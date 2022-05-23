Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 23, 2022 / 4:33 PM

One dirty pool can spread many cases of E.Coli, experts warn ahead of summer

By Steven Reinberg, HealthDay News
One dirty pool can spread many cases of E.Coli, experts warn ahead of summer
Health officials warn about cleanliness concerns in public pools, offering a series of actions people can take to minimize picking up bacteria or other illnesses at a neglected public pool. Photo by y-van-engelen/Pixabay

As the weather warms and families flock to pools, dirty water may dampen the fun.

Swimmers at a Pennsylvania community pool learned that the hard way when in June 2021 more than a dozen kids were seriously sickened by two types of bacteria, E. coli and C. difficile.

Advertisement

    "These are pathogens that can cause pretty significant gastrointestinal distress in all ages, but particularly in children," said researcher Molly Nace, an epidemiology research associate at the Pennsylvania Department of Health in Greensburg.

    "Some of the children who tested positive for E. coli also tested positive for C. difficile," Nace said.

    RELATED Poll: COVID-19 risk low on U.S. parent's summer camp safety checklist

    The kids got sick after swallowing the pool water, she said.

    These bacteria usually find their way into pool water because someone swims while having diarrhea, Nace said. Bacteria can also get into the water from another source of contamination, and sometimes local water sources might have E. coli, she added.

    In this outbreak, 15 children became ill. Thirteen of them needed medical care, and six were hospitalized for severe diarrhea and inflammation of the colon. Fortunately, none developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can cause kidney failure.

    RELATED Repeat infections with COVID-19 may become the norm, experts say

    The report was published Friday in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

    Advertisement

    Normally, chlorine kills E. coli and C. difficile. However, the automatic chlorinator in the pool was broken, which allowed the bacteria to thrive. According to records, at one point, no chlorine was detected in the pool, the researchers noted.

    Nace said the best way to avoid getting harmful bacteria into pools is to avoid swimming if you have diarrhea. People should also wash their hands before and after swimming. That advice goes for backyard and public pools, she said.

    RELATED Over 550-pound alligator takes a dip in Florida pool

    Dr. Marc Siegel, a clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York City, likens swimming pools to cesspools. "I mean, I'm not a fan of them," he said.

    Siegel's advice to pool owners is to keep chlorine at recommended levels and regularly clean the pool filters.

    "Frequently check the filters and make sure you have adequate filtration, and check the chlorine level," he said. "Also, people entering pools should shower first, which almost nobody does."

    Nace and Siegel recommended that bathers follow the CDC's advice:

    • Don't swim or let others swim if sick with diarrhea.
    • Shower for at least 1 minute before you get into the water to remove dirt or anything else on your body.
    • Don't swallow the water.
    • Don't pee or poop in the water.
    • Take kids on bathroom breaks and check diapers every hour.
    • Change diapers away from the poolside to keep germs from getting in the water.
    • Dry ears thoroughly with a towel after swimming.
    Advertisement

    The CDC also says that chlorine mixed with dirt, sweat, urine and feces creates chemicals that sting and redden swimmers' eyes. And when these contaminants are in pool water, it means there's less chlorine available to kill germs.

    More information

    For more on healthy swimming, see the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

    Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

    Latest Headlines

    Low-income heart attack patients at greater risk for death
    Health News // 5 hours ago
    Low-income heart attack patients at greater risk for death
    If you're poor and have a severe type of heart attack, the chance you'll live through it is significantly lower than that of someone with more money, new research shows.
    Gout drug colchicine may help patients with heart failure
    Health News // 5 hours ago
    Gout drug colchicine may help patients with heart failure
    The anti-inflammatory benefits of a common gout medicine may help save the lives of heart failure patients, researchers say.
    Health officials raise awareness of monkeypox as cases spread
    Health News // 7 hours ago
    Health officials raise awareness of monkeypox as cases spread
    May 23 (UPI) -- Concerns about the monkeypox virus continue to grow as Canadian authorities investigate that country's first case and New York City deals with a new case of the zoonotic disease.
    Poll: COVID-19 risk low on U.S. parent's summer camp safety checklist
    Health News // 8 hours ago
    Poll: COVID-19 risk low on U.S. parent's summer camp safety checklist
    When choosing a summer camp for their children, many U.S. parents prioritize location, cost and activities. Only one in 10 said COVID-19 precautions are important, a new survey reveals.
    Repeat infections with COVID-19 may become the norm, experts say
    Health News // 9 hours ago
    Repeat infections with COVID-19 may become the norm, experts say
    COVID-19 might be easing into a new status as a widely circulating and somewhat harsher version of the common cold, experts say -- a virus that folks could contract repeatedly, even if they were recently infected.
    Inhaler combining albuterol, budesonide may stop asthma attacks
    Health News // 17 hours ago
    Inhaler combining albuterol, budesonide may stop asthma attacks
    Two drugs are better than one when it comes to stopping asthma attacks in progress, a new clinical trial has found.
    Women more likely than men to report inadequate sleep
    Health News // 18 hours ago
    Women more likely than men to report inadequate sleep
    Women in the United States are less likely to get a good night's sleep and more likely to report daytime sleepiness than men, a new survey shows.
    Climate change could lead to loss of sleep as temperatures rise
    Health News // 3 days ago
    Climate change could lead to loss of sleep as temperatures rise
    Anyone who's tried to sleep on a hot summer night knows how hard it is to nod off when the mercury is rising.
    Death toll from acute hepatitis in children in U.S. reaches 6, CDC reports
    Health News // 3 days ago
    Death toll from acute hepatitis in children in U.S. reaches 6, CDC reports
    May 20 (UPI) -- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said Friday that a sixth child in the United States has died after contracting acute hepatitis.
    Marijuana vaping rises sharply among U.S. teens
    Health News // 3 days ago
    Marijuana vaping rises sharply among U.S. teens
    A growing number of U.S. teenagers are vaping marijuana -- a habit that in some ways may be more risky than old-fashioned pot smoking, a new study finds.
    Advertisement

    Trending Stories

    Study: Drug could block inflammation, pain, restore function in spinal cord injury
    Study: Drug could block inflammation, pain, restore function in spinal cord injury
    Exercise, diet program helps elderly people remain independent
    Exercise, diet program helps elderly people remain independent
    Health officials raise awareness of monkeypox as cases spread
    Health officials raise awareness of monkeypox as cases spread
    Women more likely than men to report inadequate sleep
    Women more likely than men to report inadequate sleep
    Inhaler combining albuterol, budesonide may stop asthma attacks
    Inhaler combining albuterol, budesonide may stop asthma attacks
    Advertisement

    Follow Us

    Advertisement