Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 17, 2022 / 11:48 AM

FDA authorizes single booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 through 11

By Rich Klein & Darryl Coote
FDA authorizes single booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 through 11
An Israeli healthcare worker administers a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a boy in Israel in December. On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of a single booster of that vaccine to children ages 5 to 11. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized the use of a single booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech for children ages 5 through 11.

"While it has largely been the case that COVID-19 tends to be less severe in children than adults, the omicron wave has seen more kids getting sick with the disease and being hospitalized, and children may also experience longer term effects, even following initially mild disease," said FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert M. Califf.

Advertisement

Califf said that the authorization for the single dose in the youngest children eligible for the vaccine provides "continued protection against COVID-19."

He added that "vaccination continues to be the most effective way to prevent COVID-19 and its severe consequences... and it is safe."

Advertisement

Pfizer in late April asked the FDA for the emergency authorization to cover booster shots for children 5 to 11.

Earlier that month, Pfizer and BioNTech released clinical trial data from 140 children between the ages of 5 and 11 who had received a booster shot showing a six-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies against COVID-19.

RELATED Pfizer says it sold almost $15B worth of COVID-19 vaccine, antiviral pill in Q1

The federal regulators last October first authorized use of the vaccine for children between 5 and 11 while late last month approving a second booster shot of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine for those 50 and older.

A study released by Pfizer on Monday showed that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine prevented more than 110,000 deaths and 690,000 hospitalizations in the U.S. during 2021.

RELATED Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID-19 booster shots for children 5-11

RELATED Pfizer says it will ask FDA to authorize COVID-19 boosters for kids 5-11

Latest Headlines

Study: Residents of 'redlined' neighborhoods at higher risk for death from COVID-19
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study: Residents of 'redlined' neighborhoods at higher risk for death from COVID-19
May 17 (UPI) -- Neighborhoods "redlined" by mortgage lenders nearly a century ago due to higher populations of racial and ethnic minorities saw more deaths from COVID-19 than White-majority areas, a study presented Tuesday found.
COVID-19 death rates higher for Black, Hispanic working-age adults
Health News // 4 hours ago
COVID-19 death rates higher for Black, Hispanic working-age adults
May 17 (UPI) -- Black and Hispanic adults in the United States died from COVID-19 at rates nearly eight times as high as those seen by White adults during the pandemic.
Menopause may worsen jaw pain in women, study says
Health News // 6 hours ago
Menopause may worsen jaw pain in women, study says
Estrogen loss during menopause may worsen women's pain from a jaw disorder, a new study warns.
Study: Survivors of wildfires face greater risk of cancer
Health News // 11 hours ago
Study: Survivors of wildfires face greater risk of cancer
Canadian research shows that wildfires may increase the risk for lung and brain cancer over time.
Immunotherapy drug nivolumab may reduce risk of bladder cancer recurring
Health News // 13 hours ago
Immunotherapy drug nivolumab may reduce risk of bladder cancer recurring
Immunotherapy with nivolumab (Opdivo) after surgery for metastatic bladder cancer significantly reduces the odds for the tumor's return, a new clinical trial finds.
FDA approves first at-home test for COVID-19, flu, other respiratory viruses
Health News // 20 hours ago
FDA approves first at-home test for COVID-19, flu, other respiratory viruses
May 16 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a new at-home test for respiratory viral infections such as COVID-19 and influenza that can be used without a prescription.
New MRIs may help identify Parkinson's patients who could benefit from new drugs
Health News // 20 hours ago
New MRIs may help identify Parkinson's patients who could benefit from new drugs
May 16 (UPI) -- New, extremely accurate magnetic resonance imaging scanners may be able to identify people with Parkinson's disease and similar conditions most likely to benefit from new treatments, researchers said Monday.
Experts offer advice for parents facing baby formula shortage
Health News // 23 hours ago
Experts offer advice for parents facing baby formula shortage
Two prominent pediatricians have advice for parents who are scrambling to find formula, offering a list of do's and do-not-do's.
Various mental illnesses share genetic similarities, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Various mental illnesses share genetic similarities, study shows
Many people who get a diagnosis for one mental illness may find they have additional psychiatric conditions, and new genetic research offers an explanation why.
Study: Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine saved 110,000 lives in United States in 2021
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine saved 110,000 lives in United States in 2021
Use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine prevented more than 110,000 deaths and 690,000 hospitalizations in the United States in 2021, researchers report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Too many NSAIDs, steroids may contribute to chronic back pain
Too many NSAIDs, steroids may contribute to chronic back pain
FDA approves underwear to protect against STDs during oral sex
FDA approves underwear to protect against STDs during oral sex
FDA approves first at-home test for COVID-19, flu, other respiratory viruses
FDA approves first at-home test for COVID-19, flu, other respiratory viruses
Gene therapy may relieve pain from spinal cord injury, animal studies show
Gene therapy may relieve pain from spinal cord injury, animal studies show
Experts offer advice for parents facing baby formula shortage
Experts offer advice for parents facing baby formula shortage
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement