Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 26, 2022 / 2:21 PM

IV infusions with lidocaine may relieve chronic migraines

By Alan Mozes, HealthDay News
IV infusions with lidocaine may relieve chronic migraines
A new study found that chronic migraine patients experienced pain relief for about a month after hospital treatment with IV medications including lidocaine. Photo by stux/Pixabay

A multi-day intravenous infusion of the local anesthetic lidocaine appears to offer some pain relief to patients battling otherwise untreatable daily migraines.

That's the takeaway from a new study that examined the effectiveness of lidocaine infusion treatment -- a much debated therapy that requires a hospital stay -- as a means to address "refractory chronic migraines" (rCM).

Advertisement

A diagnosis of rCM means patients have suffered at least eight migraines a month for a minimum of six months without responding to standard treatment and prevention strategies.

Those first-line treatments include standard pain killers and beta blockers corticosteroids antidepressants anti-convulsants calcium blockers Botox injections, and/or noninvasive electrical stimulation.

RELATED Half of people in the world experience headaches

"Lidocaine is a local anesthetic -- a numbing medicine -- but also reduces inflammation in studies," said study author Dr. Eric Schwenk, director of orthopedic anesthesia at the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

The findings suggest that chronic migraine patients experienced pain relief for about a month after hospital treatment with IV medications including lidocaine, he said.

Between 1% and 2% of the population get the chronic migraine headaches.

RELATED Widely used anti-nausea drugs raise risk for ischemic stroke, study finds

The researchers looked at hospital records for just over 600 patients, most of them women (average age: 46).

All had been admitted to a Philadelphia hospital between 2017 and 2020 for lidocaine infusion treatment, typically for five to seven days.

Prior to treatment, patients had experienced moderate to severe headaches for about 27 out of every 30 days. Each migraine attack was at least four hours long.

RELATED Switch to plant-based diet rid man of chronic migraines

Upon admission, lidocaine infusions were initially started at 1 mg per minute, then increased up to 4 mg per minute. (Other IV medications were administered at the same time, including ketorolac -- a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug -- and the corticosteroid methylprednisolone.)

At a follow-up appointment 25 to 65 days later, patients reported that on average, they had headaches on 23 of the last 30 days -- four fewer than before treatment.

While the benefit may seem small, Schwenk said it still represented improvement for these patients who typically experience headache pain almost constantly.

"For them, lidocaine may help break the cycle of continuous pain," he said.

Advertisement

Researchers also noted that about 88% of patients reported some degree of pain relief, with pain intensity plummeting from a self-reported score level of 7 at intake, down to 1 at discharge, out of 10.

As for side effects, Schwenk said that the most common issue was nausea and vomiting, which affected nearly 17% of patients.

"But lidocaine was well tolerated overall," he noted. "No serious adverse events occurred."

On the downside, however, an average hospital stay of more than five days may not be feasible for many patients, Schwenk noted.

It also remains unclear just how lidocaine works to alleviate rCM. "Its mechanism of action in migraine is unknown," he said.

Schwenk and his colleagues also noted that because of the nature of their look-back analysis, the study could not definitively prove that lidocaine was the direct cause of a reduction in rCM frequency. A similar study earlier this year also evaluated the infusion therapy.

Dr. Teshamae Monteith, a fellow with the American Academy of Neurology, and chief of the headache division at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, reviewed the new findings.

She said she was "not surprised by the benefits of lidocaine," having used the treatment often for patients with these hard-to-treat headache disorders.

Advertisement

Monteith noted that the infusion therapy is already in use in many headache centers and is "generally considered safe with side effects that are transient."

As to the source of the benefit, she said the therapy likely works by interrupting a major pain-signaling connection to the brain, a neural route known as the trigeminovascular pathway.

Nevertheless, Monteith emphasized the need for further study "to determine which patients are best candidates for intravenous lidocaine [and] long-term follow-up studies post-discharge."

The findings were published recently in the journal Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine.

More information

The American Migraine Foundation has more about migraine headaches and their treatment.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Breastfed children score higher on cognitive tests
Health News // 14 minutes ago
Breastfed children score higher on cognitive tests
A new study shows that babies who were breastfed for six months or longer scored higher on tests measuring verbal and spatial relations skills up until age 14 when compared with kids who weren't breastfed as babies.
Study links virus to paralyzing illness acute flaccid myelitis in children
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study links virus to paralyzing illness acute flaccid myelitis in children
Researchers may finally have definitive proof of what's caused recent outbreaks of a rare polio-like illness in U.S. children: a respiratory virus that is usually harmless.
Diabetes drug metformin not effective against most breast cancers
Health News // 3 hours ago
Diabetes drug metformin not effective against most breast cancers
An international trial tested the inexpensive diabetes medication metformin and found that it did not stop or prevent the spread of the most common types of breast cancer, despite hope that it might do so.
U.S. kids inappropriately prescribed $74 million worth of antibiotics, study says
Health News // 4 hours ago
U.S. kids inappropriately prescribed $74 million worth of antibiotics, study says
May 26 (UPI) -- Non-hospitalized U.S. children were given at least $74 million worth of "inappropriately prescribed" antibiotics in 2017, according to a study released Thursday.
Vitamin D supplements not effective for preventing Type 2 diabetes
Health News // 5 hours ago
Vitamin D supplements not effective for preventing Type 2 diabetes
While vitamin D may have other benefits, preventing Type 2 diabetes in high-risk adults does not appear to be one of them.
Access to guns in the home puts teens at greater risk for suicide
Health News // 5 hours ago
Access to guns in the home puts teens at greater risk for suicide
Teens who have access to guns are at a higher risk for suicide or suicide attempts, new research shows.
COVID-19 vaccines may ease long-haul symptoms
Health News // 12 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccines may ease long-haul symptoms
Vaccinated people who experience a breakthrough case of COVID-19 are at risk for developing long-haul symptoms, though they are better protected against some of the worst ones, new data show.
Limiting TV time could reduce coronary heart disease cases, study shows
Health News // 13 hours ago
Limiting TV time could reduce coronary heart disease cases, study shows
Researchers calculated that if people committed to watching just under an hour of TV a day, 11% of coronary heart disease cases could be eliminated.
Long COVID persists 15 months later for many who weren't hospitalized
Health News // 23 hours ago
Long COVID persists 15 months later for many who weren't hospitalized
Many COVID-19 patients who didn't wind up in the hospital continue to battle lingering health issues more than a year later, a new study finds.
Study reveals barriers preventing access to abortion pill
Health News // 1 day ago
Study reveals barriers preventing access to abortion pill
Even with Roe v. Wade still the law of the land, primary care doctors in the United States have difficulty prescribing U.S. federally approved abortion pills, a new study finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Drug could block inflammation, pain, restore function in spinal cord injury
Study: Drug could block inflammation, pain, restore function in spinal cord injury
Long COVID persists 15 months later for many who weren't hospitalized
Long COVID persists 15 months later for many who weren't hospitalized
More teens in mental crisis boarded in hospital ERs during pandemic
More teens in mental crisis boarded in hospital ERs during pandemic
Health officials examine effectiveness of antiviral drugs for treating monkeypox
Health officials examine effectiveness of antiviral drugs for treating monkeypox
COVID-19 vaccines may ease long-haul symptoms
COVID-19 vaccines may ease long-haul symptoms
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement