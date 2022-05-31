Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 31, 2022 / 12:12 PM

CBD doesn't appear to affect driving, study suggests

By HealthDay News
CBD doesn't appear to affect driving, study suggests
Researchers from the University of Sydney found that even 1,500 mg, the highest daily medicinal dose of cannabidiol (CBD) tested, did not seem to affect study participants' thinking skills or driving when tested in a simulated driving situation. Photo by Julia Teichmann/Pixabay

Though it is a cannabis component, very high doses of CBD don't appear to affect driving, a small Australian study reports.

Researchers from the University of Sydney found that even 1,500 mg, the highest daily medicinal dose of cannabidiol (CBD) tested, did not seem to affect study participants' thinking skills or driving when tested in a simulated driving situation.

Advertisement

"Though CBD is generally considered 'non-intoxicating,' its effects on safety-sensitive tasks are still being established," said lead author Danielle McCartney, a research associate at the university's Lambert Initiative for Cannabinoid Therapeutics.

"Our study is the first to confirm that when consumed on its own, CBD is driver-safe," she said in a university news release.

RELATED CBD tablet seems to relieve pain after shoulder surgery, study finds

CBD does not appear to intoxicate people, researchers said. That's unlike THC, another cannabis component that can induce sedation, a "high" and impairment.

Use of CBD is increasing in Western nations.

Around 55,000 requests to access medicinal CBD have been approved in Australia since 2016, according to a recent study. It is most commonly prescribed for pain, disorders and anxiety.

RELATED Most parents would use CBD to treat a child, survey finds

For the new study, 17 participants did simulated driving tasks after consuming either a placebo or 15 mg, 300 mg or 1,500 mg of CBD in oil. These amounts represent often-used dosages.

Advertisement

Participants were asked to try to maintain a safe distance between themselves and a lead vehicle, and then "drive" along highways and rural roads. They completed the task between 45 and 75 minutes after taking their assigned treatment.

They did it again between 3-1/2 and four hours after dosing, which was meant to cover the range of blood plasma concentrations at different times. They repeated this under each of the four treatments -- a placebo plus three different doses.

RELATED CBD has potential as COVID-19 treatment, but more study needed, experts say

The researchers measured participants' control of the simulated car, how much it weaved or drifted, as well as their thinking function, subjective experiences, and the CBD concentrations in their blood plasma.

The examinations found that no dose of CBD induced feelings of intoxication or appeared to impair either driving or thinking.

"We do, however, caution that this study looked at CBD in isolation only, and that drivers taking CBD with other medications should do so with care," McCartney said.

The findings were published Monday in the Journal of Psychopharmacology. A similar look at CBD and driving was published last year.

More information

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has more on CBD.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Air pollution may increase risk for severe COVID-19
Health News // 2 minutes ago
Air pollution may increase risk for severe COVID-19
How the COVID-19 virus affects someone may be exacerbated by the air they breathe.
Drinking coffee associated with lower risk of death
Health News // 11 minutes ago
Drinking coffee associated with lower risk of death
A new study shows that coffee's potential health benefits persist, even if you add a bit of sugar to your java.
Many young sarcoma patients continue using opioids after treatment
Health News // 39 minutes ago
Many young sarcoma patients continue using opioids after treatment
A new study found that nearly a quarter of young people prescribed opioids for the pain of sarcoma continue to take opioids after their cancer treatment is done.
British health officials urge those with monkeypox to abstain from sex
Health News // 2 hours ago
British health officials urge those with monkeypox to abstain from sex
May 31 (UPI) -- British public health officials recommend that people who test positive for monkeypox should abstain from sex.
Study: Inappropriate antibiotic use in kids increases healthcare costs
Health News // 5 days ago
Study: Inappropriate antibiotic use in kids increases healthcare costs
May 26 (UPI) -- Inappropriate antibiotic prescriptions given to non-hospitalized American children in 2017 led to at least $74 million in excess healthcare costs, according to a study released Thursday.
Study: Higher spending on cancer care in U.S. doesn't improve outcomes
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: Higher spending on cancer care in U.S. doesn't improve outcomes
May 27 (UPI) -- A new global study found that national cancer care spending shows no relationship to population-level cancer mortality rates, leaving the United States with only slightly better outcomes despite higher spending.
Experts warn of serious injuries, death when children swallow button batteries
Health News // 4 days ago
Experts warn of serious injuries, death when children swallow button batteries
Those button batteries that power your watch, key fob and other devices can be deadly if a child swallows them, and researchers want to make the danger clear.
More teens use pot when states legalize recreational marijuana
Health News // 4 days ago
More teens use pot when states legalize recreational marijuana
Pot use among U.S. minors increases when states legalize recreational cannabis for adults, according to a new study.
Survey shows dangerous rise in sun tanning as myths persist
Health News // 4 days ago
Survey shows dangerous rise in sun tanning as myths persist
While most people probably know it's not safe to get a sunburn, many may not realize that tanning also increases the risk of skin cancer and premature skin aging.
Losing weight may boost fertility for obese men
Health News // 4 days ago
Losing weight may boost fertility for obese men
When men shed extra pounds and keep them off, the health benefits may extend all the way to their sperm count, a new study finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Survey shows dangerous rise in sun tanning as myths persist
Survey shows dangerous rise in sun tanning as myths persist
Study: Inappropriate antibiotic use in kids increases healthcare costs
Study: Inappropriate antibiotic use in kids increases healthcare costs
British health officials urge those with monkeypox to abstain from sex
British health officials urge those with monkeypox to abstain from sex
Study: Higher spending on cancer care in U.S. doesn't improve outcomes
Study: Higher spending on cancer care in U.S. doesn't improve outcomes
Experts warn of serious injuries, death when children swallow button batteries
Experts warn of serious injuries, death when children swallow button batteries
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement