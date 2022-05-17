Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 17, 2022 / 2:00 AM

Immunotherapy drug nivolumab may reduce risk of bladder cancer recurring

By Steven Reinberg, HealthDay News
Immunotherapy drug nivolumab may reduce risk of bladder cancer recurring
Among 700 patients with urothelial cancer of the bladder or other parts of urinary tract that had spread to muscle, those treated with Opdivo were 30% less likely to have a recurrence over 11 months, compared with those who received a placebo, the phase 3 clinical trial found. File Photo by Stux/Pixabay

Immunotherapy with nivolumab (Opdivo) after surgery for metastatic bladder cancer significantly reduces the odds for the tumor's return, a new clinical trial finds.

Among 700 patients with urothelial cancer of the bladder or other parts of urinary tract that had spread to muscle, those treated with Opdivo were 30% less likely to have a recurrence over 11 months, compared with those who received a placebo, the phase 3 clinical trial found.

Advertisement

"This is the first immunotherapy to demonstrate a significant improvement in disease-free survival in patients with urothelial cancer -- bladder cancer or urothelial cancer at other locations in the urinary tract," said researcher Dr. Matthew Galsky. He is director of genitourinary medical oncology at the Mount Sinai Tisch Cancer Center in New York City.

Urothelial cancers begin in cells lining various parts of the urinary system. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved nivolumab as a supplementary, or adjuvant, treatment for urothelial cancer.

Advertisement
RELATED Kidney disease sufferers at increased risk for cancer, study finds

"Demonstrating consistent results with longer follow-up is quite important to reinforcing the role for this therapy," Galsky said.

Opdivo is expensive, but since the FDA approved it, most insurers cover it, he said.

Surgery to remove the bladder or kidney and ureter has been the standard treatment for patients whose urothelial cancer has spread to muscle or lymph nodes. Researchers said about 50% of these patients relapse with deadly metastatic cancer.

RELATED Pet poop and pee includes traces of cancer-causing toxins found in homes

Galsky said Opdivo was even more effective among patients whose tumors had the PD-L1 gene, and these patients were even less likely to have their cancer return. The trial was funded by the drug's maker Bristol Myers Squibb.

The study findings were presented Friday at a meeting of the American Urological Association in New Orleans. The survival data researchers presented at the meeting are based on initial data published by Galsky and his colleagues last year in The New England Journal of Medicine.

The immunotherapy drug is given intravenously and works by attaching to the PD-1 receptor, blocking the tumor's ability to grow. Treatment usually is given a couple of times a week over a year.

RELATED Study: Enlarged prostate may not increase risk for cancer

Dr. Xinhua Zhu, a medical oncologist and hematologist at Northwell Health Cancer Institute in New York City, said patients tolerate the treatment well. Side effects -- which can include nausea, constipation and anemia -- are generally mild and easily managed.

Advertisement

"I can tell you, based on my experience, immunotherapy is much, much more tolerable than the classical chemotherapy," said Zhu, reacting to the new findings.

He noted that Opdivo has been the standard treatment for metastatic bladder cancer for more than a year.

This study is the first to show the long-term benefit of the drug, Zhu added.

Although this study only showed the drug's benefit over 11 months, he expects that it will have a significant survival benefit.

"You know, half the patients will recur, that's a lot. It is really an aggressive type of cancer," Zhu said. "If we can get rid of the cancer or significantly delay the cancer recurrence, then the patient gets a tremendous benefit.

More information

To learn more about bladder cancer, visit the American Cancer Society.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: Survivors of wildfires face greater risk of cancer
Health News // 4 hours ago
Study: Survivors of wildfires face greater risk of cancer
Canadian research shows that wildfires may increase the risk for lung and brain cancer over time.
FDA approves first at-home test for COVID-19, flu, other respiratory viruses
Health News // 13 hours ago
FDA approves first at-home test for COVID-19, flu, other respiratory viruses
May 16 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a new at-home test for respiratory viral infections such as COVID-19 and influenza that can be used without a prescription.
New MRIs may help identify Parkinson's patients who could benefit from new drugs
Health News // 13 hours ago
New MRIs may help identify Parkinson's patients who could benefit from new drugs
May 16 (UPI) -- New, extremely accurate magnetic resonance imaging scanners may be able to identify people with Parkinson's disease and similar conditions most likely to benefit from new treatments, researchers said Monday.
Experts offer advice for parents facing baby formula shortage
Health News // 16 hours ago
Experts offer advice for parents facing baby formula shortage
Two prominent pediatricians have advice for parents who are scrambling to find formula, offering a list of do's and do-not-do's.
Various mental illnesses share genetic similarities, study shows
Health News // 17 hours ago
Various mental illnesses share genetic similarities, study shows
Many people who get a diagnosis for one mental illness may find they have additional psychiatric conditions, and new genetic research offers an explanation why.
Study: Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine saved 110,000 lives in United States in 2021
Health News // 18 hours ago
Study: Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine saved 110,000 lives in United States in 2021
Use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine prevented more than 110,000 deaths and 690,000 hospitalizations in the United States in 2021, researchers report.
Young adults with prediabetes at higher risk for heart attack
Health News // 19 hours ago
Young adults with prediabetes at higher risk for heart attack
If you're a young adult with prediabetes, you may already know you have a greater than average risk of full-blown diabetes. But you could also be at increased risk for a heart attack, new research shows.
Study: Children living in poverty face higher risk for intensive care admission, death
Health News // 20 hours ago
Study: Children living in poverty face higher risk for intensive care admission, death
May 16 (UPI) -- Children living in under-served neighborhoods who are hospitalized for any reason are at higher risk for being admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit and dying while there.
Common lung function test often misses emphysema in Black men
Health News // 20 hours ago
Common lung function test often misses emphysema in Black men
Emphysema is missed more often in Black Americans than in White Americans, and now researchers report they have figured out why.
Eliminating air pollution would save 50,000 lives annually, study estimates
Health News // 22 hours ago
Eliminating air pollution would save 50,000 lives annually, study estimates
May 16 (UPI) -- Eliminating air pollution from energy production in the United States could prevent more than 50,000 early deaths each year, a study published Monday found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FDA approves underwear to protect against STDs during oral sex
FDA approves underwear to protect against STDs during oral sex
CDC looks to rebuild trust after sweeping review
CDC looks to rebuild trust after sweeping review
Too many NSAIDs, steroids may contribute to chronic back pain
Too many NSAIDs, steroids may contribute to chronic back pain
Gene therapy may relieve pain from spinal cord injury, animal studies show
Gene therapy may relieve pain from spinal cord injury, animal studies show
FDA approves first at-home test for COVID-19, flu, other respiratory viruses
FDA approves first at-home test for COVID-19, flu, other respiratory viruses
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement