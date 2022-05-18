Trending
May 18, 2022 / 10:55 AM

People choose healthier foods when around social 'outsiders'

By HealthDay News
People choose healthier foods when around social 'outsiders'
A new study showed that the presence of people from different friendship or social groups can influence food choices. Photo by Tim Lauer/USDA/Wikimedia

Will it be a cheeseburger or a salad? What will they think of me?

A new study finds you're more likely to choose to eat healthy if you're with an "outsider" because you don't want them to have a poor opinion of you.

The study consisted of a series of experiments with several hundred adults in a large U.S. city and university.

"We know that food plays an important role in social life, and consumers often make inferences about others' traits and characteristics based on their food choices," said researcher Janina Steinmetz, an associate professor of marketing at City University London in the United Kingdom

RELATED Food insecurity among young adults raises risk for diabetes later

In one experiment, 180 students were offered either M&Ms candy or raisins as a snack. When an unknown student from their own university was present, 12% selected raisins. That shot up to 31% when an unknown student from another university was on hand.

In another experiment, 200 people were told that others around them were either judgmental or tolerant. In the judgmental setting, participants were more likely to choose carrots over cookies than in the tolerant environment, the investigators found.

The researchers also found that participants were more likely to choose a healthy snack when someone from a different race was present.

RELATED Study: Social media influencers often tout unhealthy foods, drinks to children

The findings show that the presence of people from different friendship or social groups can influence food choices. The report was published online recently in the journal Psychology & Marketing.

Despite being encouraged to make healthier food choices, people often struggle to maintain a good diet. This research suggests that one way to promote a healthy diet could be for policymakers and food marketers to highlight the social benefits of healthy choices, Steinmetz said.

"Our research shows that we can use this important role of food for consumer welfare if we highlight that healthy food is not only good for consumers, but also helps them to impress others," Steinmetz said in a university news release. "These findings ... open a new avenue to promote the benefits of healthy eating: It's good for you and your health, and it's also good for making a positive impression."

RELATED Motivational conversations have little impact on weight-loss efforts

More information

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has more about healthy eating.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Asthma, allergies may increase risk for heart disease
Health News // 14 minutes ago
Asthma, allergies may increase risk for heart disease
If you have asthma or allergies, you may be more likely to develop heart disease, and some medications may increase or lower that risk, a new review of clinical trials and lab research shows.
Genetic testing could identify 1 million U.S. adults at risk for high cholesterol
Health News // 22 minutes ago
Genetic testing could identify 1 million U.S. adults at risk for high cholesterol
A combination of genetic testing and health screenings could identify more than 1 million U.S. adults with an inherited risk for a cholesterol disorder that increases their risk for premature heart attack and death.
Young leukemia survivors may have shorter life spans
Health News // 38 minutes ago
Young leukemia survivors may have shorter life spans
Even when they're cured, teen and young adult survivors of leukemia have shorter life spans than those who've never had a blood cancer, researchers at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center found.
Cancer drug may treat severe COVID-19, study finds
Health News // 1 hour ago
Cancer drug may treat severe COVID-19, study finds
May 18 (UPI) -- Patients with severe COVID-19 who received the cancer drug imatinib were less likely to die than those not treated with it.
Doctors warn parents not to dilute infant formula
Health News // 2 hours ago
Doctors warn parents not to dilute infant formula
As the United States faces critical shortages of baby formula, parents are being cautioned against watering down formula in an effort to stretch out what they have.
Scientists working on patch to detect, treat drug overdose
Health News // 2 hours ago
Scientists working on patch to detect, treat drug overdose
With the United States facing an epidemic of drug overdoses, researchers are developing a wearable patch that can detect an oncoming opioid overdose and deliver doses of a drug that could save lives.
Women wait longer for hospital emergency room care than men, study finds
Health News // 2 hours ago
Women wait longer for hospital emergency room care than men, study finds
May 18 (UPI) -- Women wait longer for care than men in hospital emergency rooms, a study published Wednesday found.
Study: Diet that manages hunger 'cues' helps people lose, maintain lower weight
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study: Diet that manages hunger 'cues' helps people lose, maintain lower weight
May 18 (UPI) -- A weight-loss program designed to change people's internal response to feelings of hunger helps overweight adults shed pounds and maintain a healthy weight.
Injecting body fat into arthritic finger joints may improve function, reduce pain
Health News // 2 hours ago
Injecting body fat into arthritic finger joints may improve function, reduce pain
Injections of body fat into aching, arthritic finger joints appear to produce significant and lasting improvements in hand function and a decrease in pain, German researchers report.
Study: HPV 'herd immunity' now helping vaccinated, unvaccinated women
Health News // 3 hours ago
Study: HPV 'herd immunity' now helping vaccinated, unvaccinated women
Vaccination against the virus that causes most cervical cancers has spurred a widespread reduction of infections among young Americans -- including those who are unvaccinated, a new government study finds.
