Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 26, 2022 / 11:24 AM / Updated at 4:10 PM

Study: Inappropriate antibiotic use in kids increases healthcare costs

By Simon Druker
1/3
Study: Inappropriate antibiotic use in kids increases healthcare costs
Non-hospitalized children in the United States were given “inappropriately prescribed” antibiotics in 2017 that drove up healthcare costs, according to a study released Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Inappropriate antibiotic prescriptions given to non-hospitalized American children in 2017 led to at least $74 million in excess healthcare costs, according to a study released Thursday.

Researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and The Pew Charitable Trusts say the findings highlight a need for better management of bacteria-killing drugs away from hospitals.

Advertisement

Children given prescription antibiotics outside of a hospital setting, were more likely to suffer adverse effects, according to the study's findings, which were published in the JAMA Network Open medical journal.

Patients prescribed unnecessary or unsuitable antibiotics in places like urgent care centers or a doctor's office rather than in a hospital were up to eight times more likely to suffer complications like diarrhea or skin rashes than those who were treated following standard medical guidelines.

RELATED COVID-19 vaccines may ease long-haul symptoms

"Inappropriate prescribing of antibiotics is unfortunately very common and leads to adverse drug events and millions of dollars in avoidable health-care costs," study lead author Dr. Anne Mobley Butler, an assistant professor of medicine at Washington University, said in a news release.

Advertisement

"Sometimes parents think that the worst that could happen is that the antibiotic just won't help their child," Mobley Butler said. "But antibiotics are not harmless -- they can cause adverse drug events. Clinicians need to ensure that antibiotics are only used in the way that is most likely to benefit the patient."

The study found doctors frequently prescribe bacteria-killing antibiotics to treat viral infections, even though the drugs don't kill viruses.

RELATED Long COVID persists 15 months later for many who weren't hospitalized

Researchers also pointed to a previous study showing that for non-hospitalized children, about 29% of antibiotic prescriptions across the United States are inappropriate because doctors do not always follow medical guidelines.

Children who took non-recommended antibiotics for bacterial infections experienced three to eight times higher risk of developing a Clostridioides difficile infection. The potentially life-threatening intestinal infection causes diarrhea and inflammation related to killing helpful bacteria living in the digestive tract.

On a larger scale, antibiotic use drives the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria or superbugs. Those bacteria cause difficult-to-treat infections that lead to 35,000 deaths in each year in the United States.

RELATED Antibiotics before C-section don't increase risk of childhood asthma

"Taking antibiotics when they're not needed, or taking the wrong antibiotic when one is needed, accelerates the threat of dangerous superbugs, and has serious consequences for individual patients," study co-author Dr. David Hyun, who directs The Pew Charitable Trusts' antibiotic resistance project, said in a release.

Advertisement

"We hope this research will serve as a roadmap to help health systems, insurers and other health care organizations as they work to strengthen efforts to improve antibiotic prescribing, protect children's health and save money."

In 2017, prescribing inappropriate antibiotics to treat bacterial ear infections cost families and insurance companies $25.3 million in excess health-care costs nationally, just for children with private insurance, the study found. Researchers believe the actual cost is much higher.

Improperly treated sore throats ended up costing $21.3 million, sinus infections $7.1 million, influenza $1.6 million, and common colds $19.1 million for children with private insurance, according to estimates.

"This study continues to show that we have to do a better job of making sure antibiotics are used appropriately in all health-care settings," said senior author Dr. Jason Newland, a Washington University professor of pediatrics.

This story has been updated to reflect that the $74 million cited was in excess healthcare costs, not the cost of the antibiotics themselves.

Latest Headlines

Study: Higher spending on cancer care in U.S. doesn't improve outcomes
Health News // 3 hours ago
Study: Higher spending on cancer care in U.S. doesn't improve outcomes
May 27 (UPI) -- A new global study found that national cancer care spending shows no relationship to population-level cancer mortality rates, leaving the United States with only slightly better outcomes despite higher spending.
Experts warn of serious injuries, death when children swallow button batteries
Health News // 5 hours ago
Experts warn of serious injuries, death when children swallow button batteries
Those button batteries that power your watch, key fob and other devices can be deadly if a child swallows them, and researchers want to make the danger clear.
More teens use pot when states legalize recreational marijuana
Health News // 7 hours ago
More teens use pot when states legalize recreational marijuana
Pot use among U.S. minors increases when states legalize recreational cannabis for adults, according to a new study.
Survey shows dangerous rise in sun tanning as myths persist
Health News // 8 hours ago
Survey shows dangerous rise in sun tanning as myths persist
While most people probably know it's not safe to get a sunburn, many may not realize that tanning also increases the risk of skin cancer and premature skin aging.
Losing weight may boost fertility for obese men
Health News // 15 hours ago
Losing weight may boost fertility for obese men
When men shed extra pounds and keep them off, the health benefits may extend all the way to their sperm count, a new study finds.
Breastfed children score higher on cognitive tests
Health News // 1 day ago
Breastfed children score higher on cognitive tests
A new study shows that babies who were breastfed for six months or longer scored higher on tests measuring verbal and spatial relations skills up until age 14 when compared with kids who weren't breastfed as babies.
IV infusions with lidocaine may relieve chronic migraines
Health News // 1 day ago
IV infusions with lidocaine may relieve chronic migraines
A multi-day intravenous infusion of the local anesthetic lidocaine appears to offer some pain relief to patients battling otherwise untreatable daily migraines.
Study links virus to paralyzing illness acute flaccid myelitis in children
Health News // 1 day ago
Study links virus to paralyzing illness acute flaccid myelitis in children
Researchers may finally have definitive proof of what's caused recent outbreaks of a rare polio-like illness in U.S. children: a respiratory virus that is usually harmless.
Diabetes drug metformin not effective against most breast cancers
Health News // 1 day ago
Diabetes drug metformin not effective against most breast cancers
An international trial tested the inexpensive diabetes medication metformin and found that it did not stop or prevent the spread of the most common types of breast cancer, despite hope that it might do so.
Vitamin D supplements not effective for preventing Type 2 diabetes
Health News // 1 day ago
Vitamin D supplements not effective for preventing Type 2 diabetes
While vitamin D may have other benefits, preventing Type 2 diabetes in high-risk adults does not appear to be one of them.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Drug could block inflammation, pain, restore function in spinal cord injury
Study: Drug could block inflammation, pain, restore function in spinal cord injury
IV infusions with lidocaine may relieve chronic migraines
IV infusions with lidocaine may relieve chronic migraines
Breastfed children score higher on cognitive tests
Breastfed children score higher on cognitive tests
More teens use pot when states legalize recreational marijuana
More teens use pot when states legalize recreational marijuana
Study links virus to paralyzing illness acute flaccid myelitis in children
Study links virus to paralyzing illness acute flaccid myelitis in children
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement