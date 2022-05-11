Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 11, 2022 / 11:00 AM

Gun owners less likely to report suicidal thoughts, despite past attempts, study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Gun owners less likely to report suicidal thoughts, despite past attempts, study finds
Gun owners may be less likely to report having suicidal thoughts than non-gun owners, despite having a history of attempting suicide, a new study suggests. Photo by jasongillman/Pixabay

May 11 (UPI) -- Gun owners with a recent suicide attempt are less likely than non-gun owners to report experiencing suicidal thoughts, even though firearms are the most common method of suicide, a study published Wednesday found.

In the survey of more than 9,000 adults, about one-third of whom were gun owners, those who reported firearm ownership were up to 50% more likely to have suicidal thoughts and nearly twice as likely to plan a suicide attempt, the data, published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open, showed.

Advertisement

The gun owners in the study were also nearly four times more likely to have attempted suicide than non-gun owners, the researchers said.

However, despite this history, gun owners were about half as likely to report having suicidal thoughts to a healthcare professional or seek help, according to the researchers.

RELATED 5M more Americans acquired guns during COVID-19 pandemic

"Part of the reason that we've not been better at preventing suicide is we always try to find, 'What's the one path that everybody follows?'" study co-author Craig Bryan said in a press release.

"But ... there are multiple paths, and we need to customize different strategies, interventions and prevention approaches for those different pathways," said Bryan, a clinical psychologist and director of the Division of Recovery and Resilience at Ohio State University in Columbus.

Advertisement

The suicide rate in the United States has increased by more than 30% since 2000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with guns being the primary method, research indicates.

RELATED Survey: 1 in 5 Colorado high school students has access to a handgun

Previous studies have found that gun owners are at higher risk for suicide than non-gun owners.

Among the gun owners surveyed for this study, nearly two-thirds were male, 75% were White and more than one in four were military veterans, the data showed.

Up to 12% of gun owners in the study reported having suicidal thoughts, while just over 6% said they had attempted suicide, the researchers said.

RELATED Buying gun during pandemic may increase suicide risk, study says

Of non-gun owners, up to 11% indicated they had suicidal thoughts, but less than 2% attempted suicide, according to the researchers.

Medical professionals need to check in on patients' mental health, perhaps even more so if they have access to firearms, Bryan and his colleagues said.

"Suicidal crises tend to come on suddenly, but don't last very long," Bryan said.

"So, if we limit access to lethal methods during that short window of time, that could potentially prevent a suicide," he said.

Latest Headlines

Drug overdose deaths in U.S. hit record high in 2021, CDC reports
Health News // 1 hour ago
Drug overdose deaths in U.S. hit record high in 2021, CDC reports
May 11 (UPI) -- Nearly 108,000 people in the United States died as a result of drug overdoses in 2021, the highest number recorded in a calendar year, according to figures released Wednesday by the CDC.
Study links current seasonal flu with 1918 pandemic virus
Health News // 10 hours ago
Study links current seasonal flu with 1918 pandemic virus
Today's H1N1 flu -- commonly known as the swine flu -- appears to be a direct descendent of the influenza virus that caused the catastrophic 1918 pandemic, a new analysis shows.
Coffee affects cholesterol levels differently in men, women, study finds
Health News // 17 hours ago
Coffee affects cholesterol levels differently in men, women, study finds
May 10 (UPI) -- The gender of the drinker, as well as the brewing method used, may be key to coffee's link with higher cholesterol, a risk factor for heart disease, a study published Tuesday found.
High blood pressure in pregnancy linked to heart disease later
Health News // 21 hours ago
High blood pressure in pregnancy linked to heart disease later
High blood pressure complications during pregnancy can be scary, but a new study warns they also significantly raise a woman's risk for heart disease later in life.
Cancer nutrition misinformation is common on Pinterest
Health News // 22 hours ago
Cancer nutrition misinformation is common on Pinterest
About one-third of cancer nutrition information on the social media site Pinterest is misleading and posted by businesses trying to sell products, according to a new study.
Homicide, suicide deaths from guns jumped 35% in 2020, CDC reports
Health News // 22 hours ago
Homicide, suicide deaths from guns jumped 35% in 2020, CDC reports
May 10 (UPI) -- The number of homicides involving guns in the United States rose 35% in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic compared with 2019, data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed.
Exposure to chemicals rising among pregnant women
Health News // 23 hours ago
Exposure to chemicals rising among pregnant women
Exposure to potentially harmful chemicals is on the rise among pregnant women in the United States, a new study warns.
CDC looks to rebuild trust after sweeping review
Health News // 23 hours ago
CDC looks to rebuild trust after sweeping review
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is at a crossroads, in the wake of enormous public scrutiny during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Soluble fiber reduces antibiotic resistance in digestive tract, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Soluble fiber reduces antibiotic resistance in digestive tract, study finds
May 10 (UPI) -- Healthy adults who eat a balanced diet rich in soluble fiber have lower levels of antibiotic-resistant bacteria in their digestive tracts, a study published Tuesday found.
Study: Cost, lack of access to care mean many depressed young adults go untreated
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Cost, lack of access to care mean many depressed young adults go untreated
May 10 (UPI) -- More than half of young adults in the United States diagnosed with depression skip treatment due to cost concerns, a study published Tuesday found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Diets high in protein, zinc and vitamin B3 boost heart health, study finds
Diets high in protein, zinc and vitamin B3 boost heart health, study finds
Shortage of baby formula worsens in U.S.
Shortage of baby formula worsens in U.S.
Ukraine military to switch to modern weapons, holds off eastern assault
Ukraine military to switch to modern weapons, holds off eastern assault
15-year-old volunteer killed while evacuating animals from Ukraine zoo
15-year-old volunteer killed while evacuating animals from Ukraine zoo
Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory
Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement