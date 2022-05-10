Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 10, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Drowning risks are higher for people with certain health conditions

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Drowning risks are higher for people with certain health conditions
About one in three adults and children over age 10 who drowned in Canada between 2007 and 2016 had a chronic health condition, a new study found. Photo by Engin_Akyurt/Pixabay

With summer comes warm weather and swimming. But for some people, knowing how to swim may not be enough to ensure their safety.

That's because certain medical conditions bump up the risk for drowning in a big way, according to a new Canadian study.

Advertisement

About one in three adults and children over age 10 who drowned in Canada between 2007 and 2016 had a chronic health condition, the study found.

Those at the top of the list were folks with ischemic heart disease, a common condition, and those with seizure disorders. Women aged 20 to 34 who had seizure disorders had a drowning risk that was 23 times greater than that of the general population, the researchers said.

RELATED Expert offers tips to prevent, treat injuries with return of spring sports

"It is one of the risks that we warn people about, one of the risks that we are very, very aware of, acutely aware of," said Dr. Jacqueline French, a professor of neurology at the NYU School of Medicine in New York City and chief medical officer of the Epilepsy Foundation. She was not involved in this study.

Advertisement

It's a risk a doctor will discuss with someone who has a new epilepsy diagnosis, French said.

For the study, the research team used data on almost 4,300 drownings from a Canadian database.

RELATED Genetics may shed light on sudden unexplained child deaths, study says

Most drownings happened while someone was alone. Activities that led to drowning were swimming (25%) and boating (24%), with 36% occurring in lakes or ponds. About 81% of people who drowned were male. About 63% of drownings happened in urban areas, the investigators found.

"If you have a heart attack on the ground, if you're walking or you're sitting quietly, you can call 911, or if you're having chest pain while you're walking, you can stop," said Dr. Benjamin Levine, a professor of internal medicine at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

"But if you're in a lake or in the ocean and you're in deep water, you kind of can't stop. And if you get an arrhythmia, which is when your heart starts to beat erratically, that can make you faint or lose consciousness," he added.

RELATED Brains of people with lifetime of epilepsy may age faster

"It's a dangerous place to have something that causes you to lose consciousness or lose your ability to extract yourself from a situation," Levine said.

Ischemic heart disease affects about 20 million people in the United States, with the highest incidence among men aged 60 and up - but the initial stage begins at age 20, said Dr. Richard C. Becker. He is an American Heart Association national volunteer expert and director of the University of Cincinnati Heart, Lung & Vascular Institute.

Advertisement

Cardiac arrest - the sudden loss of heart function - is among the most common causes of death for someone with this disease.

Someone with ischemic heart disease, including a prior heart attack, stent placement or coronary bypass surgery, should undergo an evaluation before embarking on an exercise program, Becker advised.

"With recommendations and guidance from a healthcare provider for those with known heart disease, swimming is recognized as an excellent means of low-impact, moderate-intensity exercise," Becker said.

Also, Levine added, exercise is one of the best ways you can prevent and reduce the risks of future cardiovascular disease.

"Any level of exercise does increase your risk briefly while you're doing it for that short period of time, but there are a couple of important things to point out," Levine said. "The first is that regular physical activity prevents you from getting into trouble during exercise, so it's really important that you establish a regular physical activity pattern."

For people with seizure disorders, even soaking in a tub carries risks, according to study co-author Dr. Cody Dunne, an emergency resident physician at the University of Calgary, and colleagues. "Drowning in bathtubs is common among those with seizure disorders, as well as most other pre-existing medical conditions," the study authors wrote.

Advertisement

People with seizure disorders are often advised to take showers instead of baths, French said, and can use a special device in the shower that would turn off the water in case of a fall to help prevent a drowning in shallow water.

For recreating in water, French said she advises patients with seizure disorders not to swim alone. If they do swim, it should be with someone capable of hauling them out of the water.

"We want people with epilepsy to lead fulfilling and full lives and still remain safe. To the extent that they can do these things, we would like them to do these things, but safely," French added.

About two-thirds of people who have epilepsy can get good control on anti-seizure medications, French said, but about one-third will continue to have seizures.

The study authors suggested that public health campaigns could initially focus on prevention strategies among people with pre-existing health conditions and bathtub drownings.

The findings were published Monday in CMAJ (the Canadian Medical Association Journal).

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has water and swimming safety tips.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Antibiotics may cause recurrent UTIs, study suggests
Health News // 3 hours ago
Antibiotics may cause recurrent UTIs, study suggests
Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are common and often easily managed, yet some women are plagued by one infection after another. Now, a new study hints at a culprit: the antibiotics used to treat them.
Obese women at greater risk for broken bones, study shows
Health News // 12 hours ago
Obese women at greater risk for broken bones, study shows
Being overweight or obese is never good for one's health, but now a new study suggests it increases a woman's risk of broken bones.
Rewarding kids for trying vegetables may encourage healthy eating
Health News // 13 hours ago
Rewarding kids for trying vegetables may encourage healthy eating
Do you have a child who refuses to eat anything green? Rewarding them for trying new vegetables may make them more willing to eat them, a new study claims.
Study: Minorities bore brunt of 'excess deaths' due to killings, drugs during pandemic
Health News // 13 hours ago
Study: Minorities bore brunt of 'excess deaths' due to killings, drugs during pandemic
May 9 (UPI) -- Black Americans, as well as American Indians and Alaska Natives, were more likely to be slain or die as a result of drug overdoses or traffic accidents during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Difficulty affording diapers linked to sleep issues in children
Health News // 13 hours ago
Difficulty affording diapers linked to sleep issues in children
It might seem like an unlikely connection at first, but a new study finds that infants and toddlers suffer sleep issues -- and maybe other problems --- when their parents can't afford diapers.
COVID-19 infection may help prevent common cold
Health News // 14 hours ago
COVID-19 infection may help prevent common cold
If you get infected with COVID-19, there may be a sliver of a silver lining: COVID-19 may help protect you against the common cold, researchers say.
Study: Dementia risk factors, such as obesity, now more common among adults
Health News // 16 hours ago
Study: Dementia risk factors, such as obesity, now more common among adults
May 9 (UPI) -- Up to 18% of adults in the United States meet the criteria for obesity, or being severely overweight, in their 40s or 50s, placing them at high risk for dementia, a study published Monday found.
Study: Newer markets with fresh produce may cut kids' obesity rates among poor
Health News // 17 hours ago
Study: Newer markets with fresh produce may cut kids' obesity rates among poor
May 9 (UPI) -- Having access to newer supermarkets with fresh fruits and vegetables reduced obesity rates among children in some of New York City's poorest neighborhoods, a study published Monday found.
New eyedrop for aging eyes, Vuity, first of many expected remedies
Health News // 1 day ago
New eyedrop for aging eyes, Vuity, first of many expected remedies
NEW YORK, May 9 (UPI) -- Everyone's eyes change with age, making presbyopia -- declining near vision or worsening nearsightedness -- among the most common conditions in the world. There's no cure, but that may be changing.
Mixing smoking and vaping isn't better for heart health than just smoking
Health News // 1 day ago
Mixing smoking and vaping isn't better for heart health than just smoking
Some smokers use e-cigarettes to try to kick the habit, but new research shows mixing smoking and vaping is no better for your heart health than just smoking.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New eyedrop for aging eyes, Vuity, first of many expected remedies
New eyedrop for aging eyes, Vuity, first of many expected remedies
Diets high in protein, zinc and vitamin B3 boost heart health, study finds
Diets high in protein, zinc and vitamin B3 boost heart health, study finds
Severe COVID-19 can trigger drop in IQ similar to aging 20 years, study shows
Severe COVID-19 can trigger drop in IQ similar to aging 20 years, study shows
Study: Dementia risk factors, such as obesity, now more common among adults
Study: Dementia risk factors, such as obesity, now more common among adults
Shortage of baby formula worsens in U.S.
Shortage of baby formula worsens in U.S.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement