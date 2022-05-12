Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 12, 2022 / 2:15 PM

Too many NSAIDs, steroids may contribute to chronic back pain

By HealthDay News
Too many NSAIDs, steroids may contribute to chronic back pain
Current guidelines advise people with back pain to begin with exercise, physical therapy, heat or massage, which can be as effective as pain medications but don't cause the same side effects. Photo by kevin120415/Pixabay

Persistent use of steroids and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen to treat acute lower back pain may actually turn it into a chronic condition, a new study warns.

However, some experts who expressed concerns about the study published in the journal Science Translational Medicine pointed out that it was not a clinical trial, which is the gold standard for medical research, The New York Times reported.

Advertisement

The findings by the team at McGill University in Montreal are based on observations of patients, an analysis of a large patient database and an animal study.

The study results suggest we "need to think further about how to treat our patients," lead investigator Dr. Luda Diatchenko, a professor who specializes in human pain genetics, told the Times.

RELATED Study shows sharp drop in opioids prescribed to kids after surgery

Back pain is the most common type of pain, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The research is "intriguing, but requires further study," Dr. Steven Atlas, director of primary care practice-based research and quality improvement at Massachusetts General Hospital, told the Times.

That opinion was echoed by Dr. Bruce Vrooman, a pain specialist at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire. But Vrooman also told the Times that the study was "impressive in its scope" and added that if the findings hold up in a clinical trial, it could "force reconsideration of how we treat acute pain."

Advertisement
RELATED Over-the-counter pain relievers may increase tinnitus risk, study finds

The study represents a "paradigm shift," Dr. Thomas Buchheit, director of the regenerative pain therapies program at Duke University, told the Times.

"There is this unspoken rule: If it hurts, take an anti-inflammatory, and if it still hurts, put a steroid on it," he said. But this study shows that "we have to think of healing, and not suppression of inflammation."

Current guidelines advise people with back pain to begin with exercise, physical therapy, heat or massage, which can be as effective as pain medications but don't cause the same side effects.

RELATED Study: Antidepressant, painkiller combo may raise risk for bleeding

If those approaches don't work, patients can try NSAIDs like ibuprofen, the guidelines advise. Acetaminophen (best known as Tylenol) is not an anti-inflammatory.

More information

Visit the National Library of Medicine for more on back pain.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Researchers link nerve gas sarin to Gulf War syndrome
Health News // 1 hour ago
Researchers link nerve gas sarin to Gulf War syndrome
After 30 years, researchers believe they finally have definitive evidence of the primary cause of Gulf War syndrome: exposure to low levels of the nerve gas sarin.
Depression, anxiety increase most among minorities during pandemic
Health News // 2 hours ago
Depression, anxiety increase most among minorities during pandemic
Americans' rates of depression and anxiety spiked during the first year of the pandemic, but the increases were much more pronounced among Black, Hispanic and Asian people than among White people, new research shows.
Food insecurity among young adults raises risk for diabetes later
Health News // 3 hours ago
Food insecurity among young adults raises risk for diabetes later
Young adults who struggle to afford food face an increased risk of diabetes later in life, possibly due to the long-term effects of eating cheaper, less nutritious food.
Taking antidepressants in pregnancy doesn't cause epilepsy in children
Health News // 4 hours ago
Taking antidepressants in pregnancy doesn't cause epilepsy in children
Taking antidepressants early in pregnancy doesn't increase a baby's risk of having epilepsy or seizures, researchers say.
Focusing on one sport may increase risk of injury, burnout in teens
Health News // 4 hours ago
Focusing on one sport may increase risk of injury, burnout in teens
Researchers report that focusing solely on one sport puts high school athletes at increased risk for injuries and burnout.
1 in 6 people bedridden with flu for at least a day during typical season, study finds
Health News // 4 hours ago
1 in 6 people bedridden with flu for at least a day during typical season, study finds
May 12 (UPI) -- About one in six people in the United States is bedridden for at least one day during a typical flu season, an analysis published Thursday found.
Higher levels of inflammation in severe COVID-19 increase death risk, study finds
Health News // 5 hours ago
Higher levels of inflammation in severe COVID-19 increase death risk, study finds
May 12 (UPI) -- Severe inflammation seen in some patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increases their risk for dying from complications related to the virus within one year, a study published Thursday found.
Mental health may benefit from even short social media break
Health News // 13 hours ago
Mental health may benefit from even short social media break
Research suggests that taking even a brief break from TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter can ease symptoms of depression and anxiety.
Study: At least half of those hospitalized with COVID-19 have symptoms 2 years later
Health News // 21 hours ago
Study: At least half of those hospitalized with COVID-19 have symptoms 2 years later
May 11 (UPI) -- More than half of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 still have at least one symptom two years after their initial infection, a study published Wednesday found.
FDA continuing efforts to boost nationwide supply of baby formula
Health News // 23 hours ago
FDA continuing efforts to boost nationwide supply of baby formula
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration is continuing its efforts to boost the country's supply of infant formula.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Coffee affects cholesterol levels differently in men, women, study finds
Coffee affects cholesterol levels differently in men, women, study finds
Soluble fiber reduces antibiotic resistance in digestive tract, study finds
Soluble fiber reduces antibiotic resistance in digestive tract, study finds
Drug overdose deaths in U.S. hit record high in 2021, CDC reports
Drug overdose deaths in U.S. hit record high in 2021, CDC reports
Study links current seasonal flu with 1918 pandemic virus
Study links current seasonal flu with 1918 pandemic virus
New eyedrop for aging eyes, Vuity, first of many expected remedies
New eyedrop for aging eyes, Vuity, first of many expected remedies
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement