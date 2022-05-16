Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 16, 2022 / 12:30 PM

Study: Children living in poverty face higher risk for intensive care admission, death

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Study: Children living in poverty face higher risk for intensive care admission, death
A new study suggests children of color and those living in poverty are at higher risk for death after hospitalization. Photo by skeeze/Pixabay

May 16 (UPI) -- Children living in under-served neighborhoods in the United States who are hospitalized for any reason are at higher risk for being admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit and dying while there, a study presented Monday found.

Black children treated in hospital pediatric intensive care units nationally are also more likely to die than those of other races and ethnicities, the analysis of Medicaid data presented during the American Thoracic Society's international conference in San Francisco showed.

Advertisement

Children covered by Medicaid from households with the lowest income levels were 21% more likely to be admitted to hospital pediatric intensive care units compared to those living in higher-income households still receiving Medicaid, the data showed.

Once in the pediatric intensive care unit, or PICU, they were 12% more likely to die, the researchers said.

RELATED Poor neighborhoods linked to delayed access to appendicitis care in kids, study finds

Compared with White children on Medicaid, Black children who receive the government-funded health insurance for people with low incomes were 15% more likely to be admitted to the PICU and 18% more likely to die there, according to the researchers.

"It is clear that children living in underserved areas and racial or ethnic minority groups are at higher risk of death in intensive care," study co-author Dr. Hannah Mitchell said in a press release.

Advertisement

"It is important that doctors working in this field understand this and investigate why this is happening," said Mitchell, a fellow in critical care medicine at Evelina Children's Hospital in London.

RELATED 1 in 3 U.S. children lack adequate health insurance, study finds

The findings are based on an analysis of Medicaid claims data collected between 2007 to 2014 from 12 states nationally, the researchers said.

The researchers used patient ZIP codes to pinpoint areas of "local socioeconomic deprivation," based on the percentage of the population living below 150% the federal poverty line, they said.

Among more than 4 million patients age 21 years and younger included in the study, nearly 275,000 were admitted to a hospital PICU and 2.5% of them ultimately died there, the data showed.

RELATED Low-income children receive sub-par care for brain injuries, study says

Of those treated in hospital PICUs, 44% were White and 32% were Black, the researchers said.

Previous studies have suggested that children from low-income families receive worse medical care for everything from appendicitis to brain injuries.

"Children coming from underserved areas might be more likely to receive care in lower quality hospitals [and] once in the hospital, certain children might be more likely to be treated differently by doctors," Mitchell said.

"More research is needed to understand which of these is the main driver of disparate outcomes, so that targeted interventions can be developed to try to help deal with the problem," she said.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Study: Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine saved 110,000 lives in United States in 2021
Health News // 24 minutes ago
Study: Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine saved 110,000 lives in United States in 2021
Use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine prevented more than 110,000 deaths and 690,000 hospitalizations in the United States in 2021, researchers report.
Young adults with prediabetes at higher risk for heart attack
Health News // 1 hour ago
Young adults with prediabetes at higher risk for heart attack
If you're a young adult with prediabetes, you may already know you have a greater than average risk of full-blown diabetes. But you could also be at increased risk for a heart attack, new research shows.
Common lung function test often misses emphysema in Black men
Health News // 2 hours ago
Common lung function test often misses emphysema in Black men
Emphysema is missed more often in Black Americans than in White Americans, and now researchers report they have figured out why.
Eliminating air pollution would save 50,000 lives annually, study estimates
Health News // 3 hours ago
Eliminating air pollution would save 50,000 lives annually, study estimates
May 16 (UPI) -- Eliminating air pollution from energy production in the United States could prevent more than 50,000 early deaths each year, a study published Monday found.
Gene therapy may relieve pain from spinal cord injury, animal studies show
Health News // 11 hours ago
Gene therapy may relieve pain from spinal cord injury, animal studies show
An experimental gene therapy for spinal cord pain shows promise in mice, researchers say.
AHA News: Black, Hispanic adults less likely to receive CPR from bystanders
Health News // 13 hours ago
AHA News: Black, Hispanic adults less likely to receive CPR from bystanders
Black or Hispanic adults who experience a witnessed cardiac arrest outside the hospital are substantially less likely than their White peers to receive lifesaving care from a bystander, preliminary new research shows.
ER wait times longer for Hispanic people with chest pain, study finds
Health News // 3 days ago
ER wait times longer for Hispanic people with chest pain, study finds
May 13 (UPI) -- Hispanic adults in the United States who visit hospital emergency rooms with chest pain wait longer to receive treatment than those of other racial and ethnic groups, a study presented Friday found.
Telemedicine may improve equity in access to primary care
Health News // 3 days ago
Telemedicine may improve equity in access to primary care
A new study shows that telemedicine has closed the gap in access to primary care between Black and non-Black Americans.
Organ transplants from donors with COVID-19 unlikely to cause infection
Health News // 3 days ago
Organ transplants from donors with COVID-19 unlikely to cause infection
New research now suggests that kidneys from deceased COVID-19 patients have almost zero risk of viral transmission to the recipient.
Antibiotics may raise risk for inflammatory bowel disease in older adults, study finds
Health News // 3 days ago
Antibiotics may raise risk for inflammatory bowel disease in older adults, study finds
May 13 (UPI) -- The risk for inflammatory bowel disease among adults age 60 and older rises with the number of antibiotics they are prescribed, a study presented Friday found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Coffee affects cholesterol levels differently in men, women, study finds
Coffee affects cholesterol levels differently in men, women, study finds
Diets high in protein, zinc and vitamin B3 boost heart health, study finds
Diets high in protein, zinc and vitamin B3 boost heart health, study finds
New eyedrop for aging eyes, Vuity, first of many expected remedies
New eyedrop for aging eyes, Vuity, first of many expected remedies
Shortage of baby formula worsens in U.S.
Shortage of baby formula worsens in U.S.
Missing Picasso painting spotted in Philippines home of Imelda Marcos
Missing Picasso painting spotted in Philippines home of Imelda Marcos
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement