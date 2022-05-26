Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 26, 2022 / 3:12 PM

Breastfed children score higher on cognitive tests

By Denise Mann, HealthDay News
Breastfed children score higher on cognitive tests
Scores on tests were higher among kids who were breastfed for longer, even when researchers adjusted for other factors. Photo by lgrodela/pixabay

Breastfeeding has long been thought to help boost a child's IQ, but other factors such as mom's education level and/or social standing could also be responsible for some of this benefit.

Now, a new study shows that babies who were breastfed for six months or longer scored higher on tests measuring verbal and spatial relations skills up until age 14 when compared with kids who weren't breastfed as babies. The results held after the researchers controlled for moms' education level and socioeconomic status.

Advertisement

"In certain countries, mothers from more socially advantaged backgrounds and mothers who score higher in cognitive tests are more likely to breastfeed their babies for longer, and it has been argued that the relationship between breastfeeding and cognitive development is due to these differences," said study lead author Reneé Pereyra-Elías. He is a researcher at the University of Oxford in England.

However, "after accounting for socioeconomic circumstances and maternal cognitive ability, longer breastfeeding durations are associated with higher cognitive scores in children, even until age 14," Pereyra-Elías added.

Advertisement

Breast milk contains polyunsaturated fatty acids and micronutrients, which aid brain development, he said. "It also contains microRNAs, which are pieces of genetic code in charge of programming our brains to develop and function correctly," Pereyra-Elías said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends exclusive breastfeeding for about six months, followed by continued breastfeeding as foods are introduced for one year or longer. Extended breastfeeding is associated with a long list of potential health benefits, including lower risk for infections and some diseases.

For the study, researchers followed more than 7,800 infants born in the United Kingdom from 2000 through 2002 until they turned 14. Twenty-three percent of infants were breastfed for six months or longer, and about 34% weren't breastfed at all.

RELATED Study finds no evidence of COVID-19 transmission via breast milk

The kids took tests measuring verbal and spatial relations skills when they were 5, 7, 11 and 14. Scores on tests were higher among kids who were breastfed for longer, even when researchers adjusted for other factors.

Not all women can breastfeed, and this doesn't mean that their children will be at a disadvantage. "It is important to remember that the potential gains in cognitive ability among children breastfed for several months would be equivalent to just 2-3 IQ points in the usual IQ scale, in which the average is 100," Pereyra-Elías said.

Advertisement

This difference is more pronounced at a population level. "If a whole population, on average, increases their IQ by 2-3 points, we could see important differences," the researcher added.

RELATED Breastfeeding may boost mother's heart health for years

The study is published in the May 25 issue of PLOS ONE.

Outside experts point out that there are other ways to help make sure your baby thrives.

Dr. Linda Dahl is an otolaryngologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

"There are many ways to bond with your baby. Breastfeeding is one of them," Dahl said. "If, for whatever reason, you can't give your baby breastmilk, that doesn't mean they will be less intelligent or struggle through life."

As a nurse in pediatric practice in Florida, Michelle Ferguson counsels new moms on how to best help their babies meet their milestones.

"If a woman can't breastfeed, I will suggest age- and stage- appropriate activities and close bonding since they don't get that much bonding when they are bottle-feeding," said Ferguson, also an assistant professor of nursing at Florida Atlantic University. What's more, infant formulas mimic the composition of breast milk so all babies can derive benefits associated with breastfeeding, she said.

More information

The American Academy of Pediatrics explains how breastfeeding benefits your baby's immune system.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

'Living' cells in breast milk may provide clues to cancer risk, researchers say

Latest Headlines

IV infusions with lidocaine may relieve chronic migraines
Health News // 1 hour ago
IV infusions with lidocaine may relieve chronic migraines
A multi-day intravenous infusion of the local anesthetic lidocaine appears to offer some pain relief to patients battling otherwise untreatable daily migraines.
Study links virus to paralyzing illness acute flaccid myelitis in children
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study links virus to paralyzing illness acute flaccid myelitis in children
Researchers may finally have definitive proof of what's caused recent outbreaks of a rare polio-like illness in U.S. children: a respiratory virus that is usually harmless.
Diabetes drug metformin not effective against most breast cancers
Health News // 3 hours ago
Diabetes drug metformin not effective against most breast cancers
An international trial tested the inexpensive diabetes medication metformin and found that it did not stop or prevent the spread of the most common types of breast cancer, despite hope that it might do so.
U.S. kids inappropriately prescribed $74 million worth of antibiotics, study says
Health News // 3 hours ago
U.S. kids inappropriately prescribed $74 million worth of antibiotics, study says
May 26 (UPI) -- Non-hospitalized U.S. children were given at least $74 million worth of "inappropriately prescribed" antibiotics in 2017, according to a study released Thursday.
Vitamin D supplements not effective for preventing Type 2 diabetes
Health News // 5 hours ago
Vitamin D supplements not effective for preventing Type 2 diabetes
While vitamin D may have other benefits, preventing Type 2 diabetes in high-risk adults does not appear to be one of them.
Access to guns in the home puts teens at greater risk for suicide
Health News // 5 hours ago
Access to guns in the home puts teens at greater risk for suicide
Teens who have access to guns are at a higher risk for suicide or suicide attempts, new research shows.
COVID-19 vaccines may ease long-haul symptoms
Health News // 12 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccines may ease long-haul symptoms
Vaccinated people who experience a breakthrough case of COVID-19 are at risk for developing long-haul symptoms, though they are better protected against some of the worst ones, new data show.
Limiting TV time could reduce coronary heart disease cases, study shows
Health News // 13 hours ago
Limiting TV time could reduce coronary heart disease cases, study shows
Researchers calculated that if people committed to watching just under an hour of TV a day, 11% of coronary heart disease cases could be eliminated.
Long COVID persists 15 months later for many who weren't hospitalized
Health News // 23 hours ago
Long COVID persists 15 months later for many who weren't hospitalized
Many COVID-19 patients who didn't wind up in the hospital continue to battle lingering health issues more than a year later, a new study finds.
Study reveals barriers preventing access to abortion pill
Health News // 1 day ago
Study reveals barriers preventing access to abortion pill
Even with Roe v. Wade still the law of the land, primary care doctors in the United States have difficulty prescribing U.S. federally approved abortion pills, a new study finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Drug could block inflammation, pain, restore function in spinal cord injury
Study: Drug could block inflammation, pain, restore function in spinal cord injury
Long COVID persists 15 months later for many who weren't hospitalized
Long COVID persists 15 months later for many who weren't hospitalized
More teens in mental crisis boarded in hospital ERs during pandemic
More teens in mental crisis boarded in hospital ERs during pandemic
Health officials examine effectiveness of antiviral drugs for treating monkeypox
Health officials examine effectiveness of antiviral drugs for treating monkeypox
COVID-19 vaccines may ease long-haul symptoms
COVID-19 vaccines may ease long-haul symptoms
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement