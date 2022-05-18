Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 18, 2022 / 12:07 PM

Cancer drug may treat severe COVID-19, study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Cancer drug may treat severe COVID-19, study finds
Imatinib may help patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19, according to a new study. Photo by Patrick Pelletier/Wikimedia Commons

May 18 (UPI) -- Patients with severe COVID-19 who received the cancer drug imatinib were less likely to die than those not treated with it, a study presented Wednesday found.

Nine percent of patients hospitalized with the virus who were treated with imatinib died within 90 days, the data released during the international conference of the American Thoracic Society showed.

Advertisement

Of those treated with a placebo, or sham treatment that provides no clinical benefit and used in clinical trials for comparison, 17% died within 90 days, the researchers said.

Patients treated with the drug, given as an oral tablet twice daily, also spent an average of five fewer days on mechanical ventilation to maintain breathing than those given the placebo, according to researchers.

RELATED Cancer drug Gleevec may help with severe asthma

"In this ongoing pandemic, [imatinib treatment] could result in lower mortality rates and shorter intensive care admissions," study co-author Erik Duijvelaar said in a press release.

Three other clinical trials currently are evaluating the effectiveness of imatinib for COVID-19, said Duijvelaar, a doctoral candidate at Amsterdam University Medical Centers in the Netherlands.

The findings are based on the experiences of 385 Dutch patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the researchers said.

Advertisement
RELATED New drug shows promise for rare blood cancers

About half of the patients received imatinib at a dose of 400 milligrams twice daily for a maximum of 90 days, while the rest received a placebo, according to the researchers.

At the time of the study, participants also received other drugs to treat COVID-19, the most common of which was the corticosteroid dexamethasone, in 72%, the researchers said.

As a cancer drug, imatinib is designed to block an abnormal protein that signals cancer cells, they said.

However, in earlier research at Amsterdam University Medical Centers, the drug also was found to block potentially deadly leakage of the small blood vessels in the lungs, a condition called vascular leakage.

Vascular leakage occurs due to inflammation, which is often seen in severe COVID-19, the researchers said. Previous reports have suggested that the drug may be useful in severe COVID-19 as a result.

"Imatinib was considered as a therapeutic option when it became evident that patients with severe COVID-19 had ... pulmonary edema," study co-author Job R. Schippers said in a press release.

This is "a condition in which excess fluid accumulates in the lungs and impairs oxygen uptake as a result of vascular leakage," said Schippers, a medical doctor-doctoral candidate in pulmonary medicine at Amsterdam University Medical Centers.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Asthma, allergies may increase risk for heart disease
Health News // 12 minutes ago
Asthma, allergies may increase risk for heart disease
If you have asthma or allergies, you may be more likely to develop heart disease, and some medications may increase or lower that risk, a new review of clinical trials and lab research shows.
Genetic testing could identify 1 million U.S. adults at risk for high cholesterol
Health News // 20 minutes ago
Genetic testing could identify 1 million U.S. adults at risk for high cholesterol
A combination of genetic testing and health screenings could identify more than 1 million U.S. adults with an inherited risk for a cholesterol disorder that increases their risk for premature heart attack and death.
Young leukemia survivors may have shorter life spans
Health News // 36 minutes ago
Young leukemia survivors may have shorter life spans
Even when they're cured, teen and young adult survivors of leukemia have shorter life spans than those who've never had a blood cancer, researchers at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center found.
Doctors warn parents not to dilute infant formula
Health News // 2 hours ago
Doctors warn parents not to dilute infant formula
As the United States faces critical shortages of baby formula, parents are being cautioned against watering down formula in an effort to stretch out what they have.
Scientists working on patch to detect, treat drug overdose
Health News // 2 hours ago
Scientists working on patch to detect, treat drug overdose
With the United States facing an epidemic of drug overdoses, researchers are developing a wearable patch that can detect an oncoming opioid overdose and deliver doses of a drug that could save lives.
Women wait longer for hospital emergency room care than men, study finds
Health News // 2 hours ago
Women wait longer for hospital emergency room care than men, study finds
May 18 (UPI) -- Women wait longer for care than men in hospital emergency rooms, a study published Wednesday found.
Study: Diet that manages hunger 'cues' helps people lose, maintain lower weight
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study: Diet that manages hunger 'cues' helps people lose, maintain lower weight
May 18 (UPI) -- A weight-loss program designed to change people's internal response to feelings of hunger helps overweight adults shed pounds and maintain a healthy weight.
People choose healthier foods when around social 'outsiders'
Health News // 2 hours ago
People choose healthier foods when around social 'outsiders'
A new study finds you're more likely to choose to eat healthy if you're with an "outsider" because you don't want them to have a poor opinion of you.
Injecting body fat into arthritic finger joints may improve function, reduce pain
Health News // 2 hours ago
Injecting body fat into arthritic finger joints may improve function, reduce pain
Injections of body fat into aching, arthritic finger joints appear to produce significant and lasting improvements in hand function and a decrease in pain, German researchers report.
Study: HPV 'herd immunity' now helping vaccinated, unvaccinated women
Health News // 3 hours ago
Study: HPV 'herd immunity' now helping vaccinated, unvaccinated women
Vaccination against the virus that causes most cervical cancers has spurred a widespread reduction of infections among young Americans -- including those who are unvaccinated, a new government study finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Immunotherapy drug nivolumab may reduce risk of bladder cancer recurring
Immunotherapy drug nivolumab may reduce risk of bladder cancer recurring
Study: People with aortic stenosis may benefit from earlier valve replacement
Study: People with aortic stenosis may benefit from earlier valve replacement
Study: Diet that manages hunger 'cues' helps people lose, maintain lower weight
Study: Diet that manages hunger 'cues' helps people lose, maintain lower weight
Coffee affects cholesterol levels differently in men, women, study finds
Coffee affects cholesterol levels differently in men, women, study finds
COVID-19 death rates higher for Black, Hispanic working-age adults
COVID-19 death rates higher for Black, Hispanic working-age adults
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement