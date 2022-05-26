Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 26, 2022 / 1:04 PM

Study links virus to paralyzing illness acute flaccid myelitis in children

By Amy Norton, HealthDay News
Study links virus to paralyzing illness acute flaccid myelitis in children
Researchers found genetic material from enterovirus D68 in spinal cord cells from a child who died of acute flaccid myelitis. Photo by Silvia Tormo/Pixabay

Researchers may finally have definitive proof of what's caused recent outbreaks of a rare polio-like illness in U.S. children: a respiratory virus that is usually harmless.

The condition, called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), attacks tissue in the spinal cord, causing muscles and reflexes to weaken suddenly. In some cases, it also impairs breathing muscles, forcing patients to go on a ventilator.

Advertisement

Since 2014, the United States has seen mysterious spikes in AFM cases, almost all in young children. Experts have thought that a viral infection is the driver, with a respiratory virus called enterovirus D68 being the prime suspect.

Now, researchers say, they have the strongest evidence yet that the virus is indeed to blame: They found genetic material from EV-D68 in spinal cord cells from a child who died of AFM.

RELATED One dirty pool can spread many cases of E.Coli, experts warn ahead of summer

Experts said the findings -- published Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine -- will help researchers direct their efforts. To develop any specific antiviral drug or a vaccine against AFM, they need to know which virus to target.

Advertisement

"This is exciting. It's the best evidence we've had in humans," said Dr. Megan Culler Freeman, an infectious disease specialist at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Freeman, who was not involved in the research, said that thankfully, children rarely die from AFM. But that also means researchers have not been able to look for evidence that EV-D68 directly infects cells in the spinal cord.

RELATED Death toll from acute hepatitis in children in U.S. reaches 6, CDC reports

It's too dangerous to take a biopsy of spinal cord tissue, Freeman explained.

In this case, the family of the child who died consented to an autopsy that included preserving tissue from the spinal cord.

"It's because of this family that we were able to learn more about this illness," said lead researcher Dr. Matthew Vogt, an assistant professor of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

RELATED Poll: COVID-19 risk low on U.S. parent's summer camp safety checklist

Before the recent outbreaks, sporadic cases of AFM had been recognized, and they were often linked to viral infections, such as West Nile.

But starting in 2014, the United States began to see spikes in AFM cases every two years, between August and October -- with young children accounting for more than 90% of cases.

The worst year was 2018, when 238 AFM cases were reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency anticipated another spike in 2020, but the COVID pandemic -- and social distancing -- interfered: Only 33 AFM cases were documented nationwide that year.

Advertisement

The CDC has found clues that EV-D68 was the main culprit. The virus has been detected in many mucus samples from children with AFM, for example. And in 2014, the United States saw an outbreak of more-severe respiratory illnesses caused by EV-D68 -- coinciding with the first AFM surge.

Still, that was not enough to pinpoint the virus as the cause. There was some justified skepticism, Vogt said, since EV-D68 is a run-of-the-mill respiratory virus.

"This is a viral infection that should just cause a cold," he noted, "but it turns out to cause this terrible illness in a small number of cases.

A remaining unknown is why spikes began in 2014.

"EV-D68 isn't a new virus, and it's hard to say what changed in 2014," Vogt said.

That is something Freeman said researchers like her are trying to understand. She noted that there is some evidence that the virus itself has changed: Samples isolated from infected patients in more recent years look "a bit different genetically" from those of prior years.

Both researchers said another big question is: Why do only a small number of children become so severely ill? Is there something about their immune response to the infection, for example, that sets the stage for AFM?

Advertisement

While children with AFM usually survive, many do not fully recover from the paralysis, the CDC says. There are no specific treatments, and recovery generally involves physical rehabilitation to help with the limb weakness.

Whether there will be an AFM spike in 2022 is anybody's guess. The COVID pandemic has shown just how difficult it is to predict virus activity, Freeman pointed out.

She said that while AFM is rare, parents should be aware of the signs and seek medical care if they arise. According to the CDC, most kids with AFM have sudden weakness in the limbs and loss of muscle tone, while some also develop a "droop" on one side of the face or the eyelids.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has an overview of acute flaccid myelitis.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Diabetes drug metformin not effective against most breast cancers
Health News // 2 hours ago
Diabetes drug metformin not effective against most breast cancers
An international trial tested the inexpensive diabetes medication metformin and found that it did not stop or prevent the spread of the most common types of breast cancer, despite hope that it might do so.
U.S. kids inappropriately prescribed $74 million worth of antibiotics, study says
Health News // 2 hours ago
U.S. kids inappropriately prescribed $74 million worth of antibiotics, study says
May 26 (UPI) -- Non-hospitalized U.S. children were given at least $74 million worth of "inappropriately prescribed" antibiotics in 2017, according to a study released Thursday.
Vitamin D supplements not effective for preventing Type 2 diabetes
Health News // 3 hours ago
Vitamin D supplements not effective for preventing Type 2 diabetes
While vitamin D may have other benefits, preventing Type 2 diabetes in high-risk adults does not appear to be one of them.
Access to guns in the home puts teens at greater risk for suicide
Health News // 4 hours ago
Access to guns in the home puts teens at greater risk for suicide
Teens who have access to guns are at a higher risk for suicide or suicide attempts, new research shows.
COVID-19 vaccines may ease long-haul symptoms
Health News // 10 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccines may ease long-haul symptoms
Vaccinated people who experience a breakthrough case of COVID-19 are at risk for developing long-haul symptoms, though they are better protected against some of the worst ones, new data show.
Limiting TV time could reduce coronary heart disease cases, study shows
Health News // 11 hours ago
Limiting TV time could reduce coronary heart disease cases, study shows
Researchers calculated that if people committed to watching just under an hour of TV a day, 11% of coronary heart disease cases could be eliminated.
Long COVID persists 15 months later for many who weren't hospitalized
Health News // 22 hours ago
Long COVID persists 15 months later for many who weren't hospitalized
Many COVID-19 patients who didn't wind up in the hospital continue to battle lingering health issues more than a year later, a new study finds.
Study reveals barriers preventing access to abortion pill
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study reveals barriers preventing access to abortion pill
Even with Roe v. Wade still the law of the land, primary care doctors in the United States have difficulty prescribing U.S. federally approved abortion pills, a new study finds.
Health officials examine effectiveness of antiviral drugs for treating monkeypox
Health News // 1 day ago
Health officials examine effectiveness of antiviral drugs for treating monkeypox
A look back at seven cases occurring in Britain over the past few years gives hints at what drugs work to fight the disease -- and which don't.
Children of same-sex parents as well-adjusted as others
Health News // 1 day ago
Children of same-sex parents as well-adjusted as others
Children raised by same-sex parents are just as well-adjusted as kids raised by different-sex parents, researchers say.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Drug could block inflammation, pain, restore function in spinal cord injury
Study: Drug could block inflammation, pain, restore function in spinal cord injury
Long COVID persists 15 months later for many who weren't hospitalized
Long COVID persists 15 months later for many who weren't hospitalized
More teens in mental crisis boarded in hospital ERs during pandemic
More teens in mental crisis boarded in hospital ERs during pandemic
Health officials examine effectiveness of antiviral drugs for treating monkeypox
Health officials examine effectiveness of antiviral drugs for treating monkeypox
Women who give birth to twins are more lucky than fertile, scientists say
Women who give birth to twins are more lucky than fertile, scientists say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement