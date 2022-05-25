Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 25, 2022 / 10:28 AM

Heart inflammation diagnosed a year later in 1 in 8 hospitalized COVID-19 patients

By HealthDay News
Heart inflammation diagnosed a year later in 1 in 8 hospitalized COVID-19 patients
Besides heart inflammation (myocarditis), inflammation across the body and damage to other organs, including the kidneys, were common, researchers found. File Photo by Nabil Mounzer/EPA-EFE

A year after being hospitalized with COVID-19, more than 12% of patients had been diagnosed with heart inflammation, according to a new study of the long-term effects of the virus.

For the study, researchers in Scotland followed 159 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 between May 2020 and March 2021. A year later, many patients had ongoing health conditions.

Advertisement

Besides heart inflammation (myocarditis), inflammation across the body and damage to other organs, including the kidneys, were common, according to the team from the University of Glasgow and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

"COVID-19 is a multisystem disease, and our study shows that injury on the heart, lungs and kidneys can be seen after initial hospitalization in scans and blood tests," said principal investigator Colin Berry. He is a professor of cardiology and imaging at the University of Glasgow.

RELATED COVID-19 may recur after treatment with antiviral drug Paxlovid

"These results bridge a vital knowledge gap between our current understanding of post-COVID-19 syndromes, such as long COVID, and objective evidence of ongoing disease," Berry said in a university news release.

Advertisement

The study, dubbed CISCO-19 (for Cardiac Imaging in SARS Coronavirus disease-19), is part of a Scottish government effort to boost understanding of the coronavirus pandemic.

Participants were asked about their own impressions of their health. They also underwent blood tests, and CT and MRI scans of multiple organs, including the heart, kidneys and lungs. The researchers also assessed clinical outcomes, including survival, hospital readmission and referral to outpatient clinics.

RELATED Study: Omicron COVID-19 variant caused more 'excess' deaths in Mass. than Delta

The investigators found that being hospitalized with COVID-19 was associated with poorer health-related quality of life, as well as with anxiety and depression.

The findings also showed that some patients suffer long-term impacts because of the severity of their COVID-19 symptoms, rather than because of pre-existing health issues.

"The reasons for this are unclear, but it may be that a healthy person who is hospitalized with COVID-19 is likely to have a worse COVID infection than someone with underlying health conditions who is hospitalized," Berry suggested. "More work needs to be done here to understand the risks, and also on how we can better support patients who have ongoing health outcomes after being hospitalized with COVID-19."

RELATED Vaccines administered after infection may reduce risk of long COVID

Within 450 days of leaving the hospital, one in seven patients had died or been readmitted. In all, two in three required outpatient care.

Advertisement

The study found that long COVID appears to predominantly affect women. The researchers found a link between being female and having myocarditis. That was then tied with lower mental and physical well-being.

The findings suggest a need for focused use of medical tests, new therapy development and rehabilitation, the study authors said. They also highlight the importance of vaccination to help prevent severe COVID-19.

"This study provides important insight into the longer-term effects of COVID-19 infection, and will help inform approaches to treatment going forward," said David Crossman, formerly Scotland's chief scientist (health).

While the study focused on people hospitalized with COVID-19, other research examining cases not requiring hospitalization has reported more encouraging data on long-term health.

The researchers noted that most patients in this study were unvaccinated because they were enrolled early in the pandemic. Risk factors for heart disease were common, including obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes.

The report was published online Monday in Nature Medicine. The study is ongoing and will include follow-up with participants after 18 months and five years.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on COVID.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Patients who use Marijuana may need more sedation during endoscopies
Health News // 1 hour ago
Patients who use Marijuana may need more sedation during endoscopies
If you use pot, you may need more sedation than normal during a gastric endoscopy, according to a new study.
Prostate cancer patients at higher risk for serious blood clots
Health News // 2 hours ago
Prostate cancer patients at higher risk for serious blood clots
Doctors need to be aware that prostate cancer raises a man's risk of serious and potentially deadly blood clots by about 50%, researchers say.
Medical marijuana reduces pain, opioid use among cancer patients
Health News // 8 hours ago
Medical marijuana reduces pain, opioid use among cancer patients
Cancer patients who use medical marijuana experience less pain and a better quality of life, Israeli researchers report.
Young White colon cancer patients have better odds for survival
Health News // 9 hours ago
Young White colon cancer patients have better odds for survival
Race and ethnicity matter when battling colon cancer, with young White patients facing notably better odds than Black, Hispanic or Asian patients, new research warns.
Proactive counseling boosts contraceptive use
Health News // 20 hours ago
Proactive counseling boosts contraceptive use
Women are more apt to use birth control when doctors treat it like a routine preventive health service, a new research review shows.
COVID-19 may recur after treatment with antiviral drug Paxlovid
Health News // 20 hours ago
COVID-19 may recur after treatment with antiviral drug Paxlovid
COVID-19 can make a comeback after an infected person has gone through a round of Paxlovid, the antiviral used to minimize a bout with the coronavirus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Mixed martial arts sparring associated with brain structure changes
Health News // 22 hours ago
Mixed martial arts sparring associated with brain structure changes
The more that participants in mixed martial arts spar in practice, the more likely they are to develop brain structure changes that have been linked with brain injury, researchers reported.
Women who give birth to twins are more lucky than fertile, scientists say
Health News // 23 hours ago
Women who give birth to twins are more lucky than fertile, scientists say
May 24 (UPI) -- According to research published on Tuesday, mothers who give birth to twins are more lucky than they are biologically unique -- a conclusion that goes against previous research done on the issue.
More teens in mental crisis boarded in hospital ERs during pandemic
Health News // 23 hours ago
More teens in mental crisis boarded in hospital ERs during pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic and the isolation it imposed took a dramatic toll on kids' mental health, increasing the demand for services in an already overburden
Having a dog in childhood may reduce risk for Crohn's disease
Health News // 23 hours ago
Having a dog in childhood may reduce risk for Crohn's disease
Add a lower risk of Crohn's disease to the many benefits of having a dog during childhood, a new study suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Drug could block inflammation, pain, restore function in spinal cord injury
Study: Drug could block inflammation, pain, restore function in spinal cord injury
Women who give birth to twins are more lucky than fertile, scientists say
Women who give birth to twins are more lucky than fertile, scientists say
One dirty pool can spread many cases of E.Coli, experts warn ahead of summer
One dirty pool can spread many cases of E.Coli, experts warn ahead of summer
Poll: COVID-19 risk low on U.S. parent's summer camp safety checklist
Poll: COVID-19 risk low on U.S. parent's summer camp safety checklist
Mixed martial arts sparring associated with brain structure changes
Mixed martial arts sparring associated with brain structure changes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement