Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 26, 2022 / 10:18 AM

Vitamin D supplements not effective for preventing Type 2 diabetes

By HealthDay News
Vitamin D supplements not effective for preventing Type 2 diabetes
A new Japanese trial found no significant difference among study participants who used a vitamin supplement and those who took a placebo. Photo by PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay

While vitamin D may have other benefits, preventing Type 2 diabetes in high-risk adults does not appear to be one of them.

A new Japanese trial found no significant difference among study participants who used a vitamin supplement and those who took a placebo.

Advertisement

"Although treatment with eldecalcitol [an active form of vitamin D used to treat osteoporosis in Japan] did not significantly reduce the incidence of diabetes among people with prediabetes, the results suggested the potential for a beneficial effect of eldecalcitol on people with insufficient insulin secretion," the researchers said.

For the study, Tetsuya Kawahara from the University of Occupational and Environmental Health in Kitakyushu, Japan, and colleagues assessed whether eldecalcitol could reduce Type 2 diabetes risk in 630 individuals with impaired glucose tolerance. They were compared to 626 participants who received a placebo.

RELATED British scientists create new source of Vitamin D with gene-edited tomatoes

The individuals were recruited from three hospitals in Japan between 2013 and 2019. With an average age of 61, about 46% were women and 59% had a family history of Type 2 diabetes. They were tested for diabetes every three months over three years.

The upshot: Researchers found no meaningful differences between the groups.

About 12.5% of the eldecalcitol group developed diabetes compared to 14% of the placebo group. Blood sugar levels returned to normal in about 23% of the eldecalcitol group and 20% of the others, the findings showed.

Advertisement

The report was published online Wednesday in the BMJ.

After adjusting for other influential factors, the investigators did find that eldecalcitol may prevent Type 2 diabetes in some prediabetic patients. The finding is unclear and more research is needed, the study authors noted in a journal news release.

The study also found a significant increase in both lower back and hip bone mineral densities in individuals who took vitamin D.

RELATED Calcium supplements may raise risk for heart valve problems

Not clear is whether the dose the team chose was the appropriate one for preventing diabetes or whether the results could be applied to all ethnic groups.

About 480 million people worldwide have Type 2 diabetes, and the number is expected to reach 700 million by 2045. About a half-billion people have impaired glucose tolerance or prediabetes.

While weight loss and exercise can reduce Type 2 diabetes risk, they are hard to sustain, prompting a search for new strategies.

RELATED Low vitamin D may raise risk for breast cancer among minority women

In an accompanying journal editorial, Dr. Tatiana Christides of Queen Mary University of London noted that several questions remain. They include whether vitamin D supplementation may be more effective for particular populations, and whether longer treatment or starting at a younger age might be beneficial.

Advertisement

Healthcare professionals "should continue to discuss with patients the musculoskeletal health benefits of vitamin D and support them to achieve and maintain lifestyle changes that, although challenging to sustain, are known to decrease development of Type 2 diabetes," Christides said.

More information

The American Diabetes Association has more on prediabetes and types of diabetes.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Vegetarian diets are healthy for growing kids, study suggests Vitamin D supplements may help ward off autoimmune diseases

Latest Headlines

Access to guns in the home puts teens at greater risk for suicide
Health News // 58 minutes ago
Access to guns in the home puts teens at greater risk for suicide
Teens who have access to guns are at a higher risk for suicide or suicide attempts, new research shows.
COVID-19 vaccines may ease long-haul symptoms
Health News // 7 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccines may ease long-haul symptoms
Vaccinated people who experience a breakthrough case of COVID-19 are at risk for developing long-haul symptoms, though they are better protected against some of the worst ones, new data show.
Limiting TV time could reduce coronary heart disease cases, study shows
Health News // 8 hours ago
Limiting TV time could reduce coronary heart disease cases, study shows
Researchers calculated that if people committed to watching just under an hour of TV a day, 11% of coronary heart disease cases could be eliminated.
Long COVID persists 15 months later for many who weren't hospitalized
Health News // 19 hours ago
Long COVID persists 15 months later for many who weren't hospitalized
Many COVID-19 patients who didn't wind up in the hospital continue to battle lingering health issues more than a year later, a new study finds.
Study reveals barriers preventing access to abortion pill
Health News // 20 hours ago
Study reveals barriers preventing access to abortion pill
Even with Roe v. Wade still the law of the land, primary care doctors in the United States have difficulty prescribing U.S. federally approved abortion pills, a new study finds.
Health officials examine effectiveness of antiviral drugs for treating monkeypox
Health News // 22 hours ago
Health officials examine effectiveness of antiviral drugs for treating monkeypox
A look back at seven cases occurring in Britain over the past few years gives hints at what drugs work to fight the disease -- and which don't.
Children of same-sex parents as well-adjusted as others
Health News // 23 hours ago
Children of same-sex parents as well-adjusted as others
Children raised by same-sex parents are just as well-adjusted as kids raised by different-sex parents, researchers say.
Heart inflammation diagnosed a year later in 1 in 8 hospitalized COVID-19 patients
Health News // 1 day ago
Heart inflammation diagnosed a year later in 1 in 8 hospitalized COVID-19 patients
A year after being hospitalized with COVID-19, more than 12% of patients had been diagnosed with heart inflammation, according to a new study of the long-term effects of the virus.
Patients who use marijuana may need more sedation during endoscopies
Health News // 1 day ago
Patients who use marijuana may need more sedation during endoscopies
If you use pot, you may need more sedation than normal during a gastric endoscopy, according to a new study.
Prostate cancer patients at higher risk for serious blood clots
Health News // 1 day ago
Prostate cancer patients at higher risk for serious blood clots
Doctors need to be aware that prostate cancer raises a man's risk of serious and potentially deadly blood clots by about 50%, researchers say.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Drug could block inflammation, pain, restore function in spinal cord injury
Study: Drug could block inflammation, pain, restore function in spinal cord injury
More teens in mental crisis boarded in hospital ERs during pandemic
More teens in mental crisis boarded in hospital ERs during pandemic
Health officials examine effectiveness of antiviral drugs for treating monkeypox
Health officials examine effectiveness of antiviral drugs for treating monkeypox
Long COVID persists 15 months later for many who weren't hospitalized
Long COVID persists 15 months later for many who weren't hospitalized
Heart inflammation diagnosed a year later in 1 in 8 hospitalized COVID-19 patients
Heart inflammation diagnosed a year later in 1 in 8 hospitalized COVID-19 patients
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement