Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 9, 2022 / 2:25 PM

Difficulty affording diapers linked to sleep issues in children

By HealthDay News
Difficulty affording diapers linked to sleep issues in children
Children in families that struggled to provide diapers were more likely to have disrupted, shorter sleep periods and lower total sleep scores, a new study found. Photo by PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay

It might seem like an unlikely connection at first, but a new study finds that infants and toddlers suffer sleep issues -- and maybe other problems --- when their parents can't afford diapers.

"Sleep promotes brain development and solidifies learning and memory," noted study co-author Sallie Porter, an associate professor at Rutgers School of Nursing in New Jersey. "Children with compromised sleep are more at risk for childhood obesity and emotional and behavioral problems."

Advertisement

Porter and her colleagues surveyed 129 parents of children age 3 and younger who were signed up for early development, home visits and disability support programs.

The parents were asked about their diaper needs and their child's sleeping habits, including how long it takes them to fall asleep, how often they wake at night, the longest stretch they sleep, and the total number of minutes they sleep each night.

RELATED Study: Newborns who sleep better are less likely to be overweight

Parents were also asked about difficulties with children's bedtime routines, sleep problems and sleep locations, their child's quality of sleep, and if their child had been diagnosed with a developmental disability.

Nearly 9 in 10 of the families in the study were food-insecure, 76% had to go without diapers at least once a year, and more than one-third said they did not have diapers monthly.

Advertisement

Children in families that struggled to provide diapers were more likely to have disrupted, shorter sleep periods and lower total sleep scores. Parents who worried about not having enough diapers at least monthly were more likely to describe their child's sleep as a problem or difficult, according to the study.

RELATED Soft bedding is leading factor in unexpected infant deaths

"Approximately one-third of U.S. mothers report difficulty affording diapers, and prevalence during the COVID-19 pandemic is likely much higher," Porter said in a Rutgers news release. "Diaper need is associated with an increased incidence of irritated skin and urinary tract infections. It is also related to increased maternal mental health symptoms."

The findings suggest the healthcare providers should ask parents about diaper needs during well-child visits and connect families in need to resources that provide diapering supplies, Porter said.

The findings were published recently in the Journal of Developmental Behavioral Pediatrics.

RELATED Erratic infant sleep patterns are normal, study shows

More information

For more on diaper need, go to the National Diaper Bank Network.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Rewarding kids for trying vegetables may encourage healthy eating
Health News // 59 minutes ago
Rewarding kids for trying vegetables may encourage healthy eating
Do you have a child who refuses to eat anything green? Rewarding them for trying new vegetables may make them more willing to eat them, a new study claims.
Study: Minorities bore brunt of 'excess deaths' due to killings, drugs during pandemic
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study: Minorities bore brunt of 'excess deaths' due to killings, drugs during pandemic
May 9 (UPI) -- Black Americans, as well as American Indians and Alaska Natives, were more likely to be slain or die as a result of drug overdoses or traffic accidents during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 infection may help prevent common cold
Health News // 2 hours ago
COVID-19 infection may help prevent common cold
If you get infected with COVID-19, there may be a sliver of a silver lining: COVID-19 may help protect you against the common cold, researchers say.
Study: Dementia risk factors, such as obesity, now more common among adults
Health News // 4 hours ago
Study: Dementia risk factors, such as obesity, now more common among adults
May 9 (UPI) -- Up to 18% of adults in the United States meet the criteria for obesity, or being severely overweight, in their 40s or 50s, placing them at high risk for dementia, a study published Monday found.
Study: Newer markets with fresh produce may cut kids' obesity rates among poor
Health News // 4 hours ago
Study: Newer markets with fresh produce may cut kids' obesity rates among poor
May 9 (UPI) -- Having access to newer supermarkets with fresh fruits and vegetables reduced obesity rates among children in some of New York City's poorest neighborhoods, a study published Monday found.
New eyedrop for aging eyes, Vuity, first of many expected remedies
Health News // 11 hours ago
New eyedrop for aging eyes, Vuity, first of many expected remedies
NEW YORK, May 9 (UPI) -- Everyone's eyes change with age, making presbyopia -- declining near vision or worsening nearsightedness -- among the most common conditions in the world. There's no cure, but that may be changing.
Mixing smoking and vaping isn't better for heart health than just smoking
Health News // 12 hours ago
Mixing smoking and vaping isn't better for heart health than just smoking
Some smokers use e-cigarettes to try to kick the habit, but new research shows mixing smoking and vaping is no better for your heart health than just smoking.
Severe COVID-19 can trigger drop in IQ similar to aging 20 years, study shows
Health News // 14 hours ago
Severe COVID-19 can trigger drop in IQ similar to aging 20 years, study shows
A serious bout of COVID-19 can prompt a serious loss of brain power, new research warns, triggering a drop in IQ that's equivalent to aging from 50 to 70 in a matter of months.
Antiviral drug Paxlovid may benefit patients with long COVID
Health News // 3 days ago
Antiviral drug Paxlovid may benefit patients with long COVID
An antiviral drug used to treat high-risk COVID-19 patients may also benefit patients with long COVID, researchers say.
Experimental COVID-19 vaccine pill shows promising results in early trials
Health News // 3 days ago
Experimental COVID-19 vaccine pill shows promising results in early trials
An experimental COVID-19 vaccine in pill form could be a win-win, as it not only protects against infection but also limits the airborne spread of the virus, tests in lab animals show.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New eyedrop for aging eyes, Vuity, first of many expected remedies
New eyedrop for aging eyes, Vuity, first of many expected remedies
Severe COVID-19 can trigger drop in IQ similar to aging 20 years, study shows
Severe COVID-19 can trigger drop in IQ similar to aging 20 years, study shows
Diets high in protein, zinc and vitamin B3 boost heart health, study finds
Diets high in protein, zinc and vitamin B3 boost heart health, study finds
Shortage of baby formula worsens in U.S.
Shortage of baby formula worsens in U.S.
Study: Dementia risk factors, such as obesity, now more common among adults
Study: Dementia risk factors, such as obesity, now more common among adults
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement