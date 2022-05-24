Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 24, 2022 / 1:15 PM

Mixed martial arts sparring associated with brain structure changes

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Mixed martial arts sparring associated with brain structure changes
Photo by Taco Fleur/Pixabay

The football gridiron and the boxing ring have come to be understood as danger zones for the brain, with repetitive hits to the head causing long-term damage to some athletes.

The same might be true of the MMA octagon as well, a new study says.

Advertisement

The more that participants in mixed martial arts spar in practice, the more likely they are to develop brain structure changes that have been linked with brain injury, researchers reported Saturday at an American Psychiatric Association meeting, in New Orleans and online.

These changes, called white matter hyperintensities, "indicate that the white matter has changed," said lead researcher Aaron Esagoff, a student at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore. "It's more or less damage. It's not how it's supposed to be."

RELATED Study links college football with cognitive impairment, other health issues

During sparring practice, people are still getting hit in the head, which could indirectly lead to these white matter hyperintensities and to damage, he said.

Advertisement

However, the results are mixed.

Researchers also found that more MMA sparring in practice is also associated with an increase in size of the caudate nucleus, a part of the brain associated with movement, learning, memory, reward and emotion.

RELATED Standard tests lack accuracy for assessing concussions

So it could be that the head hits a person takes during practice cause some damage to their brain's white matter, but practice also serves to protect other parts of their brain, Esagoff concluded.

"It could be that the people that are sparring more are getting better at avoiding the big impacts and the big injuries that you can get during a fight that would lead to your caudate getting much smaller," he said.

For the study, Esagoff and his colleagues analyzed data from 92 active professional MMA fighters. In MMA, fighters spar using kicks and punches, but they also use wrestling moves like grappling.

RELATED Risk for CTE linked to head injury rises with more years playing hockey

The researchers focused on how much the fighters train, because that's when they spend most of their time in the ring, Esagoff said.

"Fighters only fight a few times a year and only for a certain amount of time, under an hour, let's say, but they spend hundreds of hours a year training," he said. "And so the health effects of training are going to be really important."

Advertisement

During the study period, the MMA fighters participated in an average nine professional bouts, but engaged in 10 sparring rounds every week.

Fighters underwent MRI scans as part of the study, and those scans were compared to the amount of practice sparring each fighter engaged in.

The number of sparring rounds per week was associated with more white matter changes, but also with a larger caudate nucleus, researchers found.

Esagoff warned that the study was limited, in that MRIs were only taken at two points in time.

"We were not able to follow them through time to be able to see the effects on each individual," he said. "So in the future, to better understand the effects of sparring on the brain, we want to definitely do so more long-term."

But the study does show that there's more to learn about the effects of MMA fighting on the brain, said Dr. Howard Liu, chairman of psychiatry at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

"What's important here, just as we look at other bodies like the NFL and other areas where there clearly is some trauma to the brain, is that we really make sure we look out for the welfare of the athletes," Liu said.

Advertisement

Findings presented at medical meetings are considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More information

The Cleveland Clinic has more about sports-related brain injuries.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Proactive counseling boosts contraceptive use
Health News // 7 minutes ago
Proactive counseling boosts contraceptive use
Women are more apt to use birth control when doctors treat it like a routine preventive health service, a new research review shows.
COVID Can 'Rebound' After Treatment With Paxlovid, CDC Says
Health News // 45 minutes ago
COVID Can 'Rebound' After Treatment With Paxlovid, CDC Says
COVID-19 can make a comeback after an infected person has gone through a round of Paxlovid, the antiviral used to minimize a bout with the coronavirus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Women who give birth to twins are more lucky than fertile, scientists say
Health News // 3 hours ago
Women who give birth to twins are more lucky than fertile, scientists say
May 24 (UPI) -- According to research published on Tuesday, mothers who give birth to twins are more lucky than they are biologically unique -- a conclusion that goes against previous research done on the issue.
More teens in mental crisis boarded in hospital ERs during pandemic
Health News // 3 hours ago
More teens in mental crisis boarded in hospital ERs during pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic and the isolation it imposed took a dramatic toll on kids' mental health, increasing the demand for services in an already overburden
Having a dog in childhood may reduce risk for Crohn's disease
Health News // 3 hours ago
Having a dog in childhood may reduce risk for Crohn's disease
Add a lower risk of Crohn's disease to the many benefits of having a dog during childhood, a new study suggests.
Study finds no structural changes to brain from mindfulness practice
Health News // 5 hours ago
Study finds no structural changes to brain from mindfulness practice
Meditation and other mindfulness practices may improve your attention, but they won't lead to structural changes in your brain in the short-term, according to a new study.
Vaping increases annual healthcare costs by $2,000 per person in U.S.
Health News // 5 hours ago
Vaping increases annual healthcare costs by $2,000 per person in U.S.
A study from the University of California, San Francisco School of Nursing reports that annual healthcare costs for users of electronic cigarettes were $2,024 more per person than for those who use no tobacco products.
Increasing green space in cities may save thousands of lives
Health News // 6 hours ago
Increasing green space in cities may save thousands of lives
Creating more parks and other green spaces could have prevented tens of thousands of deaths in dozens of large U.S. cities over the past two decades, a new study says.
More liver transplants were from donors who overdosed during pandemic
Health News // 13 hours ago
More liver transplants were from donors who overdosed during pandemic
Organs from donors who died of drug overdoses helped keep the number of U.S. liver transplants steady during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study finds.
One dirty pool can spread many cases of E.Coli, experts warn ahead of summer
Health News // 23 hours ago
One dirty pool can spread many cases of E.Coli, experts warn ahead of summer
As the weather warms and families flock to pools, dirty water may dampen the fun. Swimmers at a Pennsylvania community pool learned that the hard way in June 2021 when more than a dozen kids were sickened by bacteria.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Drug could block inflammation, pain, restore function in spinal cord injury
Study: Drug could block inflammation, pain, restore function in spinal cord injury
Exercise, diet program helps elderly people remain independent
Exercise, diet program helps elderly people remain independent
One dirty pool can spread many cases of E.Coli, experts warn ahead of summer
One dirty pool can spread many cases of E.Coli, experts warn ahead of summer
Gout drug colchicine may help patients with heart failure
Gout drug colchicine may help patients with heart failure
Women who give birth to twins are more lucky than fertile, scientists say
Women who give birth to twins are more lucky than fertile, scientists say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement