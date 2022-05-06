Student death prompts warning of fake Adderall pills at Ohio State

May 6 (UPI) -- Ohio State University officials warned students Thursday about fake Adderall pills laced with fentanyl being circulated on campus after one student died and two others were hospitalized.
"Our community has suffered a tragic loss with the death of one of our students earlier today. Another student is currently hospitalized in critical condition. A third student has, thankfully, been released from the hospital," said Ohio University President Dr. Kristina M. Johnson in a Thursday statement.