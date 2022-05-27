More teens use pot when states legalize recreational marijuana

Pot use among U.S. minors increases when states legalize recreational cannabis for adults, according to a new study.
University of California, San Diego researchers tracked more than 6,900 youths and almost 15,000 adults, using data from a national assessment. The team found that in states where recreational cannabis use was legal for those 21 and up, young people ages 12 to 20 were more likely to use pot, even though it was illegal for those ages. Adults also had an increased likelihood of cannabis use.