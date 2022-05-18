Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 18, 2022 / 11:00 AM

Study: Diet that manages hunger 'cues' helps people lose, maintain lower weight

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Study: Diet that manages hunger 'cues' helps people lose, maintain lower weight
A diet that manages people's responses to hunger cues helps them lose weight and keep it off, according to a new study. Photo by pxhere/Pixabay

May 18 (UPI) -- A weight-loss program designed to change people's internal response to feelings of hunger helps overweight adults shed pounds and maintain a healthy weight, a study published Wednesday showed.

Participants on the so-called Regulation of Cues approach, which is designed to train people to manage their response to natural cues of when to eat rather than focusing on calories, lost an average of 5 pounds, data published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open showed.

Advertisement

Those on a more conventional diet plan designed to encourage healthy eating behaviors lost about 9.5 pounds. but were three times more likely to engage in "loss of control eating," or stop complying with the plan over time, the researchers said.

"Our findings suggest that the appetitive mechanisms targeted by Regulation of Cues may be especially critical for weight loss among individuals who have trouble resisting food," study author Kerri N. Boutelle said in a press release.

Advertisement
RELATED Food insecurity among young adults raises risk for diabetes later

"Individuals who need help losing weight can seek out the Regulation of Cues program if behavioral weight loss did not work for them, if they feel they have trouble resisting eating or if they never feel full," said Boutelle, a professor of public health at the University of California-San Diego.

About three-fourths of adults in the United States are either overweight or obese, which increases a person's risk for heart disease, stroke, Type 2 diabetes and some cancers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Behavioral weight loss programs, such as calorie counting, have been the primary weight-loss approach used nationally, according to Boutelle and her colleagues.

RELATED White House to hold first conference on hunger, nutrition in more than 50 years

However not everyone responds to these approaches, and many regain the lost weight, research indicates.

The Regulation of Cues treatment is designed to reinforce tolerance of cravings or inhibiting urges to eat palatable foods when not physically hungry, Boutelle and her colleagues said.

Palatable foods are those that contain high amounts of sugar or fat with additional salt and other flavorings designed to stimulate the reward system in the brain and can be particularly challenging to resist, the researchers said.

RELATED Motivational conversations have little impact on weight-loss efforts

For those who find it difficult to resist food, weight loss can be particularly challenging due to both hereditary and environmental and individual factors, they said.

Advertisement

For this study, 271 adults ages 18 to 65 years attended 26 group treatments over a 12-month period, during which they were asked to engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate or vigorous intensity physical activity per week.

Some of the participants were treated with a behavior weight loss program with a prescribed a diet, restricted calories foods, while others also were provided with Regulation of Cues training, the researchers said.

Weight loss was comparable in both groups after 24 months. However, participants who had Regulation of Cues training stabilized their weight and kept it off, while participants in the other groups regained weight, the data showed.

Regulation of Cues is being offered in another randomized clinical trial called Solutions for Hunger and Regulating Eating and at the UC San Diego Center for Healthy Eating and Activity Research, researchers said.

"There are individuals who are very food cue responsive -- that is, they cannot resist food and/or cannot stop thinking about food," Boulette said.

"Behavioral weight loss skills are not sufficient for these individuals, so we designed an alternative approach to address this clinical need," she said.

Latest Headlines

Asthma, allergies may increase risk for heart disease
Health News // 16 minutes ago
Asthma, allergies may increase risk for heart disease
If you have asthma or allergies, you may be more likely to develop heart disease, and some medications may increase or lower that risk, a new review of clinical trials and lab research shows.
Genetic testing could identify 1 million U.S. adults at risk for high cholesterol
Health News // 24 minutes ago
Genetic testing could identify 1 million U.S. adults at risk for high cholesterol
A combination of genetic testing and health screenings could identify more than 1 million U.S. adults with an inherited risk for a cholesterol disorder that increases their risk for premature heart attack and death.
Young leukemia survivors may have shorter life spans
Health News // 40 minutes ago
Young leukemia survivors may have shorter life spans
Even when they're cured, teen and young adult survivors of leukemia have shorter life spans than those who've never had a blood cancer, researchers at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center found.
Cancer drug may treat severe COVID-19, study finds
Health News // 1 hour ago
Cancer drug may treat severe COVID-19, study finds
May 18 (UPI) -- Patients with severe COVID-19 who received the cancer drug imatinib were less likely to die than those not treated with it.
Doctors warn parents not to dilute infant formula
Health News // 2 hours ago
Doctors warn parents not to dilute infant formula
As the United States faces critical shortages of baby formula, parents are being cautioned against watering down formula in an effort to stretch out what they have.
Scientists working on patch to detect, treat drug overdose
Health News // 2 hours ago
Scientists working on patch to detect, treat drug overdose
With the United States facing an epidemic of drug overdoses, researchers are developing a wearable patch that can detect an oncoming opioid overdose and deliver doses of a drug that could save lives.
Women wait longer for hospital emergency room care than men, study finds
Health News // 2 hours ago
Women wait longer for hospital emergency room care than men, study finds
May 18 (UPI) -- Women wait longer for care than men in hospital emergency rooms, a study published Wednesday found.
People choose healthier foods when around social 'outsiders'
Health News // 2 hours ago
People choose healthier foods when around social 'outsiders'
A new study finds you're more likely to choose to eat healthy if you're with an "outsider" because you don't want them to have a poor opinion of you.
Injecting body fat into arthritic finger joints may improve function, reduce pain
Health News // 2 hours ago
Injecting body fat into arthritic finger joints may improve function, reduce pain
Injections of body fat into aching, arthritic finger joints appear to produce significant and lasting improvements in hand function and a decrease in pain, German researchers report.
Study: HPV 'herd immunity' now helping vaccinated, unvaccinated women
Health News // 3 hours ago
Study: HPV 'herd immunity' now helping vaccinated, unvaccinated women
Vaccination against the virus that causes most cervical cancers has spurred a widespread reduction of infections among young Americans -- including those who are unvaccinated, a new government study finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Immunotherapy drug nivolumab may reduce risk of bladder cancer recurring
Immunotherapy drug nivolumab may reduce risk of bladder cancer recurring
Study: People with aortic stenosis may benefit from earlier valve replacement
Study: People with aortic stenosis may benefit from earlier valve replacement
Coffee affects cholesterol levels differently in men, women, study finds
Coffee affects cholesterol levels differently in men, women, study finds
COVID-19 death rates higher for Black, Hispanic working-age adults
COVID-19 death rates higher for Black, Hispanic working-age adults
Injecting body fat into arthritic finger joints may improve function, reduce pain
Injecting body fat into arthritic finger joints may improve function, reduce pain
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement