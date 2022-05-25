Watch Live
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks about Uvalde elementary school shooting that killed 21
Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 25, 2022 / 11:51 AM

Children of same-sex parents as well-adjusted as others

By HealthDay News
Children of same-sex parents as well-adjusted as others
Same-sex families have strong resilience strategies to protect their children from prevailing legal hurdles and societal rejection, a new study shows. Natasha Kramskaya/Shutterstock

Children raised by same-sex parents are just as well-adjusted as kids raised by different-sex parents, researchers say.

In the new study, the researchers compared 62 Dutch children (aged 6 to 16 years) whose parents were the same sex with 72 kids whose parents were different sexes. The investigators considered prosocial behavior, hyperactivity, peer problems, emotional adjustment and general behavioral problems.

Advertisement

"The new findings clearly show that same-sex families have strong resilience strategies to protect their children from prevailing legal hurdles and societal rejection. For example, parents create an environment in which their children receive appreciation and recognition from others and where other same-sex families provide positive role models," said Dr. Mirjam Fischer. She is with the University of Cologne's Institute of Sociology and Social Psychology in Germany.

"However, it should not be necessary in the first place that parents have to develop these strategies," Fischer said in a university news release.

RELATED Parents influence kids' risks of becoming emotional eaters

Past research has found that same-sex parents face significant stress factors related to their sexual orientation that has led to decreased physical and mental health for the parents. It was thought that this emotional turmoil could lead to adjustment problems in the children, but this study did not find that.

Advertisement

The researchers recommended that research and policymakers move away from deficit-driven comparisons between same-sex and different-sex families. Instead, support services for same-sex families should build on their existing resilience structures and strengthen them further, the authors said.

The findings were published online recently in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

RELATED Google to let users limit ads about more sensitive topics, such as weight loss

More information

The organization Family Equality has more resources and facts for LGBTQ+ families.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

RELATED U.S. children's mental health becoming worse, surveys suggest

Latest Headlines

Health officials examine effectiveness of antiviral drugs for treating monkeypox
Health News // 1 hour ago
Health officials examine effectiveness of antiviral drugs for treating monkeypox
A look back at seven cases occurring in Britain over the past few years gives hints at what drugs work to fight the disease -- and which don't.
Heart inflammation diagnosed a year later in 1 in 8 hospitalized COVID-19 patients
Health News // 2 hours ago
Heart inflammation diagnosed a year later in 1 in 8 hospitalized COVID-19 patients
A year after being hospitalized with COVID-19, more than 12% of patients had been diagnosed with heart inflammation, according to a new study of the long-term effects of the virus.
Patients who use Marijuana may need more sedation during endoscopies
Health News // 3 hours ago
Patients who use Marijuana may need more sedation during endoscopies
If you use pot, you may need more sedation than normal during a gastric endoscopy, according to a new study.
Prostate cancer patients at higher risk for serious blood clots
Health News // 3 hours ago
Prostate cancer patients at higher risk for serious blood clots
Doctors need to be aware that prostate cancer raises a man's risk of serious and potentially deadly blood clots by about 50%, researchers say.
Medical marijuana reduces pain, opioid use among cancer patients
Health News // 10 hours ago
Medical marijuana reduces pain, opioid use among cancer patients
Cancer patients who use medical marijuana experience less pain and a better quality of life, Israeli researchers report.
Young White colon cancer patients have better odds for survival
Health News // 11 hours ago
Young White colon cancer patients have better odds for survival
Race and ethnicity matter when battling colon cancer, with young White patients facing notably better odds than Black, Hispanic or Asian patients, new research warns.
Proactive counseling boosts contraceptive use
Health News // 21 hours ago
Proactive counseling boosts contraceptive use
Women are more apt to use birth control when doctors treat it like a routine preventive health service, a new research review shows.
COVID-19 may recur after treatment with antiviral drug Paxlovid
Health News // 22 hours ago
COVID-19 may recur after treatment with antiviral drug Paxlovid
COVID-19 can make a comeback after an infected person has gone through a round of Paxlovid, the antiviral used to minimize a bout with the coronavirus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Mixed martial arts sparring associated with brain structure changes
Health News // 1 day ago
Mixed martial arts sparring associated with brain structure changes
The more that participants in mixed martial arts spar in practice, the more likely they are to develop brain structure changes that have been linked with brain injury, researchers reported.
Women who give birth to twins are more lucky than fertile, scientists say
Health News // 1 day ago
Women who give birth to twins are more lucky than fertile, scientists say
May 24 (UPI) -- According to research published on Tuesday, mothers who give birth to twins are more lucky than they are biologically unique -- a conclusion that goes against previous research done on the issue.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Drug could block inflammation, pain, restore function in spinal cord injury
Study: Drug could block inflammation, pain, restore function in spinal cord injury
Women who give birth to twins are more lucky than fertile, scientists say
Women who give birth to twins are more lucky than fertile, scientists say
One dirty pool can spread many cases of E.Coli, experts warn ahead of summer
One dirty pool can spread many cases of E.Coli, experts warn ahead of summer
Mixed martial arts sparring associated with brain structure changes
Mixed martial arts sparring associated with brain structure changes
COVID-19 may recur after treatment with antiviral drug Paxlovid
COVID-19 may recur after treatment with antiviral drug Paxlovid
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement