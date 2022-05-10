Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 10, 2022 / 1:00 PM

Homicide, suicide deaths from guns jumped 35% in 2020, CDC reports

By Brian P. Dunleavy
1/5
Homicide, suicide deaths from guns jumped 35% in 2020, CDC reports
The casket of Davell Gardner Jr. is lifted into a hearse at his funeral at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in New York City on July 27, 2020, after the 1-year-old was shot by a stray bullet at a family gathering. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- The number of homicides involving guns in the United States rose by more than one-third in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to 2019, data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed.

From year to year, a 35% increase in the number of killings involving guns in the United States was reported, the agency said.

Advertisement

As a result, in 2020, the country had its highest gun-related homicide rate in more than 25 years, the CDC said.

Firearms were involved in 79% of all homicides nationally in 2020, up from about 75% in 2019, the agency said in the "Vital Signs" report published Tuesday.

RELATED Study: Minorities bore brunt of 'excess deaths' due to killings, drugs during pandemic

In addition, 53% of all suicide deaths across the country during the first year of the pandemic involved guns, up from just over half in 2019, according to the CDC.

"The tragic and historic increase in firearm homicide and the persistently high rates of firearm suicide underscore the urgent need for action to reduce firearm-related injuries and deaths," CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a press release.

"By addressing factors contributing to homicide and suicide and providing support to communities, we can help stop violence now and in the future," she said.

Advertisement

Minorities, particularly Black Americans and American Indian and Alaska Natives, saw the bulk of the national rise in homicides in 2020, according to a study published Monday by JAMA Internal Medicine.

This was true for homicides involving firearms, as well, the new CDC data revealed.

Among Black Americans, gun-involved killings rose 38% from 2019 to 2020, compared to less than 30% for other racial and ethnic groups, the agency said.

States in the mid-Atlantic region -- Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C. -- saw the biggest spike in gun-involved homicides, at 51%, it said.

Gun-involved suicides nationally rose by just under 2% between 2019 and 2020, but increased 15% in people ages 10 to 24 years and 6% in those ages 25 to 44 years, according to the CDC.

Although the gun-involved homicide rate spiked most prominently in large metropolitan areas, the firearm suicide rate actually rose more, by about 3%, in more rural regions nationally, the agency said.

"Firearm deaths are preventable -- not inevitable," Dr. Debra Houry, acting principal deputy director and director of the CDC's National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, said in a press release.

"Everyone has a role to play in prevention," she said.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Cancer nutrition misinformation is common on Pinterest
Health News // 2 minutes ago
Cancer nutrition misinformation is common on Pinterest
About one-third of cancer nutrition information on the social media site Pinterest is misleading and posted by businesses trying to sell products, according to a new study.
Exposure to chemicals rising among pregnant women
Health News // 19 minutes ago
Exposure to chemicals rising among pregnant women
Exposure to potentially harmful chemicals is on the rise among pregnant women in the United States, a new study warns.
CDC looks to rebuild trust after sweeping review
Health News // 50 minutes ago
CDC looks to rebuild trust after sweeping review
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is at a crossroads, in the wake of enormous public scrutiny during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Soluble fiber reduces antibiotic resistance in digestive tract, study finds
Health News // 2 hours ago
Soluble fiber reduces antibiotic resistance in digestive tract, study finds
May 10 (UPI) -- Healthy adults who eat a balanced diet rich in soluble fiber have lower levels of antibiotic-resistant bacteria in their digestive tracts, a study published Tuesday found.
Study: Cost, lack of access to care mean many depressed young adults go untreated
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study: Cost, lack of access to care mean many depressed young adults go untreated
May 10 (UPI) -- More than half of young adults in the United States diagnosed with depression skip treatment due to cost concerns, a study published Tuesday found.
Drowning risks are higher for people with certain health conditions
Health News // 10 hours ago
Drowning risks are higher for people with certain health conditions
Certain medical conditions bump up the risk for drowning in a big way, according to a new Canadian study.
Antibiotics may cause recurrent UTIs, study suggests
Health News // 12 hours ago
Antibiotics may cause recurrent UTIs, study suggests
Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are common and often easily managed, yet some women are plagued by one infection after another. Now, a new study hints at a culprit: the antibiotics used to treat them.
Obese women at greater risk for broken bones, study shows
Health News // 21 hours ago
Obese women at greater risk for broken bones, study shows
Being overweight or obese is never good for one's health, but now a new study suggests it increases a woman's risk of broken bones.
Rewarding kids for trying vegetables may encourage healthy eating
Health News // 22 hours ago
Rewarding kids for trying vegetables may encourage healthy eating
Do you have a child who refuses to eat anything green? Rewarding them for trying new vegetables may make them more willing to eat them, a new study claims.
Study: Minorities bore brunt of 'excess deaths' due to killings, drugs during pandemic
Health News // 22 hours ago
Study: Minorities bore brunt of 'excess deaths' due to killings, drugs during pandemic
May 9 (UPI) -- Black Americans, as well as American Indians and Alaska Natives, were more likely to be slain or die as a result of drug overdoses or traffic accidents during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New eyedrop for aging eyes, Vuity, first of many expected remedies
New eyedrop for aging eyes, Vuity, first of many expected remedies
Diets high in protein, zinc and vitamin B3 boost heart health, study finds
Diets high in protein, zinc and vitamin B3 boost heart health, study finds
Antibiotics may cause recurrent UTIs, study suggests
Antibiotics may cause recurrent UTIs, study suggests
COVID-19 infection may help prevent common cold
COVID-19 infection may help prevent common cold
Drowning risks are higher for people with certain health conditions
Drowning risks are higher for people with certain health conditions
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement