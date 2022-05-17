Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 17, 2022 / 4:00 AM

Study: Survivors of wildfires face greater risk of cancer

By Denise Mann, HealthDay News
Study: Survivors of wildfires face greater risk of cancer
"We saw a consistent signal for lung and brain cancer risk among people who live near wildfires," study author Scott Weichenthal said. File Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo

Wildfires, like the one raging in New Mexico, are known to cause upticks in breathing issues and heart attacks in their immediate wake for folks who live nearby.

Now, new Canadian research shows that these fires may also increase the risk for lung and brain cancer over time.

Advertisement

People who lived within about 30 miles of wildfires over the prior 10 years were 10% more likely to develop brain cancer and had a 5% higher risk for lung cancer, compared to folks living further away from these fires.

"We saw a consistent signal for lung and brain cancer risk among people who live near wildfires," said study author Scott Weichenthal, an associate professor in the Department of Epidemiology, Biostatistics and Occupational Health at McGill University in Montreal.

RELATED Southern California fire chases residents from upscale neighborhood

"We know that a whole range of carcinogens are released during wildfires that may increase the risk for these cancers."

Advertisement

Wildfires typically begin in forests, grassland or prairies, and are often caused by campfires left unattended, still-lit discarded cigarette butts, sparks from power lines, or arson.

These fires tend to occur in similar parts of the country, so people living in these areas can be continuously exposed to the potentially cancer-causing wildfire pollutants, the study authors noted.

RELATED Worsening drought fuels 'catastrophic' wildfires in New Mexico

Making matters worse, "wildfires are occurring more frequently, covering larger parts of the country, and wildfire season is starting earlier," Weichenthal said. These changes are likely due to global warming and climate change, he believes.

For the study, Weichenthal and his colleagues (including doctoral student Jill Korsiak, who led the analysis), tracked 20 years of data on more than 2 million Canadians to learn more about how wildfires affect people's risk for certain cancers.

The study wasn't designed to look at specific toxins in smoke that may increase cancer risks. "There's still a lot to learn about the kind of pollution that sticks around after the fire," Weichenthal said.

RELATED New Mexico wildfire exceeds 176,000 acres officials urge residents to evacuate

It's not just about outdoor air pollution: "Wildfires also pollute water, soil and indoor air," he noted.

Dr. Mary Prunicki, who reviewed the new study, stressed that "we know more about the short-term effects of wildfires than we do about their long-term impact." She directs air pollution and health research at the Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy Research at Stanford University School of Medicine in California.

Advertisement

On the day of and days immediately following a wildfire, there's an uptick in hospital visits for asthma attacks, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) exacerbations, and other lung conditions, Prunicki said.

"There is a strong literature showing an increase in heart attacks, cardiac arrests and strokes among people who have been exposed to wildfire smoke, especially those who have a pre-existing condition," she explained.

Anyone living near wildfire smoke may have burning eyes, a runny nose, cough and/or difficulty breathing.

Exactly what's in the smoke depends on what is burning, Prunicki said, but "in general, wildfires contain small particulate matter that can penetrate deep into the lungs and cause health problems.

"There are various toxins that could be in the smoke that have already been associated independently with increases in lung cancer, including polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons [PAHs]," she added.

There are steps you can take to protect your health if you live in a part of the country where wildfires are common.

According to Prunicki, these including understanding your indoor air quality, and if it's poor, using an air purifier or a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter in your central air conditioning or heating unit. These filters can help remove pollutants from the air you breathe.

Advertisement

Also, "if you have underlying heart or lung conditions, make sure you have your medication at the ready, too," Prunicki said.

It's important as well to reduce the risk of wildfires when you're enjoying the great outdoors, including dousing your campfire with water until it's cold to make sure it is really out.

The study was published in the May 2022 issue of The Lancet Planetary Health.

More information

Sign up for local air quality notices via the Environmental Protection Agency.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Immunotherapy drug nivolumab may reduce risk of bladder cancer recurring
Health News // 6 hours ago
Immunotherapy drug nivolumab may reduce risk of bladder cancer recurring
Immunotherapy with nivolumab (Opdivo) after surgery for metastatic bladder cancer significantly reduces the odds for the tumor's return, a new clinical trial finds.
FDA approves first at-home test for COVID-19, flu, other respiratory viruses
Health News // 13 hours ago
FDA approves first at-home test for COVID-19, flu, other respiratory viruses
May 16 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a new at-home test for respiratory viral infections such as COVID-19 and influenza that can be used without a prescription.
New MRIs may help identify Parkinson's patients who could benefit from new drugs
Health News // 13 hours ago
New MRIs may help identify Parkinson's patients who could benefit from new drugs
May 16 (UPI) -- New, extremely accurate magnetic resonance imaging scanners may be able to identify people with Parkinson's disease and similar conditions most likely to benefit from new treatments, researchers said Monday.
Experts offer advice for parents facing baby formula shortage
Health News // 16 hours ago
Experts offer advice for parents facing baby formula shortage
Two prominent pediatricians have advice for parents who are scrambling to find formula, offering a list of do's and do-not-do's.
Various mental illnesses share genetic similarities, study shows
Health News // 17 hours ago
Various mental illnesses share genetic similarities, study shows
Many people who get a diagnosis for one mental illness may find they have additional psychiatric conditions, and new genetic research offers an explanation why.
Study: Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine saved 110,000 lives in United States in 2021
Health News // 18 hours ago
Study: Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine saved 110,000 lives in United States in 2021
Use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine prevented more than 110,000 deaths and 690,000 hospitalizations in the United States in 2021, researchers report.
Young adults with prediabetes at higher risk for heart attack
Health News // 19 hours ago
Young adults with prediabetes at higher risk for heart attack
If you're a young adult with prediabetes, you may already know you have a greater than average risk of full-blown diabetes. But you could also be at increased risk for a heart attack, new research shows.
Study: Children living in poverty face higher risk for intensive care admission, death
Health News // 20 hours ago
Study: Children living in poverty face higher risk for intensive care admission, death
May 16 (UPI) -- Children living in under-served neighborhoods who are hospitalized for any reason are at higher risk for being admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit and dying while there.
Common lung function test often misses emphysema in Black men
Health News // 20 hours ago
Common lung function test often misses emphysema in Black men
Emphysema is missed more often in Black Americans than in White Americans, and now researchers report they have figured out why.
Eliminating air pollution would save 50,000 lives annually, study estimates
Health News // 22 hours ago
Eliminating air pollution would save 50,000 lives annually, study estimates
May 16 (UPI) -- Eliminating air pollution from energy production in the United States could prevent more than 50,000 early deaths each year, a study published Monday found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FDA approves underwear to protect against STDs during oral sex
FDA approves underwear to protect against STDs during oral sex
CDC looks to rebuild trust after sweeping review
CDC looks to rebuild trust after sweeping review
Too many NSAIDs, steroids may contribute to chronic back pain
Too many NSAIDs, steroids may contribute to chronic back pain
Gene therapy may relieve pain from spinal cord injury, animal studies show
Gene therapy may relieve pain from spinal cord injury, animal studies show
FDA approves first at-home test for COVID-19, flu, other respiratory viruses
FDA approves first at-home test for COVID-19, flu, other respiratory viruses
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement