Health News
May 12, 2022 / 11:18 AM

Focusing on one sport may increase risk of injury, burnout in teens

By HealthDay News
Focusing on one sport may increase risk of injury, burnout in teens
High school athletes who planned to play a sport in college and enjoyed competition were more likely to specialize in one sport, a new study found. Photo by dimitrisvetsikas1969/Pixabay

If your teens play just one sport, new research suggests you might want to encourage them to try others.

Researchers report that focusing solely on one sport puts high school athletes at increased risk for injuries and burnout.

The investigators surveyed 975 U.S. high school athletes and found that more than 1 in 5 had a high level of specialization in one sport, while more than 42% had a small level of specialization.

"A number of studies have pointed out that if you specialize in one sport, for example, you only play baseball or you only play football, you're doing the same movements over and over again, so there are a lot of issues with repetitive use injuries," said study author Dee Warmath, an assistant professor in the College of Family and Consumer Sciences at the University of Georgia.

RELATED Expert offers tips to prevent, treat injuries with return of spring sports

"Other studies [have] pointed out that there's also an association with burnout," Warmath said in a university news release. "You want young adults to be engaged in their sport, and there are a lot of benefits of that. But if all you do year-round is play soccer, there's a risk you'll get burned out and possibly leave the sport."

The study found that athletes who planned to play a sport in college and enjoyed competition were more likely to specialize in one sport.

"We need to recognize that athletes engage in sports specialization for what are really positive reasons: They want to get better at their sport. They want to compete more effectively," Warmath said.

RELATED Survey: Half of Americans says kids shouldn't play tackle football

Understanding why a youngster likes to specialize in one sport can help parents and coaches find ways to get young athletes involved in other sports.

"We might need a more balanced approach to dealing with sport specialization when athletes are engaging in it for what are really positive reasons," Warmath said.

"So instead of saying sport specialization is bad and you shouldn't do it, maybe it's more about finding ways to compete more effectively and emphasizing how even some professional athletes use other sports to train for their primary sport," she said. "This diversity of sports can make you better in your primary sport."

RELATED Study: No link between head impacts in youth football and brain, behavior issues

The study was published recently in the Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine.

More information

There's more on high school sports injuries at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

