after the virus has passed.

"The risk to the U.K. population remains low, but we are asking people to be alert to any new rashes or lesions, which would appear like spots, ulcers or blisters, on any part of their body," the agency said in a report updated on Tuesday. "Although this advice applies to everyone, the majority of the cases identified to date have been among men who are gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men, so we are asking these people in particular to be aware of the symptoms, particularly if they have recently had a new sexual partner."

The agency added that it has bought 20,000 doses of smallpox vaccine that it's offering to people who have had close contact with those diagnosed with monkeypox to reduce infection and severe illness.

RELATED WHO says it's 'not concerned' about monkeypox outbreak turning into pandemic

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization on Monday said that it's unlikely that the monkeypox outbreak will evolve into a pandemic like COVID-19.

"Early epidemiology of initial cases notified to WHO by countries shows that cases have been mainly reported amongst men who have sex with men," the WHO said in a statement. "One case of monkeypox in a non-endemic country is considered an outbreak."

The WHO reported 257 laboratory confirmed cases worldwide, with 106 of those in the United Kingdom as of May 26. An additional 120 cases are suspected. The organization held an online forum about the virus on Tuesday that was available on Twitter.

"The situation is evolving rapidly and WHO expects that there will be more cases identified as surveillance expands in non-endemic countries, as well as in countries known to be endemic who have not recently been reporting cases," the organization said.

In the United States, 15 confirmed monkeypox cases have been reported as of Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

RELATED Health officials examine effectiveness of antiviral drugs for treating monkeypox

The symptoms of monkeypox, although somewhat less severe, are quite similar to smallpox, according to Dr. Eric Toner, an expert in bioterrorism and emerging infectious diseases at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. Toner said that in most cases, monkeypox causes relatively mild illness and most people are not hospitalized if they test positive.

"There are two strains: one in the Congo Basin, which tends to be more severe, and another in West Africa, which is less severe," Toner said. "And that is the strain that seems to be causing the current outbreak."

Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research. The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo during a period of intensified effort to eliminate smallpox. Since then monkeypox has been reported in humans in other central and western African countries.

RELATED British officials confirm 19 more monkeypox cases

CDC confirms 9 monkeypox cases in 7 states

