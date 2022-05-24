Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 24, 2022 / 12:34 PM

Women who give birth to twins are more lucky than fertile, scientists say

By Clyde Hughes
Women who give birth to twins are more lucky than fertile, scientists say
Researchers said that there's still plenty that's unknown about why some women birth twins, but available data indicates that luck plays a larger role than previously believed. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- According to research published on Tuesday, mothers who give birth to twins are more lucky than they are biologically unique -- a conclusion that goes against previous research done on the issue.

The research was done by the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research.

Advertisement

An international team of scientists said they studied 100,000 births from the preindustrial period in Europe and concluded that there was nothing biologically unique about them that contributed to their giving birth to twins.

That conclusion went against previous research that said mothers who birth twins tend to be more fertile.

RELATED Identical twins give birth on the same day at same hospital

"Previous studies are problematic because they cannot tell us whether mothers with twins give birth more often because they are especially fertile, or because giving birth more often increases the chance that one of these births is to twins," researcher Alexandre Courtiol said in a statement.

"If a mother gives birth more often, it is more likely that one of these births is to twins -- just like you are more likely to win if you buy more lottery tickets, or to be in a car accident if you drive a lot," author Ian Rickard of Durham University added.

Advertisement

Scientists noted that twin births occur in 1-3% of all births and are found in all populations, regardless of whether they're associated with a higher risk than single pregnancies of natal and postnatal health issues for both the mother and children.

RELATED Texas district's graduating class features 35 pairs of twins, one set of triplets

Researchers said that there's still plenty that's unknown about why some women birth twins, but available data indicates that luck plays a larger role than previously believed.

With so many factors involved, they noted, it's difficult to determine with much certainty whether mothers who gave birth to twins are any more fertile than those who don't.

"Our study suggests that twinning has not been eliminated by natural selection for two reasons," Courtiol added.

RELATED 'Harry Potter's Scarlett Byrne gives birth to twins with Cooper Hefner

First, twinning is a consequence of double ovulation, which compensates for reproductive ageing and benefits all but the youngest of mothers. Second, when the risk of early mortality of twins is not too high, twinning is associated with larger family sizes although women with twins give birth less often. This is because twin births bring two offspring rather than one."

Tuesday's study was published in the scientific journal Nature Communications.

Latest Headlines

More teens in mental crisis boarded in hospital ERs during pandemic
Health News // 18 minutes ago
More teens in mental crisis boarded in hospital ERs during pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic and the isolation it imposed took a dramatic toll on kids' mental health, increasing the demand for services in an already overburden
Having a dog in childhood may reduce risk for Crohn's disease
Health News // 34 minutes ago
Having a dog in childhood may reduce risk for Crohn's disease
Add a lower risk of Crohn's disease to the many benefits of having a dog during childhood, a new study suggests.
Study finds no structural changes to brain from mindfulness practice
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study finds no structural changes to brain from mindfulness practice
Meditation and other mindfulness practices may improve your attention, but they won't lead to structural changes in your brain in the short-term, according to a new study.
Vaping increases annual healthcare costs by $2,000 per person in U.S.
Health News // 2 hours ago
Vaping increases annual healthcare costs by $2,000 per person in U.S.
A study from the University of California, San Francisco School of Nursing reports that annual healthcare costs for users of electronic cigarettes were $2,024 more per person than for those who use no tobacco products.
Increasing green space in cities may save thousands of lives
Health News // 3 hours ago
Increasing green space in cities may save thousands of lives
Creating more parks and other green spaces could have prevented tens of thousands of deaths in dozens of large U.S. cities over the past two decades, a new study says.
More liver transplants were from donors who overdosed during pandemic
Health News // 10 hours ago
More liver transplants were from donors who overdosed during pandemic
Organs from donors who died of drug overdoses helped keep the number of U.S. liver transplants steady during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study finds.
One dirty pool can spread many cases of E.Coli, experts warn ahead of summer
Health News // 20 hours ago
One dirty pool can spread many cases of E.Coli, experts warn ahead of summer
As the weather warms and families flock to pools, dirty water may dampen the fun. Swimmers at a Pennsylvania community pool learned that the hard way in June 2021 when more than a dozen kids were sickened by bacteria.
Low-income heart attack patients at greater risk for death
Health News // 21 hours ago
Low-income heart attack patients at greater risk for death
If you're poor and have a severe type of heart attack, the chance you'll live through it is significantly lower than that of someone with more money, new research shows.
Gout drug colchicine may help patients with heart failure
Health News // 22 hours ago
Gout drug colchicine may help patients with heart failure
The anti-inflammatory benefits of a common gout medicine may help save the lives of heart failure patients, researchers say.
Health officials raise awareness of monkeypox as cases spread
Health News // 23 hours ago
Health officials raise awareness of monkeypox as cases spread
May 23 (UPI) -- Concerns about the monkeypox virus continue to grow as Canadian authorities investigate that country's first case and New York City deals with a new case of the zoonotic disease.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Drug could block inflammation, pain, restore function in spinal cord injury
Study: Drug could block inflammation, pain, restore function in spinal cord injury
Exercise, diet program helps elderly people remain independent
Exercise, diet program helps elderly people remain independent
Health officials raise awareness of monkeypox as cases spread
Health officials raise awareness of monkeypox as cases spread
Women more likely than men to report inadequate sleep
Women more likely than men to report inadequate sleep
Gout drug colchicine may help patients with heart failure
Gout drug colchicine may help patients with heart failure
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement